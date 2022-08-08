Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
click orlando
‘We’re going to meet our needs:’ School year starts with hundreds of Brevard school vacancies
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Brevard County schools are facing challenges on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year Wednesday, as the district reported 143 teacher vacancies countywide. “My son was telling me there were some issues last year with substitutes coming in and not knowing anything and teaching,” parent...
mynews13.com
Brevard County rolls out new bus monitoring tech to start school year
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — More than 23,000 students in Brevard County will hop on school buses in the 2022-23 school year, and for many of them, they will be using a new system that will help district and school leaders better keep track of them. What You Need To...
fox35orlando.com
Back-to-school in Central Florida: Teacher shortages, bus driver call-outs on the first day of class
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of Central Florida kids are headed back to school on Wednesday and there are concerns that teacher shortages and the lack of bus drivers could impact the start of their school year. In Osceola County, 13 bus drivers called in sick on the first day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
First day back to school for many in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's the first day back from summer break for many kids across Central Florida. For Orange County parents and children, there are new schools and a new person in charge of the school system. More than 200,000 kids will be heading back to class today in...
WESH
Oviedo High School celebrates 100 years
OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo High School has been educating students in Seminole County since 1922. And on the first day of a new school year, students, staff, city leaders, such as Oviedo’s mayor, along with many others, came together Wednesday to mark the major milestone.
WESH
Seminole County schools to require parents' consent to administer first aid care
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A new law to protect the rights of parents sending kids off to school is requiring additional consent from those parents. As paperwork comes home with your children that first day of school, parents need to know it will likely include permission for the school to provide basic first aid for students.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Public Schools to Unveil Firefighting CTE Program at Palm Bay Magnet High School Aug. 12
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Brevard Public Schools is set to unveil the new Firefighting Career and Technical Education program at Palm Bay Magnet High School on Friday, August 12 at 9 a.m. This new Career and Technical Education program will prepare high school students as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brevard Public Schools superintendent optimistic for upcoming school year
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With just two days until the start of school, there are still thousands of teacher and support staff vacancies across Florida. In Brevard County, after two years of uncertainties and disruptions, the district is regaining its momentum. Brevard Public Schools students return to the classroom...
WESH
Volusia County students receiving free school meals
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Students in Volusia County return to school one week from today, and all of them, regardless of family income, will be getting free breakfast and lunch. Even though the federal program that paid for this during the pandemic has expired, Volusia County schools still qualify.
click orlando
Lack of pay, new legislation drives teachers away, forces Florida schools to improvise
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs is ready to bring in district staff and “put them in the classrooms” to fill roughly 100 teacher vacancies at the start of the 2022-23 school year. “The fact that we have a shortage is an...
VIDEO: Brevard County School’s deputies will be armed with rifles in the new year
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey revealed today on Facebook that their school resource deputies will be armed with long rifles and outfitted with tactical gear in the new school year. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
‘I’m very proud of her:’ Cocoa volunteer makes helping people her mission
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – When she’s not running her own business, one Brevard County native is paying it forward in the community she grew up in. Marci Davis is a volunteer with the Cocoa Police Department, the head of a nonprofit and an operations manager of her church. Her role may change, but the mission is always the same — helping people.
Orange County schools add new safety alert system for 2022-23
ORLANDO, Fla — During a news conference Monday, Orange County Public Schools announced a new safety alert system, SaferWatch, that will be in place for the upcoming school year. With the push of a button, school staff can alert law enforcement and the administration to an active threat on...
click orlando
📼 From the vault: Justin Warmoth stuffs cat in backpack for first day of school
ORLANDO, Fla. – The first day of school can be stressful, but man does News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth take the cake when it comes to first-day-of-school adventures. Justin shared some old footage from his first day of second grade. The first clip shows him and brother, Tyler, boarding the school bus in 1997. Of course, dad, Greg Warmoth had to capture the milestone on camera. While Justin and Tyler appear excited to go to school, their younger brother, Logan, was not happy at all. He’s seen crying and attempting to run toward the bus to be with his brothers.
WESH
Osceola County school officials say driver shortage may cause bus delays
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One day before the first day of school, Osceola County Schools Transportation officials are pulling out all the stops to make sure kids get to school safely. Transportation officials say they spent the summer finding solutions to a significant bus driver shortage. Last year, they...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Sheriff’s Office Charity Receives $73,000 Donation From Boniface Hiers Automotive Group
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announces “Dream for the Badge,” an initiative of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Charity that enables children with terminal illness and adults with different abilities to experience a day as a law enforcement officer. You can help support this great cause by visiting DreamfortheBadge.com.
Sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop races
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, an assistant state attorney in Brevard County,...
westorlandonews.com
OCPS Superintendent Contract Includes $330,000 Salary, Benefits, Car Expenses and More
School Board members recently approved the contract for the new Orange County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Maria Vazquez. The Board delegated authority to School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs and the Office of Legal Services to negotiate the employment contract with Superintendent Designate Dr. Vazquez. See the full OCPS Superintendent contract below.
Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids
"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.
Comments / 0