Tempe, AZ

Washington 2024 WR Reggie Witherspoon lands first Pac-12 offer

Seattle (Wash.) Garfield 2024 receiver Reggie Witherspoon III started his recruitment off with a Pac-12 offer. Last week, Arizona State offered the speedy receiver and it was an overwhelming conversation for Witherspoon. "It was crazy, just getting the feeling of getting a FaceTime call from my coach saying I have...
Wednesday ASU two-minute drill

Sun Devil Source publisher Chris Karpman and reporter Ethan Ryter conducted a two-minute drill following Arizona State football's Wednesday spring practice, which was its fifth of preseason and the first in full pads. In this edition they discuss:. -- An impressive passing day led by Florida transfer junior quarterback Emory...
Video/quotes: Shaun Aguano updates ASU backfield capability

Here's some of what Arizona State running back coach Shaun Aguano said during his press conference following the team's fifth practice of fall camp Wednesday. On each of the running backs and how they are doing so far:. “As much now, we are honing in on the offense and what...
Video/quotes: Robert Rodriguez on depth of DL group; newcomers

Here's some of what Arizona State defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez said during his press conference following the team's fifth practice of preseason camp Wednesday. On the significant potential within his group and constantly reinforcing proper technique:. “I think we have more potential players and more potential playmakers in the...
Three-time Gatorade cross country runner of the year Lauren Ping transfers to Valley Christian

Lauren Ping, who was named the Gatorade Arizona Cross Country Runner of the Year the last three years while competing for Desert Vista, has transferred to Valley Christian. Megan Ping, Lauren’s mother and former head Desert Vista girls’ cross country coach, confirmed the move Monday morning to the Ahwatukee Foothills News. She said the decision stemmed from a conversation she had with Desert Vista Athletic Director David Klecka in the spring about an interim cross country coach for the summer while she traveled with Lauren to national events.
Centennial High football players exercise their financial fitness

PHOENIX — A West Valley high school found a way to exercise the financial fitness for some of their student-athletes. On Monday, the Centennial High School football players put their helmets and picked up papers describing a new position they’ve likely never played before. Like Dylan Roberts, a...
Vitality Bowls entering Arizona

Vitality Bowls, which specializes in acai bowls, is opening its first Arizona location Friday in Gilbert. Under the direction of Subway franchisee Gary Legumina, his three sons and their mother, Julie Delaney, an additional five locations will open in the state over the next several months. "It's a tremendous honor...
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Arizona Dispensary Wins ‘Best Dispensary’ Award

A leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products in Arizona, JARS Cannabis, announced its Tucson (New River) location was named “Best Dispensary” by Foothills Focus. The winner was determined by a public vote. “JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational...
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona

Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese. The website states, "From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state."
Arizona diagnostic lab Sonora Quest launches monekypox PCR test

PHOENIX — Arizona-based Sonora Quest Laboratories and Quest Diagnostics announced the launch of a “one-of-a-kind” monkeypox test Monday. Arizonans can take the PCR test through their health care providers and it does not require initial orthopox screenings like the CDC’s tests, according to a press release.
Tattoo recognition software helps identify 2 deceased victims in Arizona

PHOENIX — New software is helping detectives identify deceased subjects through tattoo recognition the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Forensic Images Unit announced Wednesday. The FIU has used facial recognition software to develop leads in criminal cases since 2016 and said this latest upgrade allows them to expand their...
Glendale inventor develops machine to iron, fold and stack laundry

“I wanted to simplify the process of ironing, folding and stacking laundry,” said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., “so I invented the ROBO – FOLDER. My automatic design would help speed up the process and it would be useful for busy households, individuals with disabilities and commercial facilities.”
COVID transmission rates dropping in Arizona

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevent now classifies only a third of Arizona counties as having high community transmission rates of COVID-19. A week ago, nearly the entire state was classified as having high transmission rates according to the CDC. Maricopa and Pinal counties are among four counties...
