Orange County, FL

WESH

First day back to school for many in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's the first day back from summer break for many kids across Central Florida. For Orange County parents and children, there are new schools and a new person in charge of the school system. More than 200,000 kids will be heading back to class today in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Oviedo High School celebrates 100 years

OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo High School has been educating students in Seminole County since 1922. And on the first day of a new school year, students, staff, city leaders, such as Oviedo’s mayor, along with many others, came together Wednesday to mark the major milestone.
OVIEDO, FL
WESH

Brevard County students, families prepare for return to school

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Parents and kids alike are counting the last hours before school starts across most of Central Florida on Wednesday. In Brevard County, there was advice given from Stephanie Archibald, a mother of three children, as the last moments of summer fade away. “Be nice to...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Volusia County students receiving free school meals

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Students in Volusia County return to school one week from today, and all of them, regardless of family income, will be getting free breakfast and lunch. Even though the federal program that paid for this during the pandemic has expired, Volusia County schools still qualify.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

4 hospitalized after serious Orange County crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — Four people were seriously hurt Tuesday morning in an Orange County crash. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of University Boulevard and State Road 417. Officials say two people were entrapped and extricated. According to Orange County fire officials, two patients were transported as...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Universal Orlando CityWalk implements curfew for those under 18

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando CityWalk has implemented a curfew for guests under the age of 18 on weekends. Universal Orlando CityWalk was evacuated late last month after a fight between "several juveniles" broke out in one of the parking garages, police say. The chaos from that fight lead...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Early voting begins for Orange, Osceola counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting kicks off Monday, Aug. 8, for parts of Central Florida. In Commitment 2022, early voting started today in two local counties, including our biggest, Orange County, with nearly 860,000 registered voters. With the primary two weeks from tomorrow, WESH 2's Greg Fox explains this...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Vehicle from armed carjacking located, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle connected to an armed carjacking has been located, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 5, deputies say two suspects who were armed carjacked a person at gunpoint around 6 p.m on Sherwood Terrace Drive, in the area of Apopka-Vineland Road and West Colonial Drive.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Longwood father officially indicted in stabbing death of 3-year-old girl

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A Longwood man has been indicted in thestabbing death of his 3-year-old daughter. On Aug. 9, a grand jury returned an indictment on Juan Bravo-Torres for first-degree premediated murder and attempted first-degree murder. Bravo-Torres is accused of stabbing his 3-year-old daughter to death and critically injuring...
LONGWOOD, FL

