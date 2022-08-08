Central Council president weighs in on lawsuit over the use of tribal values in a Ketchikan school

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two months ago, Nikkita Zakharchenko and his partner Leza Kovryha fled to Alaska after the war hit Ukraine. The two arrived in Anchorage in June as part of the Uniting for Ukraine program. Through the program — with the help of sponsorship — the two were granted to stay in the United States for two years. After staying in Anchorage for two days, the couple moved to Ketchikan to start their new lives together.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO