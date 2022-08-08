ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOY 12 News

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in West Virginia

(Stacker) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of […]
ECONOMY
State
West Virginia State
woay.com

West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
#Gas Prices#Barbour#Aaa
Metro News

WV DOT reveals plans for EV charging stations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s plan for locating charging stations for electric vehicles across the state has been submitted to the federal government. The deadline for the submission was Aug. 1 and the plan was presented July 28. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said the plan sent to Washington is identical to a plan he put together for the West Virginia Legislature and submitted a month earlier.
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

COVID-19 W.Va. | Hospitalizations on the rise

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations have slowly been on the rise for weeks, and Gov. Justice said its nearing the critical point. As of Wednesday, there are 383 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital. 15 of those cases are pediatric cases, according to the West Virginia DHHR. There has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio areas under Areal Flood Watch

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio. The watch is set to expire at 8 PM […]
OHIO STATE
virginiatraveltips.com

6 Best Apple Orchards in West Virginia (+ Local Farms!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best apple orchards in West Virginia? This guide will help you out!. We list the best places for apple picking in West Virginia and...
WDTV

State Fair of West Virginia highlights importance of agricultural roots ahead of fair week

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia kicks off on Thursday, August 11. While delicious fair food, live music and great rides always draw in a crowd, this year, the state’s agriculture is playing a major role in the 10-day event. Throughout the week, prize livestock will be on display in addition to food safety courses, honeybee demonstrations and more, making the fair as educational as it is fun.
AGRICULTURE
wvexplorer.com

Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders

The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
Williamson Daily News

State Fair of West Virginia to start Thursday

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The gates are set to open for mountain-grown fun at the 97th annual State Fair of West Virginia at Thursday, Aug. 11, with gates opening at 9 a.m. and carnival rides at 11 a.m. Opening day specials include $8 gate admission and $25 all-day ride passes.
LEWISBURG, WV
Lancaster Farming

West Virginia Finds Swine Flu at County Fair

West Virginia has reported swine influenza in pigs at the Jackson County Fair. The state Ag Department and Department of Health and Human Resources responded July 29 to reports of pigs with respiratory symptoms and fever at the fair in western West Virginia. Tests came back as presumptive positives and...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Texas Roadhouse hosts fundraiser for Kentucky flood relief

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - 28 Texas Roadhouse locations throughout Kentucky, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania are hosting a fundraiser for Kentucky flood relief. The restaurants are donating 100% of all profits on Aug. 9 to the fund. This includes Texas Roadhouse locations in Clarksburg on Emily Drive and Star City...
CLARKSBURG, WV

