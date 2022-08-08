ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Tides’ Gunnar Henderson ranked #1 prospect according to Baseball America

By Jacob Phillips
 2 days ago

Norfolk, Va. (WAVY) – The Baltimore Orioles have one of the best farm systems in major league baseball and they produce some of the top prospects in the league. According to Baseball America’s current rankings, this year is now different. Norfolk Tide Gunnar Henderson is ranked as the best prospect in the MLB.

Drafted in the second round back in 2019, Henderson joined the Tides back in June. He has since made Norfolk history as the first tide to hit for the cycle in over 20 years on June 28th.

Since joining Norfolk’s roster, he’s batted just shy of 300 (.297), and he’s slugging at .541.

