Voters overwhelmingly reject Maine school construction plan
SABATTUS, Maine (WMTW) -Voters in Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales have overwhelmingly rejected a plan to fund a school construction project. The special referendum on Tuesday asked voters in those towns if they wanted to allow RSU 4 to issue bonds or notes for an amount not to exceed $31,687,216. The...
Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation
PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
Maine school system prepares for influx of asylum-seekers
SACO, Maine — Saco school officials admit it might be a tight squeeze at Burns Elementary School, which serves grades three through five, but there is enough room in all the other schools as they make adjustments to accommodate all students. A sign above a hotel entrance Monday welcomes...
Maine’s property tax stabilization for senior citizens law takes effect
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WMTW) - City and town assessors across the state are rolling out the law that allows older people to freeze their property tax bills. Cape Elizabeth’s town assessor said he has a list of about 250 senior citizens who may qualify for the program. The applications...
438 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine
Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not changed much since Sunday. The Maine CDC says 144 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s one from Sunday. 18 people remain in critical care. And two people remain on ventilators. The Maine CDC is also reporting...
Why rabies vaccines are falling from the skies in Maine
HOULTON, Maine — In some parts of Maine on Wednesday, vaccines were literally falling from the sky, but they weren't ordinary vaccines, and they’re part of an important program. Every year since 2003, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services has teamed up with the Maine Center for...
Maine's drought is devastating wild blueberry crops on the Blue Hill Peninsula
Wild blueberry producers on the Blue Hill Peninsula of Maine say the drought is severely impacting their crops this summer. Simeon Allen of Allen's Wild Maine Blueberries said early predictions of a bumper crop have been destroyed by the lack of rain and extreme heat over the last six weeks.
Maine's drought is forcing some farmers to make tough decisions
SACO, Maine — With much of Maine in moderate to severe drought, farmers in Cumberland and York counties are reporting reduced water levels, with some forecasting tough harvesting decisions on the horizon. Tim Leary with Leary Farm in Saco hasn’t checked on his water level in some time. He...
There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
Controversial northern Maine mining proposal still percolating as company courts town officials
Representatives from a Canadian mining company have been meeting quietly with local officials in far northern Maine, hoping to gain support for a controversial proposal that would test the state’s stringent new mining regulations. Last fall, environmental groups cheered when Wolfden Resources opted to withdraw a rezoning application rather...
Hotels in Maine Ranked as Some of the Most Expensive in the US
Are you having family come to Maine? You might want to clean out that spare room. Maine Biz reported on a new survey of room rates in the country. Great news if you own a hotel, bad news if you don't want to spend all your money on a place to sleep. Cheaphotels ranked only hotels close to a beach or the middle of the city where they were rated with at least three stars.
A new law freezes property taxes for some older Mainers
A new law passed by the legislature last spring with very little attention will freeze property taxes for older Mainers (L.D. 290: “An Act To Stabilize Property Taxes for Individuals 65 Years of Age or Older Who Own a Homestead for at Least 10 Years.”) We’ll discuss the implementation of this tax freeze, and the impact it will have on Maine residents—as well as municipal budgets.
Maine School Bus Driver Accused of Stalking 8 y/o Student, Asking For Inappropriate Pictures
A Maine man, who drives a school bus in the state of New Hampshire, has been taken into custody after allegations that he harassed, stalked and asked for inappropriate photos from an 8-year-old boy who rides his school bus. According to WGME 13, 39-year-old Michael Chick, lives in Eliot, Maine...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine, then you know that there are a lot of beautiful places around that you can explore. Whether you want to plan a quick and fun weekend getaway or you are looking for amazing places for a longer vacation, there is something for everything and everybody in Maine. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Maine that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages and are a lot of fun. Here's what made it on the list:
Maine Things To Do: Skowhegan State Fair, Topsham Fair & Maine Red Hot Dog Festival
Looking for something to do? There are a whole bunch of events happening around our state the week of Aug. 9 to Aug. 15.
A Maine social worker finds a new calling on a cross-country bike trip
The big quit. The great resignation. Whatever you want to call it, millions are leaving their jobs. We’re doing a series about those who chose to follow their calling. In 2019, Leah Day had been a clinical social worker for 23 years. She was seeing five clients a day at her private practice in downtown Portland, Maine.
A Washed Out Road In Western Maine Has Caused A 140 Mile Detour!
We've all heard the phrase "you can't get there from here", right? Even if it was only said as a joke. Anyone who has drive through rural Maine really understands the phrase. There are plenty of places that, while they may only be a few miles apart, require a much longer drive because the roads do not go directly from point a to point b.
Maine TV Reporter Jennifer Long Announces She’s Leaving WGME and ‘Incredibly Sad’
Working in Maine media is interesting, especially since it's such a huge contrast to working in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, there's really only one option for local news on TV throughout the entirety of the Granite State, with WMUR being the sole option. But it's different in Maine -- there are so many different options between WGME, NEWS CENTER Maine, and WMTW.
Did You Know The Nation’s Oldest Fair Is Held In Maine?
It would be a real challenge to find a Mainer who did not love a fair. Yes, we may be more partial to one particular fair over another, or maybe we love a certain thing about the fair, but we all love a good fair. Fair season really is one...
This week ahead: August 8, 2022
A new Maine state law takes effect, revisiting Bangor's flavored tobacco ban, and the Topsham Fair returns. Here's a look at your week.
