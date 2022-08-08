ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Details of Mike Muscala’s Thunder Contract Revealed

By Derek Parker
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGkmc_0h9byIQr00

The details of Mike Muscala's newest Oklahoma City contract have been revealed.

The details of center Mike Muscala’s newest contract have been revealed.

Muscala, whose contract has been reportedly done for weeks, has officially signed a two-year, $7M contract with the Thunder, per spotrac. Each season is fully guaranteed at $3.5 million, with the last year of the deal featuring a team option for Oklahoma City.

Although he’s a center, second overall selection Chet Holmgren is the opposite of a traditional big. Instead, he’s a thin framed, floor spacing center that could lead the next generation of modern bigs.

Muscala is a great veteran to have on the roster that can mentor Holmgren on and off the court. He can give tips on how to defend guys that have an edge physically, and also help ensure the Gonzaga product’s perimeter game on offense translates at the next level.

When on the court, the Thunder posted a +1.2 points per 100 possessions and a -10.4 per when Muscala was not on the court.

Muscala is one of the better floor-spacing bigs in the entire NBA, and any amount of his shooting talents rubbing off on Holmgren would be a great thing.

Muscala posted one of the better 3-point lines on the Thunder before his season ended. His line of 42.9% was the best line of his career.

Oklahoma City now looks to cut three players from their roster to get to the required 15-man regular season roster before the NBA preseason in early October.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA
Yardbarker

Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony

The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Harden's declined his $47m player option in Philly, Westbrook has committed to LeBron in LA... and Anthony goes again at 38! It's last chance saloon for a host of top stars in their hunt for an NBA ring

In the NBA, no feat is held in higher regard than the championship ring. A superstar's legacy, no matter how well-decorated with individual accolades, is viewed as somewhat incomplete without it. Four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson, all-time assists and steals leader John Stockton and two-time regular season MVP Karl Malone...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Reportedly Showing Interest In The Sixers

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the history of the NBA, and with him looking to change teams, there are a plethora of franchises who would want a shot at him. So far, KD has expressed interest in teams like the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and even the Boston Celtics. These are all frontrunners to acquire KD and they seemingly have quite a few assets to get a deal done.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All 76ers

Sixers Rival Continue to Have Trouble Keeping Durant Happy

The Brooklyn Nets thought they were set up for long-term success when they landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving through the free agency market years ago. Last year, the Nets entered the 2021-2022 NBA season with Irving, James Harden, and Durant, who just signed a new extension. As Durant’s ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Muscala
Person
Chet Holmgren
NBA Analysis Network

Knicks Still Favored For Donovan Mitchell Trade?

The New York Knicks have had a strong offseason with the acquisitions that they have made. In addition to clearing enough cap space to sign Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein in NBA free agency, the team added even more future draft capital in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunder Contract
Yardbarker

Memphis Grizzlies Sign Dakota Mathias

View the original article to see embedded media. Coming off a season in which they tied their franchise record for wins in a season with 56 wins, the Memphis Grizzlies will have their sights set on proving that they are a true championship contender during the 2022-23 season. Superstar Ja...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Analysis Network

Timberwolves Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

It’s an age-old debate in the NBA. Given the choice, what should a team prioritize – offense or defense?. An old adage says that defense wins championships. That may be true, but in the modern NBA, you’re not going to get very far if you can’t outscore the opposition. Realistically, two-way teams give themselves the best chance of success.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
377
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy