New California Pizza Chain Opening Soon
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in need
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To Town
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successful
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
Washington 2024 WR Reggie Witherspoon lands first Pac-12 offer
Seattle (Wash.) Garfield 2024 receiver Reggie Witherspoon III started his recruitment off with a Pac-12 offer. Last week, Arizona State offered the speedy receiver and it was an overwhelming conversation for Witherspoon. "It was crazy, just getting the feeling of getting a FaceTime call from my coach saying I have...
Wednesday ASU two-minute drill
Sun Devil Source publisher Chris Karpman and reporter Ethan Ryter conducted a two-minute drill following Arizona State football's Wednesday spring practice, which was its fifth of preseason and the first in full pads. In this edition they discuss:. -- An impressive passing day led by Florida transfer junior quarterback Emory...
Video/quotes: Shaun Aguano updates ASU backfield capability
Here's some of what Arizona State running back coach Shaun Aguano said during his press conference following the team's fifth practice of fall camp Wednesday. On each of the running backs and how they are doing so far:. “As much now, we are honing in on the offense and what...
Video/quotes: Robert Rodriguez on depth of DL group; newcomers
Here's some of what Arizona State defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez said during his press conference following the team's fifth practice of preseason camp Wednesday. On the significant potential within his group and constantly reinforcing proper technique:. “I think we have more potential players and more potential playmakers in the...
George Hart III making the most of his opportunity in the Sun Devil backfield
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s no pretense. Not attempt at deception. You know what’s coming. “We’re going to run the ball,” Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards said. “If you can’t run the ball, you can’t win.”. Edwards’ teams, whether at ASU...
Wednesday practice notes and observations
Here are our notes and observations from Arizona State’s Wednesday morning practice, its fifth of preseason camp.
Fields of dreams: How farming and football helped Eloy harvest NFL talent
ELOY – Midway between Phoenix and Tucson along Interstate 10 sits the small city of Eloy. It’s home to just under 16,000 residents and is mostly known for world-class skydiving and copious amounts of dust. But a rich history can be found deeper in the city off Exit 208.
Three-time Gatorade cross country runner of the year Lauren Ping transfers to Valley Christian
Lauren Ping, who was named the Gatorade Arizona Cross Country Runner of the Year the last three years while competing for Desert Vista, has transferred to Valley Christian. Megan Ping, Lauren’s mother and former head Desert Vista girls’ cross country coach, confirmed the move Monday morning to the Ahwatukee Foothills News. She said the decision stemmed from a conversation she had with Desert Vista Athletic Director David Klecka in the spring about an interim cross country coach for the summer while she traveled with Lauren to national events.
Centennial High football players exercise their financial fitness
PHOENIX — A West Valley high school found a way to exercise the financial fitness for some of their student-athletes. On Monday, the Centennial High School football players put their helmets and picked up papers describing a new position they’ve likely never played before. Like Dylan Roberts, a...
Vitality Bowls entering Arizona
Vitality Bowls, which specializes in acai bowls, is opening its first Arizona location Friday in Gilbert. Under the direction of Subway franchisee Gary Legumina, his three sons and their mother, Julie Delaney, an additional five locations will open in the state over the next several months. "It's a tremendous honor...
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Arizona Dispensary Wins ‘Best Dispensary’ Award
A leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products in Arizona, JARS Cannabis, announced its Tucson (New River) location was named “Best Dispensary” by Foothills Focus. The winner was determined by a public vote. “JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational...
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona
Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese. The website states, "From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state."
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
Arizona diagnostic lab Sonora Quest launches monekypox PCR test
PHOENIX — Arizona-based Sonora Quest Laboratories and Quest Diagnostics announced the launch of a “one-of-a-kind” monkeypox test Monday. Arizonans can take the PCR test through their health care providers and it does not require initial orthopox screenings like the CDC’s tests, according to a press release.
Tattoo recognition software helps identify 2 deceased victims in Arizona
PHOENIX — New software is helping detectives identify deceased subjects through tattoo recognition the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Forensic Images Unit announced Wednesday. The FIU has used facial recognition software to develop leads in criminal cases since 2016 and said this latest upgrade allows them to expand their...
Glendale inventor develops machine to iron, fold and stack laundry
“I wanted to simplify the process of ironing, folding and stacking laundry,” said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., “so I invented the ROBO – FOLDER. My automatic design would help speed up the process and it would be useful for busy households, individuals with disabilities and commercial facilities.”
Valley man dies while visiting Hawaii in apparent drowning
HAWAII, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2021. A Valley man visiting Hawaii has died after he apparently lost control of his bodyboard and drowned. Bakir Shelesh, 28, of Glendale was pulled from the waters off of Wainihia Bay and later died...
COVID transmission rates dropping in Arizona
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevent now classifies only a third of Arizona counties as having high community transmission rates of COVID-19. A week ago, nearly the entire state was classified as having high transmission rates according to the CDC. Maricopa and Pinal counties are among four counties...
No injuries after popular Scottsdale steakhouse catches fire
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — No one was hurt after a fire at a popular Scottsdale restaurant sent a large plume of smoke into the air on Sunday. The fire happened at Fogo de Chao around 3 p.m. That's near Lincoln Drive and Scottsdale Road. Scottsdale fire officials confirmed that the...
