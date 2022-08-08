Suspect in fatal Lee County shooting arrested, charged with murder

LEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — An Opelika woman was arrested and placed in jail on a $250,000 bond after she was determined to be a suspect in a shooting that happened early this morning, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Lee County officials say that suspect Shakeisar Peavy, 38, faces murder charges connected with the fatal shooting of Terrence Melton, 33.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office stated earlier today that Melton suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was found dead on the scene.

This investigation remains on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7155 or Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.