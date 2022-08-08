ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hillicon Valley — Treasury blacklists crypto mixing service

By Rebecca Klar
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adGYh_0h9bwe9f00
Tweet

The Treasury Department blacklisted Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency mixer service, for allowing hackers to launder illicit funds.

Meanwhile, a Republican commissioner serving on the Federal Trade Commission announced his resignation on Monday.

This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Send tips to The Hill’s Rebecca Klar and Ines Kagubare. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.

Treasury sanctions crypto mixer

The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Monday against cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash for helping hackers launder more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since it launched in 2019.

According to the department, Tornado Cash has allowed cyber groups, including North Korean-backed hackers, to use its platform to launder the proceeds of cybercrimes.

  • For instance, the Lazarus Group, a state-sponsored hacking group tied to North Korea, used Tornado Cash to steal more than $455 million in cryptocurrency, the largest known virtual currency heist to date, the department said.
  • The Treasury Department also disclosed that Tornado Cash was used to launder more than $96 million of illicit cyber funds originating from the Harmony bridge heist and at least $7.8 million from the Nomad crypto theft.
  • “Despite public assurances otherwise, Tornado Cash has repeatedly failed to impose effective controls designed to stop it from laundering funds for malicious cyber actors on a regular basis and without basic measures to address its risks,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

.

Republican commissioner to step down at FTC

One of two Republicans on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Noah Phillips, told FTC staff Monday he will be leaving the agency.

Phillips, who was appointed by former President Trump, sent President Biden a letter Monday morning notifying him of his intent to resign, according to a copy of the email sent to FTC staff.

“Serving the American people by working with my extraordinary Commission colleagues and the incredible career staff at the agency to protect American consumers has been the honor of my lifetime. I have learned so much from all of you over the last four years, and am inspired by the commitment you bring to the incredible work of the FTC,” he wrote in the email.

The email did not lay out a specific timeline for Phillips’s resignation.

Phillips’s departure will not likely impact FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan’s goals, since she will be keeping her Democratic majority.

.

MUSKS SUGGESTS TWITTER DEAL COULD STILL HAPPEN

Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested early Saturday that his acquisition deal with Twitter could still go through if the social media platform provided information about how it confirms that sampled accounts are real.

“If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms,” Musk tweeted.

“However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not.”

Later he tweeted he was challenging the CEO of Twitter to a debate.

“I hereby challenge @paraga to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage. Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!” Musk tweeted.

Musk also tweeted out a poll asking if less than 5 percent of daily users on Twitter were spam or fake.

The tweets from Musk are the latest in the drama between the SpaceX CEO and the social media platform following legal action over his bid to buy Twitter.

.

BITS & PIECES

An op-ed to chew on: Big Tech’s court wins risk a big backlash against Section 230

Notable links from around the web:

After Losing Favor to Electric Cars, Plug-In Hybrids Gain Ground (The New York Times / Lawrence Ulrich)

Inflation is helping gig companies like Uber — and hurting their workers (The Washington Post / Gerrit De Vynck, Faiz Siddiqui and Nitasha Tiku)

Conspiracy Theories and Uncertainty About Monkeypox Are Spreading Really, Really Fast (Motherboard / Anna Merlan)

One more thing: Axios sold for $525M

Axios, the digital media company founded by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz, has sold to Cox Enterprises for more than a half billion dollars.

Cox Enterprises is a publicly traded media conglomerate that was founded on ownership of local newspapers. Today its subsidies include cable provider Cox Communications, Cox Automotive and Cox Media Group.

Sources familiar with the deal said the agreement to purchase Axios totals $525 million.

“With so much happening in the world, Axios plays a critical role in delivering balanced, trusted news that people need,” said Cox Enterprises Chairman and CEO Alex Taylor. “Our company started in the media business, and we have always had a passion for journalism. Bringing a forward-thinking organization like Axios into Cox Enterprises is exciting for us on many levels, and we look forward to helping them continue to scale and grow.”

.

That’s it for today, thanks for reading. Check out The Hill’s Technology and Cybersecurity pages for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US issues sanctions on a 2nd virtual currency mixing firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, which has allegedly helped to launder more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since its creation in 2019. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control says Tornado Cash’s systems were used, among other things, to launder more than $96 million drawn from the June Harmony blockchain bridge theft and August Nomad crypto firm heist. Mixing services combine various digital assets, including potentially illegally obtained funds and legitimately obtained funds, so that illegal actors can obscure the origin of the stolen funds. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the U.S. “will continue to pursue actions against mixers laundering virtual currency for criminals and those who assist them.”
U.S. POLITICS
cryptoslate.com

US vows to ‘aggressively pursue’ crypto mixers following Tornado Cash sanctions

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned that the administration would continue to “aggressively pursue” crypto mixers suspected of laundering illicit funds. The comments came as the U.S. Treasury enacted sanctions against Tornado Cash over allegations it had washed over $7 billion worth of cryptocurrencies since 2019. A press release stated that Tornado Cash had repeatedly failed to implement “effective controls” to stop money laundering by criminals.
U.S. POLITICS
marketplace.org

More supply chain trouble could be on the horizon

Supply chain challenges, initially brought on by pandemic distributions been have exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China. These disruptions have led to higher prices and headaches for consumers and businesses. But there might be more supply chain shocks to come, warns Scott Lincicome, director of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Associated Press

Renesas’ RZ/N2L MPUs for Industrial Ethernet Simplify Implementation of Network Functionality in Industrial Equipment

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the RZ/N2L microprocessor units (MPUs) for Industrial Ethernet communication that make it easy to add network functionality to industrial equipment and devices. The RZ/N2L complies with many industry-standard specifications and protocols to facilitate the development of industry automation devices that require real-time capabilities. The new products support the increasingly popular Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Ethernet standard that ensures real-time communication. Equipped with an integrated TSN-compliant 3-port Gigabit Ethernet switch and an EtherCAT slave controller, the new devices also support all major industrial network communication protocols, such as EtherCAT, PROFINET RT, EtherNet/IP, and OPC UA, as well as the new PROFINET IRT. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005404/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Oil rises on renewed gasoline demand, weak dollar

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, rebounding from losses early in the session, helped by encouraging figures on U.S. gasoline demand and as lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data drove investors into riskier assets.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
Reuters

Stocks rally, dollar falls on easing inflation

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street equities rallied and the dollar tumbled after signs of sharply decelerating U.S. inflation prompted bets that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at a slower pace than previously expected.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Web3 Policy#The Treasury Department#Tornado Cash#Republican#Capitol Hill#North Korean#The Lazarus Group#Harmony
TechCrunch

How 3 tech companies are navigating a complicated macro environment

Today we’re riffling through notes from calls with the CEOs of Appian, Amplitude and BigCommerce, companies that we’ve spoken to and covered on a nearly quarterly basis for some time now — meaning that we have context concerning their risk postures and business results apart from the most recent data. Notably, each has a slightly different take on how to best navigate the present market conditions in terms of investment and caution.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

5 reasons why Ukraine’s fintech sector is growing despite war

Despite the hurdles of war, the Ukrainian fintech community is working to create better infrastructure and regulation for the country, which can attract valuable companies and institutional investors from different backgrounds. It’s a valuable market. I’m sure many investors think the country’s IT sector is a risky investment right...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
FTC
CNET

Google Search Goes Down Around the World, Chaos Ensues

People around the world were reminded how central Google is to their lives in 2022 when, for a brief period Monday, Google Search went down in dozens of countries. Other Google services, like Google Maps, were affected too. Reports of an outage started flowing into DownDetector, a website that monitors...
INTERNET
Inc.com

The FTC Declares War on Entrepreneurs

In a midterm election year, could there be a more obvious target for politicians and their ambitious regulatory flunkies than Facebook/Meta? Talk about low hanging fruit -- picking on the techies is always good for a cheapshot by the know-nothings in D.C. Meta (formerly Facebook) is quite a tasty morsel, especially since everyone already hates co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg as well as the other billionaire bros, and for a million good reasons. Zuck, of course, seems to go out of his anhedonic way to make himself as insufferable and unpalatable as possible. What a morale booster to tell everyone in your company (and the world) at all-hands meetings that "there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." And to advise them further that his feelings, if he had any, wouldn't be hurt if they left.
ECONOMY
itechpost.com

Tornado Cash Banned by US Treasury Following Links to Crypto Money Laundering, Cybercrime

The Ethereum-built crypto mixing service has been sanctioned by the Treasury Department for its involvement in a money laundering case. On Monday, the US Department of Treasury issued a sanction against the popular cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash, preventing American citizens from interacting with it over the company's alleged laundering of proceeds of cybercrimes. The US Treasury Department required that all of Tornado Cash's American assets be reported to the Office of Foreign Assets Control.
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

MakerDAO plans against sanctions from USDC exposure

Following Circle’s freeze of blacklisted Tornado Cash addresses, MakerDAO is re-assessing the risks associated with its USDC collateral. On August 8, issuers of USDC stablecoin Circle froze USDC tokens belonging to 38 wallet addresses blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury Department. One of the wallets was identified as a DAI Tornado pool. As a result, there have been concerns from the MakerDAO community about their exposure to USDC and the risk of being hunted by regulators.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Treasury Sanctions Open-Source Software

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Early on August 8, 2022, it was announced by the U.S....
TECHNOLOGY
The Hill

The Hill

659K+
Followers
78K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy