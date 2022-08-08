ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Brevard County, FL
Government
County
Brevard County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Education
City
Sunrise, FL
Local
Florida Government
WESH

First day back to school for many in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's the first day back from summer break for many kids across Central Florida. For Orange County parents and children, there are new schools and a new person in charge of the school system. More than 200,000 kids will be heading back to class today in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Oviedo High School celebrates 100 years

OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo High School has been educating students in Seminole County since 1922. And on the first day of a new school year, students, staff, city leaders, such as Oviedo’s mayor, along with many others, came together Wednesday to mark the major milestone.
OVIEDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#School Supplies#School Zone#Brevard Public Schools
WESH

Volusia County students receiving free school meals

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Students in Volusia County return to school one week from today, and all of them, regardless of family income, will be getting free breakfast and lunch. Even though the federal program that paid for this during the pandemic has expired, Volusia County schools still qualify.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
click orlando

‘I’m very proud of her:’ Cocoa volunteer makes helping people her mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – When she’s not running her own business, one Brevard County native is paying it forward in the community she grew up in. Marci Davis is a volunteer with the Cocoa Police Department, the head of a nonprofit and an operations manager of her church. Her role may change, but the mission is always the same — helping people.
COCOA, FL
click orlando

📼 From the vault: Justin Warmoth stuffs cat in backpack for first day of school

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first day of school can be stressful, but man does News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth take the cake when it comes to first-day-of-school adventures. Justin shared some old footage from his first day of second grade. The first clip shows him and brother, Tyler, boarding the school bus in 1997. Of course, dad, Greg Warmoth had to capture the milestone on camera. While Justin and Tyler appear excited to go to school, their younger brother, Logan, was not happy at all. He’s seen crying and attempting to run toward the bus to be with his brothers.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids

"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy