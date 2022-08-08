Read full article on original website
23 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Jabriel Washington
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Bama takes the field just 23 days from now, so let's take a look at former Tide defensive back Jabriel Washington.
WATCH: Nick Saban Leads Million Dollar Band
Nick Saban certainly always finds time to ensure his team is having fun. This week, following an intense Crimson Tide practice, the coach welcomed the legendary Million Dollar Band into the facility for what has become a yearly tradition at this point, leading the team in singing the university's fight song, "Yea Alabama."
BREAKING: Four-Star Offensive Tackle Commits to Crimson Tide
Miles McVay, four-star offensive tackle out of St. Louis, MO, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Thursday. McVay is the 19th commitment in Alabama's first ranked 2023 class. He joins Wilkin Formby, Olaus Alinen and Ryqueeze McElderry as the fourth offensive lineman to commit to the Tide in...
BREAKING: Alabama Wideout JoJo Earle Suffers Broken Foot
Nick Saban spoke with the media following practice on Wednesday, and revealed that sophomore wide receiver JoJo Earle suffered a Jones fracture this week. As of now the timetable for his return is not fully known, but the receiver is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Earle joined the...
Who is Alabama’s next Mr. Football? A look at the state’s top candidates entering 2022
There is clear favorite to claim this year’s Mr. Football Award in the state of Alabama, but there are a lot of other contenders as well. Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods, the Class 6A Back of the Year in 2021 and the Mr. Football runner-up, returns to try to lead the Golden Gophers back to the 6A title game.
25 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Derrick Lassic
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 25 days until kickoff, let's take a look at the career of former Bama running back Derrick Lassic.
Three-and-Out: Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Win over Spain Select
Led by the newcomers, the Crimson Tide had a dominant appearance in its first of three international games.
Alcohol at Bryant-Denny Stadium Could be Closer Than You Think
Per Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News, alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be much closer than previously thought. Kelly reports that the University of Alabama's concessionaire, Levy Premium Food Service LP, recently applied for a liquor license with the city of Tuscaloosa, and it could be approved by the city council as early as August 16.
Will Anderson, Jr. Shares Heartwarming Moment with Young Fan
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, Jr. is well known for for taking down opposing quarterbacks with extreme force on Saturdays, but what many fans may not see as often is his drive for helping others. The former five-star put that on full display when he stopped this week to spend time...
Former Alabama Wideout Arrested, Charged with Criminal Mischief
Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Agiye Hall found himself the topic of several controversies in his time with Alabama, and despite transferring to the University of Texas this past offseason for seemingly a fresh start, it would appear as if trouble simply follows the young wideout. According to records from...
wbrc.com
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news rock fans! The Eagles are bringing their Hotel California tour to Legacy Arena this fall!. They will be performing November 21. The concert will feature the “Hotel California” album in its entirety, with an accompanying orchestra & choir, plus a full set of their greatest hits.
PHOTOS: First Day of School in Tuscaloosa 2022
Take a look at some photos from the first day of the 2022-2023 school year here in West Alabama!. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Opened in 2022. New Year... New Tuscaloosa restaurants and businesses! 2022 welcomed in some great spots for shopping, good eats and business in the Druid City area.
comebacktown.com
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood. On a recent flight from North Dakota,...
Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors
There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
Tuscaloosa’s College Hill Baptist Hosts Free Back-to-School Bash
Tuscaloosa’s College Hill Baptist Church is hosting a FREE “Back to School Bash” to help support students and families headed into the new school year. The church is located at 600 24th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404. At College Hill, they want the youth to be "Change...
AdWeek
WBRC Welcomes Former Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice Back After Year Away
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Meteorologist J-P Dice is returning to Birmingham, Ala., Fox affiliate WBRC. The station said Dice will support chief meteorologist Wes Wyatt and...
City of Tuscaloosa Asks Residents for Feedback on Local Lakes
According to a recent press release, the city of Tuscaloosa is holding a "come-and-go" feedback session to hear public concerns and new ideas for Lake Nicol and Harris Lake as part of the Elevate Tuscaloosa initiative. The town hall-style meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 22 from 3 p.m. to...
Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker
The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
Nick’s Kids Foundation Donates $1M To Tuscaloosa
At this year's annual Nick's Kids luncheon, Nick and Terry Saban, along with the Nick's Kids foundation, presented the city of Tuscaloosa with a massive million dollar donation. The donation is meant to go toward the newly proposed Saban Discovery Center which was approved to move into the design phase...
Lace Up to Support Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s Caring Days Annual Walk
Be sure to lace up and support the Caring Days Annual “Walk to Remember” in August. The Walk provides funding for services at Caring Days and provides funding for programs such as Project Lifesaver and caregiver support groups. “Alzheimer’s ranks in the top 10 leading causes of death,”...
