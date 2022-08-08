ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in fatal Lee County shooting arrested, charged with murder

By Nicole Sanders
 2 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — An Opelika woman was arrested and placed in jail on a $250,000 bond after she was determined to be a suspect in a shooting that happened early this morning, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Lee County officials say that suspect Shakeisar Peavy, 38, faces murder charges connected with the fatal shooting of Terrence Melton, 33.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office stated earlier today that Melton suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was found dead on the scene.

This investigation remains on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7155 or Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP.

alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Montgomery Murder

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a man’s murder from earlier this year. Police say they’ve charged 50-year-old Erskine Jackson of Montgomery with murder. Jackson is charged with killing 57-year-old Enrico Coleman of Montgomery. Coleman was shot in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West on March 28 and died April 8.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Authorities ID 33-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting

Authorities have released the name of a person killed in a Monday shooting in Montgomery. Police on Wednesday identified the victim as 33-year-old Natalio Lopez Garcia. The shooting happened midday Monday in the 300 block of Chase Street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Capt. Saba Coleman said...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Montgomery man pleads guilty to possessing a stolen gun

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man pled guilty to possession of a stolen firearm after being initially indicted on Apr. 10, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Alabama. Patrick Lashone Delbridge, 38, pled guilty just before his scheduled trial hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 10. Delbridge will face […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Opelika#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc#Wrbl
Man found shot dead inside Lee County home, investigation ongoing

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning.  According to Sheriff Jay Jones, they received a 911 call around 1:00 a.m., Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in the 200 block of […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say

An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Reward Offered by CrimeStoppers for Identification of Home Burglary Suspect

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a residential Burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Montgomery Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for Burglary and Theft of Property. The offense occurred on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at a residence located in the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road in Montgomery, Alabama. No other information was released.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

33-year-old Lee County man dies from apparent gunshot wounds early Monday morning

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting as a homicide after receiving calls to a residence in the 200 block of Lee Road 705, southeast of Opelika. Lee County Sheriff Communications received the call at 12:57 a.m., according to a press release. Deputies arrived on the scene...
elmoreautauganews.com

Curtis King No longer a Person of Interest in Murder of Enrico Coleman

The Montgomery Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers of the Person of Interest involved in the investigation of the Murder of Enrico Coleman has been located. Montgomery Police Investigators advise that a tip received from CrimeStoppers led to the location of Person of Interest Curtis King. Curtis King was located...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

33-year-old man killed in predawn Lee County shooting

An early-morning shooting in Lee County left one man dead. Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. Monday on a report of a possible shooting in the 200 block of Lee Road 705. That location is southeast of Opelika. Deputies made entry into the home and...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Police: 1 injured following Winston Rd. shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to authorities, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Winston Road. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for his minor injuries. This case is...
COLUMBUS, GA
Shooting on Victory Drive, CPD investigating

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Victory Drive in South Columbus. According to CPD’s official Twitter account, the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Victory Drive. Investigators are currently collecting information. Please avoid the area for the time being. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Teen dead, 1 injured after shooting on Buena Vista Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating shooting that left a teenage girl dead and another person severely injured. According to officials, the incident happened on August 8 in the 3400 block of Buena Vista Road - near Wild Bills Pawn and Jewelry Shop. Muscogee County Coroner...
COLUMBUS, GA
Investigation underway at auto shop on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and […]
alabamanews.net

PHOTOS: Millbrook Police Seeking Suspects in Walmart Theft

Millbrook police need your help identifying the suspects accused of a felony theft at a Walmart Supercenter. Investigators have released photos of two unknown suspects. On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:38 p.m., an unknown male and female entered the Walmart Supercenter on Kelley Blvd. in Millbrook. Police say they took $1,561.08 worth of merchandise.
MILLBROOK, AL
AL.com

17-year-old boy dies in head-on wreck with tractor-trailer near Montgomery

A 17-year-old boy died early Saturday evening after he was in a head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday. The teen, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer on U.S. 331 near the 76-mile marker -- about 20 miles south of Montgomery --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
MOBILE, AL
