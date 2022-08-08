ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardians Are The Only Team In The American League Central That Have Done This

By Tommy Wild
 2 days ago

The Guardians are currently one game back in the American League Central and are the only team in the division with a winning record against teams over .500.

The Guardians have surprised everyone this season with how well they have been playing for such a young team. They're only one game back of the Minnesota Twins for first place in the division and are in the thick of the Wild Card race.

One stat that may surprise fans of the Guardians and the rest of baseball is how well the team has played against MLB's top talent.

They are currently 28-24 against teams that are over .500. This is after they started off the season going 0-for-10 in this stat category. So they have clearly made up some ground.

This includes winning records over their division rival Twins, the Dodgers who they beat in a three-game series earlier this year, the Blue Jays who they almost swept in a four-game series, and then they beat the Rays about a weekend ago. The Guardians have also tied series with the Padres and are 3-and-4 against the Astors.

Say what you will about this team but they are clearly competing against championship-level rosters!

This is one of the many reasons that they continue to be in the playoff hunt in the second half of the season.

In fact, the Guardians are actually the only team in the ALC that has a winning record against teams over .500. Against teams with a winning record, the Twins have a 30-33 record, the White Sox have a 23-32 record, the Royals are 23-45 and the Tigers are 27-44.

Cleveland is going to need to pick up this pace against the league's best teams. In their next six series, they will face off against Toronto, San Diego, and, Seattle.

