What Kool-Aid McKinstry told his mom he wanted to do at Alabama
South Florida’s Ja’Corey Brooks’ introductory moment to the Iron Bowl was a reminder of how Alabama’s recruiting has stretched far beyond the state’s borders, drawing players who did not grow up around the Tide’s football tradition. There are a few throwbacks, though. Another Alabama...
It’s OK, Nick Saban: These Alabama football moments left us in tears, too
Alabama football can be sad, too, sometimes. John Talty’s new book “The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban: How Alabama’s Coach Became the Greatest Ever” recently revealed Alabama’s dramatic loss to Auburn at Jordan-Hare left Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban in tears. “You walk in, and...
One SEC school added more fans than Alabama over the last five years
With more than 4.1 million fans, the Alabama Crimson Tide have the largest fanbase in the Southeastern Conference - and the second largest in the nation. That fanbase keeps growing, but just one SEC school added even more fans than Alabama since 2017. That honor goes to the defending national...
Who is Alabama’s next Mr. Football? A look at the state’s top candidates entering 2022
There is clear favorite to claim this year’s Mr. Football Award in the state of Alabama, but there are a lot of other contenders as well. Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods, the Class 6A Back of the Year in 2021 and the Mr. Football runner-up, returns to try to lead the Golden Gophers back to the 6A title game.
A-List No. 8: Physical nature of defensive line suits Gardendale’s Kelby Collins
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Let’s call it the pile, football’s version of legalized mayhem where activities that might be considered criminal or at least ill-mannered in polite society are common among constantly warring opposing offensive and defensive lines.
tigerdroppings.com
Bravion Rogers CB’d to LSU by Spiegs
50% confidence. I like that he’s willing to make that leap but it’s far from a sure thing. From where? It’s LSU or bama, and there’s buzz he could commit in a few days and it’s LSU if that’s the case. Villanova Fan. Member...
No ‘knuckleheads’ in Alabama locker room, Will Anderson says
The Alabama preseason camp of 2021 came with legitimate questions about leadership. A power vacuum opened after losing such a veteran-stocked group that powered a national title run. The next few months validated those concerns as the Crimson Tide struggled to find the right voices. Linebacker Will Anderson was just...
Pair of Alabama targets deciding this week, another pair schedules September announcement
After holding the No. 1 team recruiting ranking for a few days, Alabama ceded the top spot back to Notre Dame on various sites. The ratings, of course, are subjective and it’s hard not to be pleased with the 18 commits and four five-star pledges Nick Saban and co. have already earned. As the calendar presses on toward the 2022 season, who should be on Crimson Tide fan’s radar in the 2023 prospect class?
tigerdroppings.com
LSU - FSU Halftime prediction
Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
Alabama Takes Significant Step In Bryant-Denny Stadium Concession Sales
When the 2022 college football season kicks off, Alabama fans could be in for a very special treat. According to a new report, Crimson Tide fans could finally be able to buy alcohol at games this fall. Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News reports that Levy Premium Foodservice LP, the stadium’s concessionaire, has applied for a liquor license.
College Football Analyst Names Season's Biggest Potential Upset
At least one member of the college football media has Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide on upset alert. On Tuesday, 247Sports' Brad Crawford listed his biggest potential upsets of the 2022 season based on roster, time of game and where it lands on the schedule. And while there are...
‘Pretty tough’: Tejhaun Palmer reaching full potential after 2-for-1 season
Tejhaun Palmer’s introduction to the UAB football program was nothing as expected but raised a few eyebrows in the process. Less than a week since capping his junior college career with an appearance in the NJCAA championship game, against Hutchinson (Kan.) at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Palmer enrolled and started offseason summer workouts with the UAB football team.
Houston Texans adding former Crimson Tide running back
The Houston Texans are signing former Alabama running back BJ Emmons, Pro Football Network reported on Wednesday night. The Texans have a roster spot open at the position after Darius Anderson went on injured reserve because of a dislocated knee, and Emmons worked out for the team on Wednesday. ·...
Three-and-Out: Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Win over Spain Select
Led by the newcomers, the Crimson Tide had a dominant appearance in its first of three international games.
Former Alabama linebacker to miss his rookie NFL season
The foot injury that limited Christopher Allen to one game during Alabama’s 2021 season will prevent him from playing during the NFL’s 2022 season, too. The Denver Broncos placed the linebacker on injured reserve on Wednesday, and he’ll spend the rest of his rookie year there. ·...
The 11 Alabama young/off-radar players coaches mentioned by name
Early August can be a hunt for names. Everyone knows about the established Alabama stars like Bryce Young, Will Anderson or Jordan Battle. Everyone with a casual viewing experience knows what to expect from guys like that. But what about the unproven guys -- the ones you might not see...
brproud.com
Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky sees veteran DB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal
Joel Williams, a 6-foot-1 and 203-pound defensive back from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has decided to enter the transfer portal from Kentucky, On3 Sports reported. Williams was a Class of 2020 4-star recruit. He was ranked the No. 16 athlete in the class of 2020, and the No. 15 player in the state of Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite. He played in 7 games last season and made 2 tackles, and appeared in 9 games in 2020.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star DL Jordan Renaud announces final two, sets commitment date
Jordan Renaud announced Alabama and Oklahoma were his final two schools Monday via Instagram. The 2023 four-star recruit is set to announce his commitment on Sept. 19. Renaud attends Tyler Legacy High School in Texas. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. Alabama hosted him for his first and only official visit in June.
Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll; Ohio St. 2, UGA 3
Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches' poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third. The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15. The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football...
