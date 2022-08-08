ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

WATCH: Nick Saban Leads Million Dollar Band

Nick Saban certainly always finds time to ensure his team is having fun. This week, following an intense Crimson Tide practice, the coach welcomed the legendary Million Dollar Band into the facility for what has become a yearly tradition at this point, leading the team in singing the university's fight song, "Yea Alabama."
Tuscaloosa Thread

25 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Derrick Lassic

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. In honor of 25 days until kickoff, let's take a look at the career of former Bama running back Derrick Lassic.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alcohol at Bryant-Denny Stadium Could be Closer Than You Think

Per Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News, alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be much closer than previously thought. Kelly reports that the University of Alabama's concessionaire, Levy Premium Food Service LP, recently applied for a liquor license with the city of Tuscaloosa, and it could be approved by the city council as early as August 16.
Nick Saban
Bryce Young
wbrc.com

The Eagles are coming to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news rock fans! The Eagles are bringing their Hotel California tour to Legacy Arena this fall!. They will be performing November 21. The concert will feature the “Hotel California” album in its entirety, with an accompanying orchestra & choir, plus a full set of their greatest hits.
Tuscaloosa Thread

PHOTOS: First Day of School in Tuscaloosa 2022

Take a look at some photos from the first day of the 2022-2023 school year here in West Alabama!. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Opened in 2022. New Year... New Tuscaloosa restaurants and businesses! 2022 welcomed in some great spots for shopping, good eats and business in the Druid City area.
comebacktown.com

High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood. On a recent flight from North Dakota,...
AdWeek

WBRC Welcomes Former Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice Back After Year Away

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Meteorologist J-P Dice is returning to Birmingham, Ala., Fox affiliate WBRC. The station said Dice will support chief meteorologist Wes Wyatt and...
AL.com

Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker

The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Nick’s Kids Foundation Donates $1M To Tuscaloosa

At this year's annual Nick's Kids luncheon, Nick and Terry Saban, along with the Nick's Kids foundation, presented the city of Tuscaloosa with a massive million dollar donation. The donation is meant to go toward the newly proposed Saban Discovery Center which was approved to move into the design phase...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

