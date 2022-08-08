ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best castles in Scotland

These are the best castles in Scotland for fascinating history, beautiful architecture, rugged settings, royal heritage and gory stories © iStock / Getty Images. Scotland’s turbulent history of battles in the glens has bequeathed the country a magnificent selection of castles, with the added bonus of its rugged landscape.
TRAVEL
BBC

Ed Slater: Former Gloucester rugby player completes cycle challenge

Former Gloucester lock forward Ed Slater said he "had a little cry" as he completed a 350-mile cycle ride. The 34-year-old retired from rugby in July after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). He completed the three-day ride, which started and finished at Gloucester's Kingsholm Stadium, alongside former team-mates.
RUGBY
BBC

Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed

A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
WORLD
BBC

Hosepipe bans: What are water companies doing to tackle leaks?

Millions of households are facing the prospect of hosepipe bans, as parts of England experience the driest conditions since 1976. The water companies cannot be held accountable for the weather - but how are they performing when it comes to fixing leaks and building reservoirs to preserve water?. What is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Glasgow City footballer Clare Shine on tackling addiction

Footballer Clare Shine has enjoyed a dream start to the season but, having survived an addiction "nightmare" and two attempts on her own life, the Glasgow City forward is just thankful to be alive. It was only two years ago that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon helped publicise a missing person's...
SOCCER
BBC

Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest

Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
WORLD
BBC

Varane scores in Halifax friendly

Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Commonwealth Games: Birmingham 2022 chief reflects on triumphant event

Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid has reviewed this summer’s “incredible” Commonwealth Games after 12 days of sport and festivities in the Second City.“We’ve had an amazing 12 days here in Birmingham, the city has really embraced it. The athletes have put on incredible performances, the volunteers have been spectacular,” he said.“Everyone involved in this event, despite having had a challenging four years in the run-up, has really delivered.”The next Commonwealth Games will take place in Victoria, Australia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Commonwealth Games: Team Nigeria secures gold in 4x100m relayMan who couldn’t get NHS appointment travels to Bangladesh for dental treatmentCommonwealth Games: Ozzy Osbourne makes surprise appearance at closing ceremony
WORLD
The Independent

Eurovision: No UK city ‘has space to host 2023 contest’

There is no arena in the UK currently available to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year, it has been suggested.Venues would have to cancel or postpone other events to be able to host the singing contest, according to the BBC.Cities hoping to hold the event – which is being held in the UK after placing second last year, after winners Ukraine – will find out if they have been shortlisted on Friday, with the venue finalised in autumn.Liverpool, Leeds and Glasgow are all in the running to host despite their arenas having other shows booked in the lead up...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'I'm not going to help anyone by stewing at home!': Former Gloucester and Leicester rugby star Ed Slater completes brutal 350 mile charity bike ride after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease... raising £300,000 to combat the illness

To be at Kingsholm on Wednesday night was to be reminded that, for all its current flaws, rugby still has a significant capacity for good. Ed Slater, soaked in sweat and clutching a well-deserved lager, acknowledged as much. As the former Gloucester lock entered the stadium he used to call...
SPORTS
SB Nation

AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit

If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Dalot sees positives and hopes to earn fan backing

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot says there are “positives” to take from Sunday’s Premier League defeat to Brighton. The Seagulls won at Old Trafford for the first time, holding on to a 2-0 half-time lead to record a historic win in what was Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge of the Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE

