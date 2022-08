“It’s exactly what needs to happen,” said Salt Bistro chef and owner Bradford Heap when asked about Ollin Farms Project 95 immediately expressed his support. His response was succinct, but not unexpected. Project 95 is a local program designed to demonstrate what more sustainable, eco-friendly farming practices can do for the planet. It’s about rebuilding the terrain into farmland that puts nutrients back into the soil. It inherently pushes back against climate change and supports the environment. It grows food with more nutrients.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO