natureworldnews.com
Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas
After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
dailyphew.com
After A Family Abandons Their Cat, He Walks Back 12 Miles Just To Be Rejected Again
Getting a pet is always a lot to consider. It’s a new addition to your family which requires as much attention as anyone else and that‘s not something that everyone can handle. Apparently, this is what happened with this family from North Carolina that decided to give away their 7-year-old cat, Toby.
WATCH: Tourist Tries to Pet Wild Warthog, Immediately Gets Trampled
In this edition of “What Animals Not to Pet,” we’re adding wild warthogs to the list. But these tourists already discovered that on their own. Despite what Disney may make it seem, warthogs are not approachable (and they definitely don’t travel with meercat companions). Their tails are always wagging, but don’t mistake this for the friendly gesture we often see from dogs. This is only to keep the bugs away. While they may be fairly small in stature, warthogs are incredibly powerful creatures that can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour, and their tusks can grow up to 10 inches in length.
dailyphew.com
Dog Did Not Stop Barking Until A Motorcyclist Followed Him Where There Was A Baby
Late last year, a guy named Junrell Fuentes Revilla was traveling by motorbike in the highlands of Cebu City, Philippines, when all of a sudden, he saw a dog that began following him. The dog continued to bark nonstop. He appeared to be attempting to gain your attention. The biker...
Do dogs really love us? Trainer reveals 10 signs that your dog actually does
Our relationships with our pets can be heartwarming. But learning the meaning behind the things your dog does can be complicated. How do you tell what your dog is saying when it doesn’t even speak the same language? Luckily, there are plenty of visual signs that your dog actually loves you. Here are a few.
dailyphew.com
Young Boy Opens A Unique Animal Shelter And He Has Already Rescued 22 Dogs And 4 Cats
In the never-ending conflict between boomers and zoomers, we can often overlook heartwarming examples of good deeds that happen around the world and defy the stereotypes of generations. Eduardo Caioado from Anápolis, Brazil has always been passionate about helping animals in need. He has been rescuing abandoned animals around his...
People
'Half-Dead' Dogs and Puppies Left Shut in Vans Rescued on the U.K.'s Hottest Day of the Year
Ten dogs and puppies found "half dead" in shut vans on a ferry crossing the English Channel on the U.K.'s hottest day of the year are now safe. According to SWNS, the canines were being transported an hour and a half from France to the U.K. in 40-degree Celsius heat (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.
dailyphew.com
Cat Jumps Straight Into His Owner’s Arms After Being Lost For 536 Days
We love cats not only because they’re cute and awesome and perfect, but also because they’re independent little explorers who love going on adventures of their own. However, it sometimes poses problems for their owners who are worried sick at home not knowing when their furry friend is coming back home. This is why animal activists have long been encouraging people to microchip their pets – this way, there’s a far greater chance to reunite with your beloved friend if it goes missing.
Do cats and dogs remember their past?
WHEN I MET my cat Pearlita, she lived in an alley between my apartment building and a gas station. She drank from puddles polluted by engine leaks and ate whatever she could find. Ten years later, with Pearlita curled up on my lap, making it hard to type, I can still remember how she wolfed down the food I put in the alley and how easy it was to lure her inside with more.
katzenworld.co.uk
RSPCA Rescue 25 Poorly Cats and Kittens Left Abandoned in a Flat in Merseyside
The animal welfare charity believes breeding got out of control. The RSPCA were called to rescue 25 cats and kittens who had been abandoned in a dingy flat in Merseyside. The animal welfare charity was responding to concerns about the pets who were left in a rented property in Birkenhead when the owners had moved out.
Watch: Tiny French Bulldog pup chases large Rottweiler around the room
When a large Rottweiler began kissing a tiny French Bulldog, it threatened to melt many hearts. But that was before the small dog decided to chase the Rottie around the room which caused the Internet to melt down with laughter instead. In an hilarious video posted on Instagram (opens in...
BBC
RSPCA called in after puppies found near Fryerning
Twenty puppies were rescued after being found abandoned in a cage in a layby. They were found in Fryerning, in Essex, at about 15:00 BST on 29 July by a member of the public, who called the RSPCA which rushed them to a vet. Inspector Sian Ridley, from the charity,...
Ghost the Rescue Dog Who Loves To Chase Squirrels Wins Pet of the Week
This week, a quirky canine by the name of Ghost leads the way thanks to his inventive method for staying cool.
petpress.net
5 Best Types of Pitbulls for Every Dog Owner
Pitbulls are a type of dog that is often misunderstood. Pitbulls are not a specific breed of dog, but rather a term used to describe several similar breeds. There are many types of Pitbulls that make amazing pets. These dogs are often bred for fighting or other aggressive behaviors, which...
akc.org
English Cocker Spaniel History: Standing As a Breed of Its Own
AKC is a participant in affiliate advertising programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to akc.org. If you purchase a product through this article, we may receive a portion of the sale. Fanciers of English Cockers cherish the unique combination of...
pawesome.net
Are Border Collies Good Guard Dogs?
One of the most intelligent breeds, Border Collies make for excellent agility and obedience dogs. These high-energy herders have loads of stamina and make great pets for active families. But if you’re looking for a pet that can protect you and your family and are wondering if a Border Collie...
topdogtips.com
Border Sheepdog Dog Breed Profile
The Border Sheepdog is an alert dog who makes a great, active companion. Learn more about living with this fairly new designer breed!. The beautiful Border Sheepdog breed is a crossbreed from mixing the Border Collie with a Shetland Sheepdog. He goes by the names Sheltie Border and Border Sheltie.
dailyphew.com
Rescue Kitten Adopted By 5 Ferrets Thinks It’s A Ferret Too
This abandoned kitten was found when it was just five months old. Komari was adopted by a family that already had five pet ferrets, and through their love and care, she was nursed back to health. The five male ferrets took to Komari immediately, and Komari has begun to act...
Baby giraffe born outdoors at Wisconsin zoo as visitors look on
MILWAUKEE — Guests at Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County Zoo were treated to a rare sight last week: a baby reticulated giraffe born outdoors, right before their eyes. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and NPR, the healthy calf – the fourth for mother Ziggy and father Bahatika – arrived shortly before 12:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the outdoor giraffe habitat as visitors looked on. Although zoos usually usher giraffes inside to give birth, Ziggy’s fast labor and reluctance to move inside forced a change of plans, the Journal Sentinel reported.
dailyphew.com
He Finds An Injured Wild Fox In The Road And Brings Him Home As His Best Friend
Some people view wild animals as companions, while others view them as foes. The world is still split between those who have the compassion to care for our fellow forest and jungle creatures and those who do not, because they see these extraordinary beings as ferocious beasts who do not deserve our respect and care but rather as violent beings who should be avoided at all costs.
