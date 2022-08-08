ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local School Districts Getting Competitive with Pay Increases for Teachers

Across North Texas, there are hundreds of job openings in schools across the area. Districts have been doing what they can to stay competitive in the market and for many of them, that means raising pay. According to a new ranking from the National Education Association, Texas public school teachers...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD Welcomes Students Back to School

It's a busy day in Collin County. Frisco, Allen and Plano school districts all welcomed back students on Wednesday morning. At Haun Elementary School in Plano, principal Denise Lohmiller orchestrated a grand welcome for students. Teachers went all out with pom poms, encouraging messages chalked on the sidewalks, and lots of hugs.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas HBCU Freshmen Get Assistance From Charitable “Mafia”

Students started moving in on the campus of Paul Quinn College in Dallas. 13 of those students are getting a helping hand furnishing their dorm room thanks to a group called Move-In Day Mafia. The organization consists of a group of volunteers who assist Historically Black College and University, also...
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Over 170 students celebrate graduation at Summer Commencement Ceremony

Dallas ISD held a summer commencement ceremony – the last graduation for the class of 2022 – at Ellis Davis Field House on Aug. 9th. Approximately 170 students who graduated from 25 Dallas ISD high schools walked the stage. Dallas ISD Chief of School Leadership Tiffany Huitt opened...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Broadway Dallas to Promote Arts Education with Dallas ISD Show

The musical, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, will kick off the new season of Broadway Dallas, formerly known as Dallas Summer Musicals. One of the performances in September will be exclusively attended by 3.400 Dallas ISD students. "There's nothing like that anticipation that happens when...
DALLAS, TX
#Dallas Isd#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Reo#The Racial Equity Office
uta.edu

‘This one is going to be a lawyer’

When Thelma Alanis was young, she drew pictures of herself in a courtroom. Law was her calling, and her family knew it, too. “Esta va a ser una abogada!” her father would say in Spanish. “This one is going to be a lawyer.”. That calling brought Alanis to...
ARLINGTON, TX
NewsBreak
Society
keranews.org

Hey, Dallas: Plan on seeing the cost of trash and water going up

Fees are expected to increase for city water, storm drainage and sanitation services. The monthly sanitation fee will go up by 4.4%. Residents will pay a new fee of $35.81. Council Member Cara Mendelsohn says she's concerned that the increase will not go over well with her residents in Far North Dallas district.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers

DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Approves 235-Acre Multi-Use Development

Mesquite has approved the construction of nearly 235 acres of retail, industrial, business, and logistics space. The 235-acre development will be divided into 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business, and logistics space. The development is expected to break ground in early 2024, according to city officials.
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington ISD launches new safety alert system

Arlington schools increase security this year with a new safety alert system and website for parents and students. Good Day talked to Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos about that site that's going live a week before school starts.
ARLINGTON, TX
K12@Dallas

Dallas ISD welcomes new teachers during 2022 New Teacher Academy

More than 1,500 new teachers, librarians, media specialists and other campus-based personnel got a Dallas ISD welcome as they get ready to start the 2022-23 school year. This year, the Dallas ISD – Human Capital Management Department hired approximately 1,600 new teachers and anticipates hiring 2,000 more throughout this year. Similar to past years the district will have approximately 10,000 teacher positions overall.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
DALLAS, TX

