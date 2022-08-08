ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Education
Seminole County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Sanford, FL
Seminole County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
mynews13.com

Apopka families upset with no bus and questionable walk

APOPKA, Fla. — Not all parents appreciate how their child’s first day back to school went. Orange County Public School transportation will carry 70,000 students this year. OCPS has a driver & monitor shortage of 100 individuals. The school system said that any distance within two miles of...
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school

VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia prepares for new school year amid teacher, school staff shortage

Like many other school districts across Florida and the U.S., Volusia County is facing a shortage of teachers and other school staff, with vacancies remaining as the school year approaches. "These numbers are are still higher than we would like," Volusia County Schools Chief Human Resources Officer Mark West told...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#New Iphone#Smartphone App#Fox 35 News#Traversa Ride
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fox35orlando.com

Deputies to carry rifles at Brevard County schools: 'We mean business'

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - In response to the recent school shootings around the country, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced that its school resource deputies will carry rifles on campus to help better protect children and staff. "Over the course of the past several months, parents, teachers, students and communities...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Oviedo High School celebrates 100 years

OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo High School has been educating students in Seminole County since 1922. And on the first day of a new school year, students, staff, city leaders, such as Oviedo’s mayor, along with many others, came together Wednesday to mark the major milestone.
OVIEDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Officers walk youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee officer to first day of school

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee Officer Matthew Baxter had some special people escort her to her first day of kindergarten on Wednesday. Officers with the Kissimmee Police Department were at Laureate Park Elementary School to see little Sofia Baxter off to her first day of class, as well as her old sister, Zarah.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

📼 From the vault: Justin Warmoth stuffs cat in backpack for first day of school

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first day of school can be stressful, but man does News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth take the cake when it comes to first-day-of-school adventures. Justin shared some old footage from his first day of second grade. The first clip shows him and brother, Tyler, boarding the school bus in 1997. Of course, dad, Greg Warmoth had to capture the milestone on camera. While Justin and Tyler appear excited to go to school, their younger brother, Logan, was not happy at all. He’s seen crying and attempting to run toward the bus to be with his brothers.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy