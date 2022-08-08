ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seek person of interest in sexual assault at MBTA station

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ngh23_0h9bw5Xb00
Tufts Medical person of interest (Transit Police Department)

BOSTON — Police are looking to identify a man in connection with a sexual assault investigation at an MBTA stop.

The assault was reported around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 4 at the Tufts Medical station. Transit Police say the man is a person of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or text an anonymous tip to 873873.

