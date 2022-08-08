ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, KY

Providence wants to “Pack an Ambulance” for eastern Kentucky

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HC11T_0h9bwDWA00

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – A town in Webster County wants to donate supplies and an ambulance to eastern Kentucky.

The city of Providence’s Facebook page says the town has donated an out-of-service ambulance to Letcher County, one of the Kentucky counties affected by the flood disaster . The town has made a list requesting the following supplies for donation:

  • Bottled water
  • Cleaning supplies
    • Garbage bags
    • Mops
    • Bleach
    • Toilet paper
    • Paper towels
  • Non-perishable food items
    • Canned goods
    • Snack cakes
    • Pop-Tarts
    • Snack size chips
  • Hygiene products
    • Shampoo
    • Body wash
    • Hand soap
    • Toothbrushes
    • Toothpaste
    • Hand sanitizer
    • Wash clothes
    • Towels
    • Brushes
    • Combs
    • Baby diapers
    • Wipes
    • Baby formula
    • Baby food
Catholic Charities collects items for Flood Disaster Relief

The ambulance will be parked in the parking lot in the rear of the Providence Utility Office until August 15.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WFXR

God’s Pit Crew rebuilding 3 homes for KY, TN tornado victims

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A Danville-based disaster relief organization, God’s Pit Crew, is rebuilding three homes at the same time for people in Virginia’s neighboring states who lost everything to deadly tornadoes. Last December, deadly tornadoes swept through Benton and Dawson Springs, Kentucky, as well as Dresden, Tennessee. As a result, the nonprofit says these […]
DRESDEN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Webster County, KY
City
Providence, KY
Letcher County, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Letcher County, KY
Government
Webster County, KY
Government
City
Webster, KY
County
Letcher County, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Webster County, KY
Sports
WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Marion water situation sees gradual improvement

Marion's water shortage is slowly improving, at least according to the Crittenden County judge-executive. WKDZ reported that Perry Newcomb told Monday's meeting of the Pennyrile Area Development District the situation is "definitely getting better" compared to a few months ago. He said the Marion Water District has spent many weeks...
MARION, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Kentucky#The Ambulance#Canned Goods Snack#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
FOX 56

Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better-known Delta-9 THC. Delta-8 is often marketed as being legal even where marijuana is not.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
wevv.com

39 homes damaged, 4 destroyed in Evansville explosion

Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot

There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy