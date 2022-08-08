Read full article on original website
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local School Districts Getting Competitive with Pay Increases for Teachers
Across North Texas, there are hundreds of job openings in schools across the area. Districts have been doing what they can to stay competitive in the market and for many of them, that means raising pay. According to a new ranking from the National Education Association, Texas public school teachers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano ISD Welcomes Students Back to School
It's a busy day in Collin County. Frisco, Allen and Plano school districts all welcomed back students on Wednesday morning. At Haun Elementary School in Plano, principal Denise Lohmiller orchestrated a grand welcome for students. Teachers went all out with pom poms, encouraging messages chalked on the sidewalks, and lots of hugs.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas HBCU Freshmen Get Assistance From Charitable “Mafia”
Students started moving in on the campus of Paul Quinn College in Dallas. 13 of those students are getting a helping hand furnishing their dorm room thanks to a group called Move-In Day Mafia. The organization consists of a group of volunteers who assist Historically Black College and University, also...
K12@Dallas
Over 170 students celebrate graduation at Summer Commencement Ceremony
Dallas ISD held a summer commencement ceremony – the last graduation for the class of 2022 – at Ellis Davis Field House on Aug. 9th. Approximately 170 students who graduated from 25 Dallas ISD high schools walked the stage. Dallas ISD Chief of School Leadership Tiffany Huitt opened...
keranews.org
'Our neighborhoods are our lifeblood.' Fort Worth to bolster Poly, Northside with national program
The city has selected the Historic Northside and Polytechnic neighborhoods for a new three-year pilot program with Main Street America, a national initiative focused on revitalizing old commercial areas with their history in mind. "Our neighborhoods are our lifeblood. That’s where people live, that's where they breathe, that's where their...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Broadway Dallas to Promote Arts Education with Dallas ISD Show
The musical, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, will kick off the new season of Broadway Dallas, formerly known as Dallas Summer Musicals. One of the performances in September will be exclusively attended by 3.400 Dallas ISD students. "There's nothing like that anticipation that happens when...
aisd.net
Arlington ISD Back to School kickoff distributes thousands of free backpacks
Everything is bigger in Texas, as the old saying goes. Whether it’s cowboy hats, boots, wide open spaces or love for football, grand is the way to go in the second largest state. That’s exactly what Kanesha Jones – originally from St. Louis – is learning and saw this...
fox4news.com
Move-in Day Mafia helps college freshman who aged out of foster care
The Move-in Day Mafia is a network of volunteers who are helping support students without typical family structures. Volunteers set up dorm rooms for 13 students at Paul Quinn College Wednesday.
Dallas realtor helping LGBTQIA+ community leave Texas amidst unwelcoming political climate
Citing the unwelcoming political climate in Texas many people in the LGBTQIA+ community are making plans to leave the state and realtors are helping.
AOL Corp
This new Stop Six school had to add a pre-K classroom weeks before opening. Here’s why
Hundreds of excited kids packed into the new Dennis Dunkins Elementary School this weekend, pulling their parents along as they explored their new campus just days before the first day of class on Monday. “There have been 600 people coming through already,” said SaJade Miller, the superintendent of the new...
uta.edu
‘This one is going to be a lawyer’
When Thelma Alanis was young, she drew pictures of herself in a courtroom. Law was her calling, and her family knew it, too. “Esta va a ser una abogada!” her father would say in Spanish. “This one is going to be a lawyer.”. That calling brought Alanis to...
Dallas Parents Flock To Schools That Pull Students From Both Rich And Poor Parts Of Town
Wesley Williams works on a project at Solar Prep for Boys, one of the popular “Transformation Schools” offered by the Dallas school district. (Photo by Nitashia Johnson for The Hechinger Report) This story was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and...
keranews.org
Hey, Dallas: Plan on seeing the cost of trash and water going up
Fees are expected to increase for city water, storm drainage and sanitation services. The monthly sanitation fee will go up by 4.4%. Residents will pay a new fee of $35.81. Council Member Cara Mendelsohn says she's concerned that the increase will not go over well with her residents in Far North Dallas district.
fox4news.com
DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers
DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious award
In 2011, Dallas billionaire Lyda Hill pledged to give away most of her billion-dollar fortune. It's a pledge she is doing her best to keep, and her generosity has been recognized this week.
dallasexpress.com
Local City Approves 235-Acre Multi-Use Development
Mesquite has approved the construction of nearly 235 acres of retail, industrial, business, and logistics space. The 235-acre development will be divided into 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business, and logistics space. The development is expected to break ground in early 2024, according to city officials.
fox4news.com
Arlington ISD launches new safety alert system
Arlington schools increase security this year with a new safety alert system and website for parents and students. Good Day talked to Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos about that site that's going live a week before school starts.
K12@Dallas
Dallas ISD welcomes new teachers during 2022 New Teacher Academy
More than 1,500 new teachers, librarians, media specialists and other campus-based personnel got a Dallas ISD welcome as they get ready to start the 2022-23 school year. This year, the Dallas ISD – Human Capital Management Department hired approximately 1,600 new teachers and anticipates hiring 2,000 more throughout this year. Similar to past years the district will have approximately 10,000 teacher positions overall.
Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
August is Black Business Month: These are some of the top Black-owned businesses around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — August is Black Business Month and that means it’s time to acknowledge Black-owned businesses across the country by giving them your business to celebrate diversity and equality in the U.S. NationalToday says, “When we celebrate the contribution of Black business owners and entrepreneurs, it pays...
