Beyoncé Removes Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ Sample From ‘Energy’ on Spotify
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” has undergone a few post-release cosmetic changes. On Wednesday morning, Variety editors confirmed that Kelis’ “Milkshake” sample can no longer be heard on the track on Spotify — although the sample still remains on Apple Music. Given that many fans on social media expressed confusion as to what the sample actually was, popular TikTok music producer Jarred Jermaine broke it down in a recent post: @jarredjermaine This is the sample (interpolation) in Beyonce “Energy” off her album ‘Renaissance’ that uses Kelis “Milkshake” produced by Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo. It isn’t from...
Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour
In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
Beyoncé and Madonna join forces for 'The Queens Remix' of 'Break My Soul'
Music titans Beyoncé and Madonna have come together for their first official collaboration. A day after Queen Bey released remixes of her hit single "Break My Soul" by Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon, Nita Aviance, and Will.i.am, she linked up with the Queen of Pop for another new version, aptly titled "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)."
Beyoncé Enlists Will.i.am, Honey Dijon for New ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé tapped Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and more to remix her Renaissance single “Break My Soul” for a new EP. Beyoncé dropped the the four remixes digitally Tuesday night, Aug. 2. Along with Will.i.am and Honey Dijon, there are contributions from Chicago house great Terry Hunter and the multitalented DJ/producer/percussionist/singer Nita Aviance. On Twitter, Nita celebrated the new remix, writing, “anyone comin @Beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH, they got ya girl involved! this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers. see u at the club.” Honey...
Beyoncé shares rare picture of her children as she releases new album
Beyoncé has shared a picture and paid tribute to her three children to mark the release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance.The album is the 40-year-old’s first in six years, after she released Lemonade in 2016.In a statement posted to her website, the singer paid tribute to her husband Jay-Z, and their three children, Blue, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, both five.“My intention [for the album] was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking,” she wrote.“I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and...
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album Release With ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ Remix
Click here to read the full article. Selena first recorded the love song “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” in 1987 for her sixth studio album Preciosa. Following her death in 1995, a re-recorded version of the track was shared on the 2004 compilation album Momentos Intimos. Now, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been revamped yet again, this time to serve as the lead single to Moonchild Mixes, Selena’s latest posthumous record set for release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is one of three updated renditions of past songs created for the record. The remainder...
Lizzo Reacts To Beyoncé Shoutout On ‘Break My Soul’ Remix
Lizzo took to Twitter to express her excitement over Beyoncé's shout out in the "Break My Soul" remix.
Beyoncé Celebrates With Album Release Party As All 16 Songs From ‘Renaissance’ Hit ‘Billboard’ Hot 100
According to reports, Queen Bey hosted a Studio 54-themed disco party over the weekend at the Paradise Club at the Times Square Edition, called “Club Renaissance,” as attendees rocked looks that aligned with the high-fashion photoshoot she released as album art with the Renaissance album.
Saucy Santana & Madonna Team Up On "Material Gworrllllllll" Remix
It has been a monumental climb up the celebrity ranks for Saucy Santana who went from being known as Yung Miami's best friend to storming the Tonight Show stage yesterday (August 4) evening. His songs were once hailed as viral hits, but now, Santana finds himself earning plaques as well as spots on the charts. "Material Girl" was all the rage on social media and found branding potential, and because the title mirrors Madonna's classic, it was only a matter of time before the Pop icon made an appearance.
Beyoncé Joins The Isley Brothers for a New Song
On the heels of her newly released seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé is set to deliver more music as she has now joined The Isley Brothers for a new song. With the collaboration, the two musical entities are reworking The Isley Brothers’ 1975 song, “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” Earlier today, Ronald Isley shared a short and sweet preview of the forthcoming track on Instagram. In the preview, listeners can hear the Houston-born songstress opening the song’s first verse with the words: “oh, I believe you are a rainbow.”
First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James
(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
Beyoncé "RENAISSANCE" Album Review
Beyoncé’s long-awaited follow-up to Lemonade is here, and listeners are in for a treat. RENAISSANCE, the first installment — or act, rather — of Bey’s mysterious three-part project, harkens back to some of the liveliest eras of Black music, from ‘90s Hip-Hop to ‘70s disco, and infuses them into an infectious dance record. The Houston-bred superstar’s seventh studio album is one of her most experimental bodies of work to date, as she explores vibrant new sounds and embraces her confidence as an MC that she showed off on 2018's EVERYTHING IS LOVE. With a total of 16 tracks and a whopping runtime of one hour and two-and-a-half minutes, RENAISSANCE is Beyoncé’s longest solo album since the release of her self-titled epic in 2013, so of course, there’s a lot to unpack.
King Von’s Estate Releases “Get It Done” Music Video
Today, King Von’s estate has released the “Get It Done” music video from the rapper’s posthumous album, What It Means To Be King. In addition to providing fans with a visual of the highlight track featuring OMB Peezy, the music video release celebrates King Von’s 28th birthday. The visual shows the two rappers linking up while being watched by their enemies before taking off in a silver Maserati with stacks of money. Directed by 20kvisuals, the music video also showcases King Von and OMB Peezy rapping in a secluded location.
Nicki Minaj to Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 VMAs
Click here to read the full article. Rapper, singer and songwriter Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform for the first time since 2018 at the 2022 VMAs, airing live from Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28. “Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.” Minaj, a 17-time VMAs nominee and five-time VMAs...
Beyoncé Tops Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Break My Soul’
Queen B reigns supreme yet again! For the first time in more than a decade, Beyoncé has topped the Billboard Hot 100 with a solo single. The Houston native’s “Break My Soul” has outperformed “About Damn Time” by Lizzo and “As It Was” by Harry Styles.
Premiere: Glasgow DJ/Producer BETH Reveals Spine-Tingling House Jam “Get 2gether”
Building on decades of rave history north of the border, Glasgow-hailing DJ and producer BETH is gearing up to release her brand new single, “Get 2gether”, a big, full-bodied number built on a wall of gut-shifting low-end. There’s plenty more to it than just bass—although there is plenty...
Official Images of the adidas YEEZY Slide "Flax"
While publicly the relationship between Kanye West and looks to be in a rocky place, the Three Stripes have done anything but hold back on its 2022 YEEZY offerings. Between calling out adidas for “blatant copying” and sharing that the YEEZY Day concept was not approved by himself, West has made it clear that he’s not happy with some of the brand’s decisions. However, releases continue to hit shelves with massive demand. Alongside this month’s adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 “Vanta” restock, the adidas YEEZY Slide “Flax” is set to launch.
BTS Jimin Breaks Billboard Hot Trending Songs Record With OST 'With You'
BTS member Park Jimin made history as the first and only artist to top the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart as a soloist and group member at seven weeks. In the latest update shared by Billboard via Twitter on Wednesday, it revealed that the 26-year-old South Korean pop star secured the number one spot for seven consecutive weeks for his song "With You," a duet with former Wanna One member Ha Sungwoon for the South Korean drama "Our Blues." It also tied with the Filipino pop group SB19's hit single "Bazinga."
