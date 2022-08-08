ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

A-List No. 8: Physical nature of defensive line suits Gardendale’s Kelby Collins

The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Let’s call it the pile, football’s version of legalized mayhem where activities that might be considered criminal or at least ill-mannered in polite society are common among constantly warring opposing offensive and defensive lines.
GARDENDALE, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Bravion Rogers CB’d to LSU by Spiegs

50% confidence. I like that he’s willing to make that leap but it’s far from a sure thing. From where? It’s LSU or bama, and there’s buzz he could commit in a few days and it’s LSU if that’s the case. Villanova Fan. Member...
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

No ‘knuckleheads’ in Alabama locker room, Will Anderson says

The Alabama preseason camp of 2021 came with legitimate questions about leadership. A power vacuum opened after losing such a veteran-stocked group that powered a national title run. The next few months validated those concerns as the Crimson Tide struggled to find the right voices. Linebacker Will Anderson was just...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Pair of Alabama targets deciding this week, another pair schedules September announcement

After holding the No. 1 team recruiting ranking for a few days, Alabama ceded the top spot back to Notre Dame on various sites. The ratings, of course, are subjective and it’s hard not to be pleased with the 18 commits and four five-star pledges Nick Saban and co. have already earned. As the calendar presses on toward the 2022 season, who should be on Crimson Tide fan’s radar in the 2023 prospect class?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tigerdroppings.com

LSU - FSU Halftime prediction

Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

‘Pretty tough’: Tejhaun Palmer reaching full potential after 2-for-1 season

Tejhaun Palmer’s introduction to the UAB football program was nothing as expected but raised a few eyebrows in the process. Less than a week since capping his junior college career with an appearance in the NJCAA championship game, against Hutchinson (Kan.) at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Palmer enrolled and started offseason summer workouts with the UAB football team.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Houston Texans adding former Crimson Tide running back

The Houston Texans are signing former Alabama running back BJ Emmons, Pro Football Network reported on Wednesday night. The Texans have a roster spot open at the position after Darius Anderson went on injured reserve because of a dislocated knee, and Emmons worked out for the team on Wednesday. ·...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama linebacker to miss his rookie NFL season

The foot injury that limited Christopher Allen to one game during Alabama’s 2021 season will prevent him from playing during the NFL’s 2022 season, too. The Denver Broncos placed the linebacker on injured reserve on Wednesday, and he’ll spend the rest of his rookie year there. ·...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
brproud.com

Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky sees veteran DB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal

Joel Williams, a 6-foot-1 and 203-pound defensive back from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has decided to enter the transfer portal from Kentucky, On3 Sports reported. Williams was a Class of 2020 4-star recruit. He was ranked the No. 16 athlete in the class of 2020, and the No. 15 player in the state of Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite. He played in 7 games last season and made 2 tackles, and appeared in 9 games in 2020.
LEXINGTON, KY
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DL Jordan Renaud announces final two, sets commitment date

Jordan Renaud announced Alabama and Oklahoma were his final two schools Monday via Instagram. The 2023 four-star recruit is set to announce his commitment on Sept. 19. Renaud attends Tyler Legacy High School in Texas. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. Alabama hosted him for his first and only official visit in June.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

