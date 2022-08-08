ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beggs, OK

Henryetta, Preston, Beggs Schools Implement 'No Tech' Policies For Upcoming Year

By Brooke Griffin
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Bekt_0h9bzgSO00

At least three area school districts are implementing a "no-tech " policy for classrooms when kids head back to school.

Those districts include Beggs and Preston districts, and Henryetta High School. The first day of school will be different for students heading back to class over the next two weeks. That’s because this school year students will have to leave their phones and other devices behind.

Letters to parents and students say cell phones, AirPods, smartwatches, and Bluetooth headphones can no longer be used in school buildings during school hours. The letters say the ban includes hallways, bathrooms, extracurricular activities, and even during lunch at Beggs and Preston schools. Henryetta High School leaders say students will be able to use their phones during lunch.

The letters say the districts are looking to remove distractions in the classrooms. Leaders from all three districts say they have had problems with students taking pictures of their peers in the bathrooms and posting them to social media, taking photos of teachers to post to social media, watching movies or listening to music in class, checking social media, and bullying other students in group texts during school hours.

Preston High School Principal Scott McCullah tells us classrooms are for learning and they want to get back to the basics.

"Our plan and hope is we get these kids back to performing in school the way we did in times past,” McCullah said.

He said the students will be allowed to have their devices on them, but they will be asked to have them turned off. McCullah tells us they understand students having their phones during an unsafe situation could be beneficial and they want to make sure they have access to it in an emergency.

All three districts say if a parent or guardian needs to get in touch with a student, they can call the school's front office and a staff member will relay the message to their child.

Leaders say there could be an exception to the policy if the student has a certain medical condition, but prior approval will be needed.

If parents have any questions they are asked to call their child’s school office.

Copies of the letters from Beggs, Preston, and Henryetta School leaders are below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENCkC_0h9bzgSO00

Image Provided By: News On 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCpFU_0h9bzgSO00

Image Provided By: News On 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xDPy_0h9bzgSO00

Image Provided By: News On 6

Comments / 9

Sherry Godwin
1d ago

Its about time. Kids need to focus when they are at school. If I raised 5 kids without cell phones, so can they. I cant believe they were ever allowed to have them ever at school.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

First Year Broken Arrow Teacher Prepares For School Year

Fewer and fewer people are choosing education for their careers but a Lynn Wood Elementary School teacher is getting ready for her first year in the classroom. She along with her principal say education is their passion. Megan Pope is setting up her Lynn Wood Elementary kindergarten classroom this week...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
anadisgoi.com

Students begin preparing for national ACT exam

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – Native students preparing for the national ACT exam can now register for a free virtual workshop hosted by Cherokee Nation Foundation. The Aug. 27 workshop is hosted in partnership with Testing With Success for Native students in grades 9-12, with preference given to Cherokee Nation citizens.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beggs, OK
Henryetta, OK
Education
City
Preston, OK
City
Henryetta, OK
Beggs, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

OSU-Tulsa Hosts Back-To-School Drive-Thru Community Event

OSU Tulsa celebrated the back-to-school season with a drive-thru community event Tuesday evening. There were school supply giveaways, free shots from the Tulsa Health Department, and meet-and-greets with Tulsa law enforcement. "It's you know, really great to have something like this over here in this part of Tulsa," said Michelle...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Three Amendments To Tulsa City Charter On August 23 Ballot

In less than two weeks, Oklahomans will vote on several local, state, and federal elections. In Tulsa, three City Charter Amendments are also on the ballot. Those three amendments propose to change three things for the City of Tulsa: Clarifying how the mayor's salary is set, residency requirements for candidates, and a change to how long the City Auditor is in office.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Henryetta High School
KFOR

Disaster Recovery Center opens in Cherokee County

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is now open in Cherokee County to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. On June 29, the White House announced that it approved federal disaster assistance related to the May 2 through May 8 tornadoes and flooding. Survivors from […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
mvskokemedia.com

MCN National Council expends over $12M in grant funds for COVID relief

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – A Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council Quarterly Session was held on July 30 at the Mound Building. The National Council addressed the following legislation, the interpretation of which is attributed to language in the bills:. NCR 22-010 – Adopting the rules of procedures of the National...
OKMULGEE, OK
kjrh.com

Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter

JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
JENKS, OK
sapulpatimes.com

This Week in Sapulpa History: Mabel Bassett & the Town Entertained the Children

This week in Sapulpa history, a Police Matron named Mabel Bassett had arranged entertainment for the young children of the city. Mabel Bassett was the town’s first Police Matron. In her work, she was at the forefront of helping the poor, women, and children, and the downtrodden. On August 7, 1913, townsfolk and Mabel were able to end the summer days before school started on a high note.
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year canceled

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — EMSA has canceled its fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year, issued on Tuesday. EMSA responded to a limited number of suspected heat-related illness call in the Tulsa area on Tuesday, and coupled with the lower temperatures in Green Country, the heat alert has been allowed to expire.
TULSA, OK
Cars 108

Why the World Can Learn So Much from One Oklahoma Little League Player

There's a well-known bible verse that says, "And a child shall lead them". I like to think that can also mean leading by example, but who knew it would be on a baseball field?. Sometimes the simplest moments make people stop and think. That's exactly what happened Tuesday in Waco, Texas during a Little League regional tournament game between Pearland, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. What could have been a tragedy turned into a life lesson for everyone in attendance and now the world thanks to the viral video.
WACO, TX
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy