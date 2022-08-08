ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

Walda Caulkins
1d ago

When my sister died back in 1971, the funeral home and cemetery wouldn't even allow any family members out there during the "burial". My mother was finally able to purchase a headstone for her grave, back in the late 80's, to have placed on her grave, but Clyde Township didn't even know where the actual grave was even supposed to be. They just placed her headstone where they "thought" she should be. The headstone was moved several times by someone, so we contacted them and asked if one of their employees could meet us out at Ruby Cemetery to find out. The last time her stone had been moved, it was at the opposite end of the cemetery row, smack over the center of someone else's grave. Then, a few years ago. my son and I went out there because he wanted to see his Aunt's grave, her headstone was completely GONE. To this day, we still don't have any answers and my Mom passed away on February of 2022, just 20 days before her 90th Birthday.

Taylor
1d ago

our family stayed right there at the grave until my Aunt was buried. per her request! The family is the one paying and they will do as requested to get paid.

Gloy S
1d ago

I don't trust any cemetery. I don't think that they do what they say. I don't believe that they give us the ashes of our loved one.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI

