Sioux City Journal
Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Spirit Lake. The crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. in the East Lakes North neighborhood. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old lost control while driving a Polaris Ranger 800 owned by Scott Groeneweg, of Orange City, Iowa, south on Basswood Lane. The UTV rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger both were ejected from the vehicle.
15-year-old dies after UTV crash in Dickinson County
Spirit Lake Police, Spirit Lake First Responders, a local ambulance, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted the sheriff's office.
kiwaradio.com
Two Orange City Men Injured In Middleburg Area Accident
Middleburg, Iowa — Two Orange City men were taken to hospitals after an accident near Middleburg on Wednesday morning, August 10th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street or B30, about three miles northeast of Sioux Center, or about three-tenths of a mile west of Middleburg. They tell us 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th Street, and that Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
siouxcountyradio.com
Sheffield man injured in motorcycle crash near Boyden
The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motorcycle accident that occurred on Highway 18, four miles east of Boyden, early Sunday morning. The Sheriff's office says that shortly after 6am, 41 year old Matthew Lane of Sheffield, IA, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 18 when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it.
ktoe.com
Blue Earth Woman Injured in Mankato Crash
A Blue Earth woman is injured in a crash in Mankato. According to the State Patrol, 33-year-old Tazia Dammann of Delavan, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 when she collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Lorri Bruce of Blue Earth. Bruce has non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the Mankato hospital. Dammann has no apparent injuries. The Patrol says the crash happened yesterday after 1:20 in the afternoon. No alcohol was involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman charged for her second OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 44-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 8:20 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Carolyn Muthoni Muiruri stemmed from the stop of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 clocked at 79 mph on the 2800...
nwestiowa.com
One hurt in Harley-car crash by Hospers
HOSPERS—One person was injured in a car-motorcycle collision about 5:40 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 400th Street and Hospers Drive South in Hospers. Twenty-one-year-old Logan Craig Koedam of Ireton was driving a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Hospers Drive when 16-year-old Edilma Lopez-Morales of Sioux Center pulled out from 400th Street and his 2013 Hyundai collided with the motorcycle in the intersection, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Four hurt in collision near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Four people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 1:05 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. Thirty-five-year-old Roman Enique Huerta Nunez of Le Mars was driving north on Garfield when his 2014 Chevrolet van...
kicdam.com
DrugCharges Filed Following Emmet County Traffic Stop
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Drug charges have been filed against an Estherville teen following a late July traffic stop in rural Emmet County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us a deputy initiated the stop on Highway 9 just outside of town shortly after two o’clock on the morning of July 30th where an investigation determined 18-year-old Cristian Lopez-Bartolon was allegedly in possession of an illegal substance.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man jailed for knifing other
ROCK RAPIDS—A 34-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 6:25 p.m. Thursday, July 28, on Lyon County warrants for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and supplying alcohol to a person under legal age. The arrest of David Harold Warren stemmed from incidents on Tuesday, June 28, in Rock...
nwestiowa.com
Paullina man arrested for OWI in Sheldon
SHELDON—A 32-year-old Paullina man was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Daniel Dean Ohrt stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix for a license plate violation on the 200 block of Eighth Street, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kicdam.com
Trial Date Delayed For One of Two Suspects in Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The first degree murder trial date for one of two people charged in a 2021 Estherville murder case has been pushed back. 19-year-old Connor Uhde was scheduled to go in front of a jury later this month but online court records show that date has now been pushed back to October making him the second person to go to trial in the case.
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Motorcycle Accident Sends Eastern Iowa Rider To Hospital
Boyden, Iowa — A northeast Iowa man was taken to a hospital after an early morning motorcycle accident near Boyden on Sunday morning, August 7th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 6:05 a.m., 41-year-old Matthew Lane of Sheffield, Iowa, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 18, four miles east of Boyden, when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it.
kicdam.com
One Killed and Another Injured in Crash Near Primghar
Primghar, IA (KICD)– One person was killed and another injured in a weekend crash just outside of Primghar. The Iowa State Patrol and O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Taft Avenue and 390th Street, about three miles east of town, just before two o’clock Saturday afternoon.
kicdam.com
Estherville Police Ask Residents To Be Aware Following Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The Estherville Police Department is asking residents to be aware and to lock up possessions after multiple vehicles were reportedly broken into Monday night. Two formal reports have been received but officers have reportedly been informed of others having taken place as well. Those with cameras...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for threatening doctor
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in Sheldon on charges of second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture. The arrest of Joseph Lee Daggett stemmed from an incident while attending a doctor’s examination for his girlfriend at Sanford Sheldon Medical...
kicdam.com
Marcus Woman Charged With Drug and Child Endangerment Offenses
Marcus, IA (KICD)– A Marcus woman has on a warrant for drug and child endangerment charges. 29-year-old Marissa Hageman was taken into custody Sunday evening accused of exposing her child to methamphetamine while possessing drug paraphernalia in the home. The Marcus Police Department was assisted during the investigation by...
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland man cited in debit card theft
SUTHERLAND—A 43-year-old Sutherland man was arrested about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, July 30, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Joshua Jay Mahler stemmed from him taking another individual’s debit card, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. The debit card was located by law...
DNR Confirms Disease That Killed Thousands Of Fish At Storm Lake
(Storm Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the disease that killed thousands of fish at Storm Lake. State biologist Ben Wallace says this is the first known outbreak of “Koi Herpes Virus” in Iowa. Wallace says scientists can’t say for sure how...
Spencer Daily Reporter
Everly man charged with 2nd domestic assault
Following a report of domestic assault on Friday, Aug. 5, from the alleged victim in Everly, the Clay County Sheriff's Office performed an investigation and determined Timothy Curry, 42, of Everly, assaulted his girlfriend on the evening of Aug. 5.
