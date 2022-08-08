ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Scammers now in the cash-for-homes market as real estate remains hot, NC warns

By Steve Sbraccia
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Im39_0h9bwPre00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In this red-hot real estate market, buyers are everywhere, and you may be thinking you’d like to sell your home without all the hassle of going through a traditional agent or broker.

If you decide to do that, beware — simple may not be better. Like everything else, scammers have found a way to capitalize on this trend of cash for homes.

If you are willing to sacrifice profit in exchange for a faster and simpler sale process, a third-party home sale could be just what you need — but beware of where the offer comes from.

“Do your research on these companies and brokers and make sure you are really with someone who is not going to scam you,” said Nick Hill of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says scammers will post roadside signs and send postcards proclaiming, “We buy homes.”

Stein says what they really want to do is to convince you to sign over control of your home. Then, the company leases the property to a new tenant.

As a result, the owner loses rights to their home but is still responsible for making the mortgage payments. The BBB says one way to recognize this type of scam is the excessive cash offer.

“These scammers will prey on sellers who want to move their homes quickly and typically offer them a deal too good to be true,” said Hill .

There are legitimate third-party companies that will buy your home for cash — but make sure before you accept an offer you:

  • Know the true value of your home before making any commitment
  • Don’t be forced into making a quick decision
  • Never pay money upfront

Hill said if you are selling to one of these investor firms, don’t worry about prepping your home.

“Typically if you are selling to an investor or iBuyer the prep work will be as little as possible,” Hill said. “They might not require any prep work at all.

“If you are selling to a traditional buyer, they may require more work like cleaning, taking photos and landscaping and staging,” he said.

If you are looking to maximize your profit on a home sale, it’s best to go the traditional route if you have time on your side.

Remember, buyers can require a 45-day escrow period to allow for appraisals, mortgage approval, inspections, and the like.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

How to get more free COVID-19 at-home tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In addition to a federal program that allows households to order up to 16 free at-home COVID-19 tests, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new program that allows eligible residents to order additional tests monthly. Project ACT. Through a partnership...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Scammers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Raleigh#Bbb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper

The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
RALEIGH, NC
publicradioeast.org

North Carolina declared free of High Path Avian Influenza

North Carolina has been designated High Path Avian Influenza-free by the World Organization for Animal Health. This means the state can resume exports and international trade for poultry products. According to a news release from the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the HPAI-free status is achieved after the disease has been eliminated on all affected farms, and no new infections are detected during a 28-day waiting period. The HPAI outbreak in North Carolina affected six turkey farms and three broiler farms in Johnston and Wayne Counties. 481,000 birds had to be euthanized to prevent the further spread of the disease. State agricultural officials also implemented a statewide ban on poultry shows and sales from April through June. The USDA reports that North Carolina had 143 HPAI detections among wild birds.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

5 things to know about the new school year as COVID numbers climb again in N.C.

College students are starting to move back into their dorms. Younger students in North Carolina’s traditional-calendar schools are getting ready to start a new year in a couple short weeks. North Carolina’s coronavirus case numbers have seen a bump in recent weeks, fueled by yet another new variant. But...
COLLEGES
CBS 17

CBS 17

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy