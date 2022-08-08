ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wabi.tv

Voters overwhelmingly reject Maine school construction plan

SABATTUS, Maine (WMTW) -Voters in Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales have overwhelmingly rejected a plan to fund a school construction project. The special referendum on Tuesday asked voters in those towns if they wanted to allow RSU 4 to issue bonds or notes for an amount not to exceed $31,687,216. The...
SABATTUS, ME
WMTW

Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation

PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine school system prepares for influx of asylum-seekers

SACO, Maine — Saco school officials admit it might be a tight squeeze at Burns Elementary School, which serves grades three through five, but there is enough room in all the other schools as they make adjustments to accommodate all students. A sign above a hotel entrance Monday welcomes...
SACO, ME
wabi.tv

438 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not changed much since Sunday. The Maine CDC says 144 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s one from Sunday. 18 people remain in critical care. And two people remain on ventilators. The Maine CDC is also reporting...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Hotels in Maine Ranked as Some of the Most Expensive in the US

Are you having family come to Maine? You might want to clean out that spare room. Maine Biz reported on a new survey of room rates in the country. Great news if you own a hotel, bad news if you don't want to spend all your money on a place to sleep. Cheaphotels ranked only hotels close to a beach or the middle of the city where they were rated with at least three stars.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

A new law freezes property taxes for some older Mainers

A new law passed by the legislature last spring with very little attention will freeze property taxes for older Mainers (L.D. 290: “An Act To Stabilize Property Taxes for Individuals 65 Years of Age or Older Who Own a Homestead for at Least 10 Years.”) We’ll discuss the implementation of this tax freeze, and the impact it will have on Maine residents—as well as municipal budgets.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine, then you know that there are a lot of beautiful places around that you can explore. Whether you want to plan a quick and fun weekend getaway or you are looking for amazing places for a longer vacation, there is something for everything and everybody in Maine. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Maine that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages and are a lot of fun. Here's what made it on the list:
MAINE STATE
marketplace.org

A Maine social worker finds a new calling on a cross-country bike trip

The big quit. The great resignation. Whatever you want to call it, millions are leaving their jobs. We’re doing a series about those who chose to follow their calling. In 2019, Leah Day had been a clinical social worker for 23 years. She was seeing five clients a day at her private practice in downtown Portland, Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

A Washed Out Road In Western Maine Has Caused A 140 Mile Detour!

We've all heard the phrase "you can't get there from here", right? Even if it was only said as a joke. Anyone who has drive through rural Maine really understands the phrase. There are plenty of places that, while they may only be a few miles apart, require a much longer drive because the roads do not go directly from point a to point b.
JACKMAN, ME
94.9 HOM

Maine TV Reporter Jennifer Long Announces She’s Leaving WGME and ‘Incredibly Sad’

Working in Maine media is interesting, especially since it's such a huge contrast to working in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, there's really only one option for local news on TV throughout the entirety of the Granite State, with WMUR being the sole option. But it's different in Maine -- there are so many different options between WGME, NEWS CENTER Maine, and WMTW.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

This week ahead: August 8, 2022

A new Maine state law takes effect, revisiting Bangor's flavored tobacco ban, and the Topsham Fair returns. Here's a look at your week.
MAINE STATE

