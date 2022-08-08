Employers are finding engineers difficult to come by, but Clemson University is one of the institutions that’s looking to make a dent in that. Through a partnership with GE called the Next Engineers program, high school students — or Next Engineers — can get up close with engineering through Engineering Academy Greenville. The program exists to help increase not only the number of students entering engineering but also the diversity of those students. According to a recent Pew Research study, only 17 percent of those entering the field were Black or Latino.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO