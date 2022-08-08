ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

wrvo.org

Central New York school districts hit by inflation

Rising costs are hitting monthly budgets hard, and schools are no exception. In the Syracuse City School District, Chief Financial Officer Suzanne Slack says supply chain issues and rising prices are affecting the district. For example, last fall, because of a dairy supplier driver shortage, each pint of milk was...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

FCSD BOE discusses school safety, universal pre-K

FULTON — The Fulton City School District Board of Education discussed school safety and universal pre-K offerings at its meeting on Tuesday. Superintendent Brian Pulvino discussed safety ahead of the upcoming school year, sharing details of a recent meeting that featured school administrators and the Fulton police chief.
FULTON, NY
WKTV

Back 2 Work job orders: Aug. 8 - 12, 2022

Job Title: Production Supervisor City: New Hartford, NY. Full time for a manufacturer of metal alloys. Duties: Plan and organize shift operations and lead union personnel. Maintain safe working conditions and economical operations. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and three years of supervisory experience. Must be computer literate and capable of navigating in Oracle, Lotus Notes and Microsoft Excel and Word.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

‘Rock the Docks’ concert series returns to Wright’s Landing

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on Aug. 13 with local musician Dave Hawthorn. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

LOC Fall Salmon Derby offers $25,000 grand prize

OSWEGO — Anglers looking to catch the $25,000 grand prize will take part in the Lake Ontario Counties Fall Salmon Derby, set for Aug. 19 through Sept. 5 in the waters of Lake Ontario and its tributaries. The angler weighing in the largest salmon will win $25,000.
OSWEGO, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days

BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
BOONVILLE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Family of Civil War quartermaster from Oswego donates collection

OSWEGO — Dr. Natalie Woodall, a local author and historian, simply called Monday, “A great day for history in Oswego.”. After three years of trying to get a collection from the Beadle/Bentley family — who resided in Orwell, Pulaski and Oswego — Tim Dallett and his wife Jo-Anne drove from Arkansas with some important artifacts that were Alfred Nathaniel Beadle’s.
OSWEGO, NY
News Break
flackbroadcasting.com

Gas in Boonville is upwards of $4.70, while gas near Syracuse is only $4.10 - Why such the gap in price range? We asked and are waiting to find out

BOONVILLE- On Tuesday, gas prices in the village of Boonville, NY were nearly at $4.70 per-gallon. Just north in Lowville, prices were hovering near $4.60 per-gallon and in Old Forge, NY, gas prices were near $4.90. Fuel prices have gone up steadily since last-year, but with a sharp increase over...
BOONVILLE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

CNY artist wins Best of SUNY prize in statewide student exhibition

OSWEGO — December 2021 SUNY Oswego graduate Sofia Luz Pérez won one of only three Best of SUNY awards at the 2021-2022 Best of SUNY Student Art exhibition for her painting, “Know Thyself, Heal Thyself.”. Pérez’s work was part of the 2022 “Made in New York” exhibition...
OSWEGO, NY

