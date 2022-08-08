ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Brooks Center 2022-23 season spotlights ‘Chicago,’ ‘Stomp,’ and much more

The Brooks Center’s 2022-2023 arts season gets underway in September with a legend, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and continues with a variety of international touring ensembles encompassing music, dance and theater. Among the other attractions are the Broadway shows “Chicago” and “Stomp,” dance group Step Afrika!, Gaelic singer...
CLEMSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup

Bank of America fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi, an annual food and music festival in downtown Greenville, announced Aug. 5 it has finalized its 2022 music lineup. From Oct. 14-16, over 80 bands will perform across six stages, including:. Festival goers will also have the opportunity to sample food...
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville, SC
Entertainment
City
Greenville, SC
greenvillejournal.com

GCCA announces 2022-23 Brandon Fellows

Greenville Center for Creative Arts announced its 2022-23 Brandon Fellows Aug. 5 during the art education nonprofit’s Annual Showcase. The 12-month-long fellowship seeks to develop three emerging artists between the age of 21 and 30 who represent the diversity of Greenville’s visual arts scene, said the organization’s website.
GREENVILLE, SC
thevalleyecho.com

Sourwood Festival set for 44th year

Downtown Black Mountain will welcome tens of thousands of visitors, from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 and from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, when the Sourwood Festival returns for its 44th year. The annual summer tradition, which features nearly 150 vendors, live music, pony...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
thevalleyecho.com

The Bowmans say goodbye to the Red Rocker Inn

Warm and heartfelt farewells have long been part of the daily routine for Doug and Jenny Bowman. From the inviting confines of their 125-year-old Victorian bed & breakfast, situated in the historic Dougherty Heights neighborhood near downtown Black Mountain, hospitality has been a way of life for their entire family.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Celebration: Gussie Taylor Dennis marks her 105th birthday on Aug. 10

Greenville, SC native and former teacher now lives in Huntersville. The world has changed quite a bit since Gussie Taylor Dennis was born 105 years ago in Greenville, S.C. Born Gussie Evans on Aug. 10, 1917, to sharecroppers Broadus Evans Sr. and Blanch Sullivan, her family included eight siblings who worked on a cotton plantation. Gussie, however, was focused on life beyond the land.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

OTO Development CEO and co-founder Corry W. Oakes III dies at age 55

Corry W. Oakes III, co-founder and CEO of OTO Development, died unexpectedly on Aug. 7, the Spartanburg-based hotel development and hospitality management company announced Aug. 8. He was 55. Oakes was a native of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and moved to the Upstate in 1985 to attend Wofford College. While pursuing his...
SPARTANBURG, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Restaurants In Downtown Greenville SC

Looking for the best restaurants in downtown Greenville? Then you’ve come to the right place! Here is what is happening in downtown. Downtown Greenville SC is the cultural and entertainment center for the upstate. On quaint Main Street, you’ll find delicious food and drink, a bustling art scene, bikes, parks, festivals, and sweet Southern hospitality.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Anderson Jockey Lot will feature haunted attraction this fall

BELTON, S.C. — On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Anderson Jockey Lot posted on Facebook about an upcoming 'huge' announcement. The post said, "We will announce our exciting news this Friday 8/5/22. I promise you will not want to miss this!! Please stay tuned!" On Friday, they posted a TikTok...
BELTON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville Drive’s District 356 will host grand opening on August 10

The Greenville Drive and the city of Greenville celebrate two memorable events on Wednesday, Aug. 10 by officially opening District 356 on the same day as Green Day, the annual event celebrating Greenville’s birthday. The opening of the project, which has been in development since last year, celebrates the...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Clemson and GE team up to bring more engineers into the workforce

Employers are finding engineers difficult to come by, but Clemson University is one of the institutions that’s looking to make a dent in that. Through a partnership with GE called the Next Engineers program, high school students — or Next Engineers — can get up close with engineering through Engineering Academy Greenville. The program exists to help increase not only the number of students entering engineering but also the diversity of those students. According to a recent Pew Research study, only 17 percent of those entering the field were Black or Latino.
CLEMSON, SC
golaurens.com

Blackstock Battlefield offering ranger-guided hike

On November 20, 1780, following a fierce battle late in the day, General Thomas Sumter gave the feared Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton his first defeat during the Revolutionary War. The Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site is offering a unique Ranger Guided Hike of the undeveloped Blackstock Battlefield that...
BLACKSTOCK, SC

