berkeleyside.org
City secures $15M state earmark to improve Berkeley Marina
The Berkeley Marina is slated to receive an influx of cash following a successful lobbying campaign for a $15 million earmark from the state. In October, several Berkeley City Council members asked the state to consider a proposal to help address several critical needs in the waterfront, from replacing failing docks and pilings to dredging the main channel for better boat access.
berkeleyside.org
The Berkeley Wire: o8.10.22
Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers. At up to $9,000 per apartment, Berkeley student housing is in crisis (SF Business Times) Housing crisis shifts People’s Park dynamic (SF Chronicle) University of California faces calls to reduce barriers for transfer students (EdSource) Kaiser mental...
berkeleyside.org
Update: Berkeley native is back home after 240-mile trek to East Bay’s water source
Update, Aug. 10 Nina Gordon-Kirsch is back home in Oakland after her month-plus journey to the headwaters of the Mokelumne River, the source of most of the East Bay’s water. Upon arriving at Highland Lakes, after 32 days of going upstream, Gordon-Kirsch said she “felt like a salmon.”
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley City College will be free this fall for in-state students
Berkeley City College announced a new program called “Fall is Free” last week granting in-state students free tuition and other perks for the fall 2022 semester with the aim of eliminating financial barriers to higher education. “We recognize students in our community are making important decisions to provide...
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: Substitute teaching is a great gig that’s greatly needed in Berkeley
Last year, I heard about the desperate need for emergency substitutes in public schools, so I decided to give it a try. I loved it, and I want to share my experience with others. Here are the highlights:. It feels great to help out. Serving as an emergency substitute makes...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley teen wins gold in swim race from Alcatraz to San Francisco
Chetan Raghavan, 14, boarded a ferry headed to Alcatraz Island on Sunday. Raghavan, who lives in Berkeley and is a rising sophomore at the Head-Royce School in Oakland, disembarked directly into the cold water, joined by several of his schoolmates. Together, they treaded water, waiting for the start of the annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim race, which begins on the infamous island and ends at the San Francisco Aquatic Park.
berkeleyside.org
Brief: Catalytic converter thefts are up in Berkeley
Catalytic converter thefts in Berkeley are up about three times what they were to start the year, according to police and community reports. In July, Berkeley tallied at least 56 catalytic converter thefts in the city, according to preliminary police data released this week in response to a Berkeleyside inquiry.
berkeleyside.org
Oakland ice cream maker spins nostalgic Mexican flavors into delicious dessert
Future pop-up dates include 8/13 at Temescal Brewing, follow on Instagram for details and other dates. It all started with a Christmas gift. In 2019, Stephanie De La Cruz’s partner gave her an ice cream maker for the holiday, a device she thought she’d use to make some fun desserts at home. Less than three years later, her Instagram-based ice cream pop-up, De La Creamery, is a favorite vendor at Bay Area spots like Temescal Brewing, Degrees Platos and Tahona Mercado, and she’s built a business that helps her and other Americans from a Mexican background connect with their roots.
