Ellendale, MN

ktoe.com

Blue Earth Woman Injured in Mankato Crash

A Blue Earth woman is injured in a crash in Mankato. According to the State Patrol, 33-year-old Tazia Dammann of Delavan, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 when she collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Lorri Bruce of Blue Earth. Bruce has non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the Mankato hospital. Dammann has no apparent injuries. The Patrol says the crash happened yesterday after 1:20 in the afternoon. No alcohol was involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
MANKATO, MN
Kickin Country 100.5

2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?

With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Zumbrota woman, 18, killed in Goodhue County crash

GOODHUE CO., Minn. – An 18-year-old woman is dead following a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning in southeastern Minnesota.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 60 and County Road 1 in Wanamingo Township.The victim, from Zumbrota, was traveling southbound on 1 when she collided with a semi heading westbound on Hwy. 60.The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old Lewiston man, was not hurt. The victim's identity has not been released.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
therinklive.com

Minnetonka's Lauren Goldsworthy commits to Minnesota State Mankato

MINNETONKA, Minn. — The first week of August brought a lot of excitement for the city of Minnetonka. One current boys high school player ( Alex Lunski ), and three others who have ties to the city ( Beckett Hendrickson, John Whipple , and Drew Stewart) announced their commitments to play at the Division I level.
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-9-22 - clipped version

The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
MANKATO, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Lots to see and do at Western Days

Come on out and join in the fun at Chatfield’s 55th Annual Western Days, August 11-14. The event celebrates the town’s history while supporting the community’s non-profit organizations. On Sunday, Boice will present “A Toast to the Classics & Elvis” followed by Brad & RPG Band. Make...
CHATFIELD, MN
Bring Me The News

Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault

A 79-year-old man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Rice County last weekend. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on a property at 11876 140th St. W. in rural Montgomery, northwest of Faribault, just before 6 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find...
FARIBAULT, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County sheriff reports

Sherry Zodrow reported on Aug. 2 that her backpack was taken from the parking lot outside of PI Co Works in Pine Island sometime between 7:45 and 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 (value: $200). Olson Motor Repair, Pine Island, reported on Aug. 6 that a motor was stolen from the...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

New Twin Cities restaurant opening in Rochester on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The list of dining options just got bigger in The Med City. A new Twin Cities gourmet burger restaurant is opening on Wednesday in Rochester. It's called "Red Cow" and is located in the Berkman Hotel. Owner Luke Shimp calls it a 21st century tavern filled with craft...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
ROCHESTER, MN
hot967.fm

Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing

(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
STILLWATER, MN
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Jasinski: helping Minnesotans with rising cost of living

As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often. You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a...
MINNESOTA STATE
newrichlandstar.com

Edina realty foundation helps the Service family

Edina Realty Foundation recently donated $1,000 to the Service family in efforts to help the family following a fire on Nov. 21, 2021. Edina Realty Foundation is an organization that offers financial support to nonprofit organizations, serving homeless individuals, children and families and/or homelessness prevention in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Founded in 1996, the Foundation was created to invest in the local communities Edina Realty serves to give everyone a better place to call home.
EDINA, MN
FUN 104

Rochester Police Respond to Multiple Overdoses Over the Weekend

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers responded to what is being described as an "unusually high" number of overdose calls over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the first of three overdose calls came in just after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 10 block of 11th Ave. Southeast. Responding officers revived a 31-year-old man by using Narcan. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Fatal crash involving teen in Goodhue County collision

GOODHUE COUNTY, Iowa – A fatal collision involving a semi and a compact SUV happened Wednesday morning in Wanamingo Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rachel Lynn Nesseth, 18 of Zumbrota, was driving south on County Road 1 and a semi driven by Jay Lawrence Bowe, 62 of Lewiston, was westbound on Highway 60. The vehicles crashed in the intersection around 8:48 am.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN

