Bitcoin miners have borne the brunt of the bear trend since it began. They watched cash flow plummet on their machines, forcing them to look to other ways to finance their operations. The natural response to this was for public miners to dip into their bitcoin reserves and begin selling off BTC to keep their operations going. For a time, it seemed miners would stop selling due to the recovery in price, but this is proving not to be the case.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO