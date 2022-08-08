ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

WNBA-Mercury's Taurasi to miss rest of season with thigh strain

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1St0Am_0h9c1YsK00

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Phoenix Mercury on Monday said guard Diana Taurasi will miss the rest of the WNBA season with a thigh strain, raising the possibility that the future Hall of Famer may have played her last game in the league.

Taurasi, 40, is averaging 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and four assists per game this season, her 18th.

The California native has spent her entire career with the Mercury where she won three championships, was named to 10 All-Star teams and became the league's all-time leading scorer.

Last month, Taurasi said she would have conversations with her wife and close friends in the offseason before making a decision about retirement.

"When the season ends, I'll be a free agent and I'll see what's best for me," Taurasi was quoted as saying by CBS Sports.

"I don't know what that is right now. It's always something that as you get older as an athlete, you start thinking about and you start really kind of bouncing off ideas on (wife) Penny (Taylor) and my close friends and people that I really respect and trust their opinion."

The Mercury said they had signed guard Yvonne "Vonnie" Turner to a hardship contract to replace Taurasi as Phoenix (14-19) fights for a playoff spot.

If Taurasi does elect to hang up her high tops, she will join friend and rival Sue Bird, with whom she won five Olympic gold medals.

Four-time champion Bird bid an emotional farewell to fans on Sunday at her final regular-season home game. read more

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Los Angeles-based sports reporter who interviews the most impactful athletes and executives in the world. Covers breaking news ranging from the highs of championship victories to the lows of abuse scandals. My work highlights the ways in which sports and the issues of race, gender, culture, finance, and technology intersect.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Diana Taurasi out for rest of 2022 WNBA season with quad injury

The Phoenix Mercury will be without one of the best players in WNBA history for their stretch run to end the regular season. Diana Taurasi, 40, will miss the rest of the year with a quad strain, the team announced on Monday. Yvonne “Vonnie” Turner signed a hardship contract with Phoenix to take Taurasi’s roster spot.
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

Mercury hit with brutal Diana Taurasi injury update

The Phoenix Mercury were hit with a devastating injury update ahead of their final stretch of the regular season. Currently outside of the playoffs looking in, the Mercury will be down one of their star players for the remainder of the season. According to Alexa Philippou of ESPN, Diana Taurasi will see her 2022 season […] The post Mercury hit with brutal Diana Taurasi injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Golf Channel

FedEx. St Jude Championship field set at 121 players – for now

The field for the playoff opener is set at 121 players – for now. The PGA Tour on Monday finalized the list of participants for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, saying that Tommy Fleetwood, Daniel Berger and Lanto Griffin would not play in the first postseason event. Nate Lashley later withdrew because of a toe injury.
GOLF
Harper's Bazaar

How the WNBA Could Have Saved Brittney Griner

Before the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury tipped off against Connecticut Sun last Thursday evening, both teams huddled up at center court. The lights dimmed as the Sun's PA announcer called for a moment of silence. It was meant to pay tribute to Phoenix center Brittney Griner, who had earlier that day been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession and smuggling of vape cartridges that contained hashish oil. The United States government has designated Griner as wrongfully detained.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Dallas Sports Nation

The Dallas Wings Are The Hottest Team In The WNBA

The hottest team in the WNBA resides nowhere else but Dallas Texas. The Wings come into Monday red hot, with a record of 16-16, and have won their last four games. Sure, the fact that they have racked up four wins in a row is impressive, but what is more impressive about it is the way that they have done it.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The WNBA Airport Controversy

A recent story involving the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks has caused a lot of controversy. According to The Athletic, the Sparks had to sleep in the airport on Sunday after their flight was canceled. The Athletic noted that WNBA players have to fly commercially, which has caused a lot of travel woes across the league recently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Cloud calls out WNBA officials after controversial no-call

Two weeks out from the start of the WNBA playoffs, with the Washington Mystics on the cusp of gaining homecourt advantage for the first round, any call determining the outcome of the game could be consequential to a postseason run. That's why Mystics point guard Natasha Cloud was so upset...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Sue Bird
Yardbarker

Alex Antetokounmpo Among Greece’s Cuts Ahead Of Eurobasket

Antetokounmpo is the brother of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Alex Antetokounmpo was recently acquired by the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ G League affiliate. Greece is coached by Dimitris Itoudis and both Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo remain on the roster, as is point guard Tyler Dorsey...
NBA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet WNBA Star Napheesa Collier’s Fiancé, Alex Bazzell

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and NBA and WNBA skills coach Alex Bazzell have been engaged since 2021 and are now proud parents of a baby girl, Mila. Collier recently returned from maternity leave, making a solid season debut, which was a joyful sight for her fans and family. And her soon-to-be-husband is supporting her well throughout this new season. Now, fans are curious to know more about Napheesa Collier’s fiancé, Alex Bazzell. So, get to know all about the Lynx forward’s husband-to-be right here.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Mercury#Cbs Sports#Basketball#Wnba Mercury#Hall Of Famer#Turner
Reuters

Tennis-Reaction to Serena Williams announcing her retirement

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Following are reactions to Serena Williams announcing on Tuesday that she plans to retire from the sport following the U.S. Open:. "When Serena steps away from tennis, she will leave as the sport's greatest player. After a career that has inspired a new generation of players and fans, she will forever be known as a champion who won on the court and raised the global profile of the sport off of it."
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

539K+
Followers
348K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy