Issues with Seminole Schools’ new bus app cause bumpy start for families
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — For some Seminole County families, Wednesday was a bumpy first day back to school. The district rolled out a new bus app last week where parents can look up their kids’ routes and get real-time updates. But many families said the app was not working for them on the first day of school.
Seminole County schools to require parents' consent to administer first aid care
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A new law to protect the rights of parents sending kids off to school is requiring additional consent from those parents. As paperwork comes home with your children that first day of school, parents need to know it will likely include permission for the school to provide basic first aid for students.
First day back to school for many in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's the first day back from summer break for many kids across Central Florida. For Orange County parents and children, there are new schools and a new person in charge of the school system. More than 200,000 kids will be heading back to class today in...
Oviedo High School celebrates 100 years
OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo High School has been educating students in Seminole County since 1922. And on the first day of a new school year, students, staff, city leaders, such as Oviedo’s mayor, along with many others, came together Wednesday to mark the major milestone.
Osceola County school officials say driver shortage may cause bus delays
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One day before the first day of school, Osceola County Schools Transportation officials are pulling out all the stops to make sure kids get to school safely. Transportation officials say they spent the summer finding solutions to a significant bus driver shortage. Last year, they...
Brevard County students, families prepare for return to school
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Parents and kids alike are counting the last hours before school starts across most of Central Florida on Wednesday. In Brevard County, there was advice given from Stephanie Archibald, a mother of three children, as the last moments of summer fade away. “Be nice to...
Orange County puts Florida's first rent stabilization ordinance on the ballot. Now what?
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Right now, Orange County is in a housing emergency and commissioner Emily Bonilla said you have to treat it like an emergency. “So stop the bleeding right away. Give the renters stabilization and relief from their rents increasing after that we go to short-term solutions,” Bonilla said.
Volusia County students receiving free school meals
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Students in Volusia County return to school one week from today, and all of them, regardless of family income, will be getting free breakfast and lunch. Even though the federal program that paid for this during the pandemic has expired, Volusia County schools still qualify.
One dead, 2 hurt in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that sent two others to the hospital in Orange County. Deputies responded to the shooting on the 7300 block of Holly Creek Road in Mount Dora at about 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in...
Orange County detectives announce murder arrest made in 30-year-old cold case
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County detectives announced a cold case arrest Wednesday morning. According to Sheriff John Mina, on the morning Aug. 10 of 1992, 53-year-old John Stagner was found dead by his wife. He had trauma to his face and head. Officials say Ronald Cates was suspected...
Police: Double murder-suicide at Edgewater Narcotics Anonymous meeting stemmed from love triangle
EDGEWATER, Fla. — A hostage situation in Edgewater ended with three people dead Monday night. Police are calling it a double murder-suicide. It happened in the area of Ridgewood and East Knapp Avenue. A suspect walked into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, shot a man and took a woman hostage,...
VIDEO: Florida mom's Kia stolen from driveway as she gets ready to take kids to school
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man is in the Brevard County Jail on charges of stealing a woman's car. Titusville Police say 43-year-old Santiago Pena took off in the woman's Kia Soul as she was getting ready to take her kids to school. It happened around 7:30 a.m....
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
4 hospitalized after serious Orange County crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four people were seriously hurt Tuesday morning in an Orange County crash. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of University Boulevard and State Road 417. Officials say two people were entrapped and extricated. According to Orange County fire officials, two patients were transported as...
Universal Orlando CityWalk implements curfew for those under 18
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando CityWalk has implemented a curfew for guests under the age of 18 on weekends. Universal Orlando CityWalk was evacuated late last month after a fight between "several juveniles" broke out in one of the parking garages, police say. The chaos from that fight lead...
Early voting begins for Orange, Osceola counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting kicks off Monday, Aug. 8, for parts of Central Florida. In Commitment 2022, early voting started today in two local counties, including our biggest, Orange County, with nearly 860,000 registered voters. With the primary two weeks from tomorrow, WESH 2's Greg Fox explains this...
Vehicle from armed carjacking located, Orange County deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle connected to an armed carjacking has been located, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 5, deputies say two suspects who were armed carjacked a person at gunpoint around 6 p.m on Sherwood Terrace Drive, in the area of Apopka-Vineland Road and West Colonial Drive.
Deputies: Lake County man struck 4 children, tried to take infant from birthday party
LEESBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested over the weekend following an incident that took place at a Lake County birthday party in May. According to court documents, 30-year-old Joshua Atkins has been arrested for multiple counts of battery. Witnesses told deputies that Atkins was behaving "erratically" when he...
Longwood father officially indicted in stabbing death of 3-year-old girl
LONGWOOD, Fla. — A Longwood man has been indicted in thestabbing death of his 3-year-old daughter. On Aug. 9, a grand jury returned an indictment on Juan Bravo-Torres for first-degree premediated murder and attempted first-degree murder. Bravo-Torres is accused of stabbing his 3-year-old daughter to death and critically injuring...
Parents and children visiting Orlando say they were stuck in hotel elevator for 3 hours
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two moms and their children seek answers after getting trapped in a hotel elevator. Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed they received a call Sunday to the Orlando World Center Marriott for a high-angle rescue. WESH 2 talked to the mothers over the phone. The moms, who...
