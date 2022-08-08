ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika woman charged with boyfriend’s murder

By Elizabeth White
 2 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) –  An Opelika woman is facing a Murder charge in the shooting death of her 33-year-old boyfriend. Detectives have not said what the motive was.

38-year-old Shakeisar Peavy was arrested Monday afternoon by Lee County Investigators and is being held in the Lee County jail on a $250,000 bond. Family-Gun-Domestic Violence is listed in the jail record.

According to Sheriff Jay Jones, they received a 911 call around 1:00 a.m., Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in the 200 block of Lee Road 705, southeast of Opelika. Once inside, investigators located the victim, 33-year-old Terrence Melton, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton pronounced Melton dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this crime is requested to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7155 or Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP.

