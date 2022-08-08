ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
East Brunswick, NJ
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
UNION CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Weed#Red Lobster#Food Drink#Nj
92.7 WOBM

Two dead in Fairfield, NJ stabbing, police say

FAIRFIELD — An elderly husband and wife are dead after a double stabbing at an adult community Friday morning, according to several reports. A man stabbed a woman multiple times inside an apartment at the Woodcrest at Fairfield around 7:30 a.m. and then stabbed himself, unnamed police sources told ABC 7 Eyewitness News. An aide called 911 when she found the bodies upon her arrival at their apartment.
FAIRFIELD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Residents Will Be Able To Recycle Clothing

BRICK – Do you have a pile of clothes that you no longer wear or need? Well now is the time to clean out your closet!. Mayor John G. Ducey has announced the Township’s partnership with Helpsy providing a free and easy home pickup for locals to recycle their clothes.
BRICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
92.7 WOBM

This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country

Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Voice

MORNING MESS: Dump Truck Tips On Route 46

A good Samaritan pulled a driver from an overturned dump truck following a crash that jammed eastbound Route 46 during the Friday morning rush, responders said. The truck landed on the driver's side at the Totowa/Little Falls border just past the McBride Avenue exit following a crash, spilling dirt on the roadway, shortly before 8 a.m.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Why This New Jersey Woman Got a Spotted Lanternfly Tattoo

Most New Jersey residents hunt and kill the destructive Spotted Lanternfly, but one woman chose to immortalize it instead. Yep, there's a person who decided to have the pest tattooed onto her body. While you might be shaking your head asking, 'Why?', her justification for the ink might change your...
JAMESBURG, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

The Barn Hosts Activities For Seniors

MANCHESTER – A combined effort between Community Medical Center, Ocean County and a local business, The Barn is providing food and fun for area seniors. Located on Route 70 West in the Whiting section of the township, The Barn is a 6,000-square-foot facility that is a combination supermarket-style food pantry, market with items for sale, and a restaurant.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Are These the 5 Worst Intersections in Brick, NJ

Traffic, traffic, and more traffic. Brick is always crazy, take it easy on the roads. I feel Brick has become completely out of control with traffic. It's crazy. Our roads are packed with or without summer traffic. Summer traffic just brings on the extra stress, something we don't need. But, now I feel the traffic is horrendous, especially in Brick.
BRICK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy