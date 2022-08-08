ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks

Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
u.today

Ethereum Might Hit $2K in Coming Weeks; Here's Key Factor per This Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Aug 8, 2022

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday in a volatile trading session as a stronger-than-expected jobs report reignited fears that the Fed would continue to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control rising inflation. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in negative territory. However, the Dow managed to close in the green.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,651 BTC Off Binance

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,844,169 worth of Bitcoin off Binance. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3E2adcep2NRRpriLnWn1AvW3AHKqBx2mMr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
u.today

Bitcoin Reaching $100,000 Is “Matter of Time,” Says Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone

NEWSBTC

Why Are Crypto Investors Rotating From Bitcoin To Altcoins?

The crypto market is pulling back into support and could face potential headwinds in the short term. In the crypto top 10, Bitcoin has been outperformed by the altcoins sector with Ethereum and Binance Coin, and Polkadot still preserving some of its gains from the past week. This shows a...
NEWSBTC

Bearish Signal: Why Bitcoin Miner Sell-Offs May Continue

Bitcoin miners have borne the brunt of the bear trend since it began. They watched cash flow plummet on their machines, forcing them to look to other ways to finance their operations. The natural response to this was for public miners to dip into their bitcoin reserves and begin selling off BTC to keep their operations going. For a time, it seemed miners would stop selling due to the recovery in price, but this is proving not to be the case.
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Takes Hit, Why BTC Remains at Risk of More Losses

Bitcoin price started a fresh decline from the $24,250 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC declined below $23,000 and remains at a risk of more losses. Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $23,500 support zone. The price is now trading below the $23,500 level and the 100 hourly...
