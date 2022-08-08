ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Seasonal stretch, comfortable air to end the week

INDIANAPOLIS – After a wet 36 hours, we are dry for Wednesday! It will still be on the more humid side but dry. Thursday will bring a few shower chances before a refreshing airmass moves in for Friday and Saturday!. 48-hr rainfall totals. Over the last two days, some...
Fox 59

Dog Days of Summer on hold for a little while, even milder air to open the weekend

Temperatures rebounded Wednesday as much as 10-degrees warmer than Tuesday but 90° days are on hold, a pattern change is underway. After a cloudy and cool Tuesday and even open to our Wednesday the skies brightened and temperatures responded. By late afternoon temperatures climbed back into the low to mid 80s, and as much as 10-degrees warmer than the same time Tuesday. The official high Wednesday was 83° in Indianapolis.
Fox 59

Tracking showers, no more 90s this week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with showers and storms early this morning. Showers are continuing across central Indiana. We will keep at least an isolated shower chance this afternoon and into the evening as a front slowly moves south of Indy. The rest of this week looks cooler and closer to average.
wdrb.com

Heavy Rain Continues Tonight

The National Weather Service still has our eastern communities under a Flood Watch through midnight because of the risk of heavy rain leading to flash flooding or larger-scale river and stream flooding. A cold front has approached our communities, but is now slowing down. We call this a "quasi-stationary front,"...
Fox 59

Temperature, rainfall records hold again for today

INDIANAPOLIS – Over the last few days, we have seen over an inch of rainfall here in Indianapolis. No rain is expected today, however. Rainfall and temperature records will hold for today. Record high temperature: 99° (1911) Record low temperature: 50° (1972) Record rainfall: 1.25″ (1874)
Fox 59

More heat today, cooldown on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – After a hot and humid weekend, today will be hot and humid again. 90s are likely this afternoon with late storm chances that will continue into the overnight hours. Another 90° day. For your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s, which will add to...
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Locally heavy storms tonight

INDIANAPOLIS — Thus far, the forecast today has played out as expected. Heat indices peaked in the 100-105° range and now heavy storms are increasing around the I-70/74 corridors. Please be Weather Aware if you have outdoor evening plans as these storms are in an environment conducive of...
Fox 59

Record heat and rainfall not likely today, records hold

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will hit the lower 90s and we do have a chance of some heavy rainfall. It looks like, however, records for the day will hold strong. Record high temperature: 98° (2012) Record cold temperature: 48° (1989) Record rainfall: 1.51″ (1937) No severe...
WIBC.com

Farmers’ Almanac Anticipates A “Bone-Chilling Winter” For Indiana

Get ready for an “unreasonably cold and snowy” winter. The Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-2023 winter forecast and it has predicted a bone-chilling winter. They say you should prepare to shake, shiver and shovel!. The annual American publication has been producing weather prognosis since 1818. The National...
99.5 WKDQ

Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?

How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
WISH-TV

Massive runway construction underway at IND airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major runway construction project is now underway at the Indianapolis International Airport. Airport officials say these changes are critical for travelers and the world’s second largest FedEx operation. “Air transportation is absolutely fundamental to our local, regional, and national economies,” the regional administrator of...
indyschild.com

Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall

Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana farmland hits record highs

Indiana farmland prices hit record highs over the last year, according to the latest survey from the Purdue University Department of Agricultural Economics. The survey shows top-quality farmland averaged $12,808 per acre between June 2021 and June 2022, up nearly 31% over the prior 12-month period. According to the annual...
Fox 59

A brand new farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been on the lookout for a farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indianapolis, look no further than the brand new Pike Farmer’s Market. Founded by two local farmers, the Pike Farmer’s Market is a brand new showcase of local farmers and vendors. With everything available from plants and flowers to fresh vegetables, the market offers a wide variety of products and produce to attendees.
indyschild.com

6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis

It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
FOX59

Male found dead along bank of Tippecanoe River

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A boater spotted a dead body along the bank of the Tippecanoe River on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the body was spotted around 1:30 p.m. along the north bank of the river in the 7300 block of County Road East 975 North. The sheriff’s […]
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
Fox 59

Dyeing clothes with flowers & ice

INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of Sewful Cheryl, Cheryl Lo taught Jillian and Ryan the fun and unique craft of dyeing clothes with plants and ice!. Sewful Cheryl is offering 10% off custom services, studio workshops, and birthday parties using code ‘IndyNow10’. Code expires 8/31. To learn more...
Fox 59

GreekFest Returns to Indianapolis

It’s one of Central Indiana’s largest and oldest festivals known for authentic Greek cuisine, wines and pastries. Of course, we’re talking about the 49th annual Indianapolis Greek Festival, better known as “GreekFest.”. One of the organizers for the festival, Lenie Tsakonas, shares more details about the...
Fox 59

New additions coming to Keystone Fashion Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — New additions are heading to the Keystone Fashion mall soon!. Hard Truth Distilling Company. The local distillery produces and sells many premium spirits including the popular Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, and more. The new store can be found at Keystone’s Fashion Cafe.
