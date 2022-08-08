Read full article on original website
Texas Tech professor appointed to state committee
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Dr. Brian Edwards, an assistant professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, to the state’s Correctional Managed Health Care Committee. The committee works to improve the delivery of health care within the criminal justice system. Edwards is director of the internal medicine/psychiatry residency program and a practicing internist at Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso. He has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Western Ontario and master’s in chemistry from McMaster University. He earned his medical degree at Wayne State University School of Medicine and completed his residency in internal medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine/Detroit Medical Center.
