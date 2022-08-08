Read full article on original website
Semi drives into house near Sturgis, South Dakota
Authorities have released an image showing the wreckage left when a semi-trailer crashed into a house off a highway near Sturgis, South Dakota on Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened during the morning hours on a service road near mile marker 32 of Interstate 90. A...
Highway Patrol issues Wednesday Rally Update with details on latest fatal crash
STURGIS, S.D. The highway patrol released details today of the third rally-related fatality. The patrol says it happened on Highway 44 at Scenic. Three motorcycles were eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34. A 2019 Harley-Davidson Trike stopped on the shoulder of the road and then attempted a U-turn. A 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with the trike and a 2018 Harley-Davidson Trike then struck the motorcycle. The 66-year-old female passenger on the 2018 trike was pronounced dead at the scene. The 71-year-old male driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. Neither was wearing a helmet. The 62-year-old male driver of the motorcycle sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. He was not wearing a helmet. The 64-year-old male driver of the 2019 trike received minor injuries and was taken to a Rapid City hospital. He was not wearing a helmet. The 58-year-old female passenger was not injured. She was wearing a helmet.
Highway Patrol Sturgis Rally Tally through 6 AM, Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 6, 2022, to 6 a.m. Tuesday August 09, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date. At 10:21 a.m., Monday, South Dakota Highway 34, mile marker 3, six miles west of Belle Fourche: A 2003 Harley-Davidson FLTHI motorcycle was westbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it slowed down to make a right-hand turn. It was reared end by a westbound 2018 Honda GLI800 motorcycle. The 68-year-old male driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was thrown from the motorcycle. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Spearfish hospital. The 70-year-old male driver of the Honda was not injured. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
Canadian children in Amber Alert rescued in Meade County
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Details have not been released but a social media post by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office states that Luna and Hunter Potts, taken by their noncustodial mother and her companion, have been found safe. “The team work of DCI, The Sheriff’s Office, SD Highway...
A front porch view of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Joseph Bryant was sitting on his front porch, watching the bikes go by on Monday morning, when something a little out of the ordinary happened.
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 44
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person died in a three-motorcycle crash Tuesday morning. The crash was on South Dakota Highway 44 near Scenic. “We have a three-motorcycle crash; we have three serious life-threatening injuries that were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and then we had one fatality,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Elyse Helkenn.
Highway Patrol report no fatalities, eight injury crashes in latest rally update
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol report no fatalities, but eight injury accidents in their latest rally report. The number of injury crashes so far total 22 and the number of non-injury crashes are at 18. There have been 61 D-U-I arrests so far and 31 felony...
Fatal crash on day one of Sturgis rally in South Dakota
(Sturgis, SD) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash during the first official day of South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. South Dakota officials say a 58-year-old male was killed when his Harley-Davidson rear-ended another motorcycle Saturday morning. The second driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. None of the drivers were wearing a helmet.
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Endangered children located safe in South Dakota
UPDATE 4:00 P.M. – According to Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, the children were recovered at the Glencoe Campground, around five miles east of downtown Sturgis. “They had gotten to their car and were going to leave, but there was a traffic stop made. They were both taken into custody without incident,” Sheriff Merwin said. “The kids have been taken to and placed with DSS and everybody is good. Very quiet stop and Canada is very happy. I talked to them today and they were totally impressed that with the rally going on, they said. I think it was within ninety minutes of the alert going out we had them in custody.”
The Sturgis motorcycle rally sees an increase in drug possession misdemeanors
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With people coming from across the country to the Sturgis Rally, some bring more than their bikes with them. Along with a big increase in parking violations this year, misdemeanor drug possessions have gone up since last year. According to the Sturgis Police Department, drug possession charges have been up by 27 percent compared to last year’s numbers.
Man killed on I-90 motorcycle crash near Summerset
SUMMERSET, S.D.–Another motorcycle fatality in South Dakota during Sturgis Rally Bike Week. The State Patrol says a 51 year-old man driving a Harley Davidson Road King eastbound on Interstate 90, two miles west of Summerset was killed Sunday afternoon. The victim struck a motorcycle that was lying on the...
Motorcycle collision kills man in central South Dakota
HAYES, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 58 year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a rear end collision on South Dakota Highway 34, 18 miles west of Hayes. It happened Saturday. The victim rear-ended a second motorcycle that had slowed down.
Jail time, probation for Spearfish man sentenced in assault case
DEADWOOD — A man who assaulted his girlfriend in an alcohol-related incident was sentenced Aug. 2 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Benjamin Robert Borneman, 42, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Feb. 2 and charged with aggravated assault against a female victim on Jan. 30, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
One fatality reported in Highway Patrol’s first rally report
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol issued their first ‘rally tally’ of the 82nd Annual event, and one fatality has been reported. That fatal crash happened Saturday morning, on South Dakota Highway 34, mile marker 157, 18 miles west of Hayes. The patrol says a 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle was westbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it rear-ended a second westbound 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle that had slowed down. The 58-year-old male driver of the first motorcycle died later at a Rapid City hospital. The 68-year-old male driver of the second motorcycle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Philip hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
‘Rally at Exit 55′ returns in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd Sturgis Rally is heating up as the week begins, and bikers from across the country are making stops, not only in Sturgis, bull all around the Black Hills area. Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City is once again hosting its ‘Rally at Exit...
Newell woman sentenced for drug distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Newell woman is sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for distribution of a controlled substance. Kimberly Rich, 56, knowingly and intentionally distributed a mixture of methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice. The investigation was conducted by the South Dakota...
Department of Transportation issues first rally vehicle traffic count numbers
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation released their rally vehicle traffic count numbers today. The D-O-T says their counters show traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Friday, August 5, 56,885 vehicles entered Sturgis – up 11.4-percent from the previous five-year average. On Saturday,...
Eagle Butte man sentenced to 35 years for raping child
DEADWOOD — A man convicted of multiple counts of sexual contact with a child and first-degree rape of the same child by a Lawrence County jury in March received a lengthy prison sentence from 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse July 28. Vandon Joseph...
Daily figures for this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 6, 2022, to 6 a.m. Monday August 8, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date. At 2:25 p.m., Sunday, Interstate 90, mile marker 47, two miles west of Summerset: An eastbound 1986 Honda GLI200 motorcycle swerved to miss an eastbound 2006 GMC Envoy which was ahead of it. The motorcycle hit the Envoy and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle. An eastbound 2005 Harley Davidson FLHRS Road King motorcycle hit the first motorcycle that was lying in the roadway. The 51-year-old male driver of the Road King was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The 64-year-old male driver of the Honda motorcycle suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Sturgis hospital. He was not wearing a helmet. The 48-year-old male driver of the Envoy was not injured. Seatbelt use is under investigation.
‘Krush’ makes it to the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Walking along Main Street during the Sturgis Rally you’ll normally see motorcycles, food, drinks, and so much more, but two women discovered something unusual last Monday. Angie Olson, co-owner of Paws on Main, was walking into work when she discovered an injured turtle. The turtle,...
