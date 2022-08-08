Read full article on original website
I was born and raised in Scotland. Here are the 7 biggest mistakes I see Americans make when they travel here.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel has lived in Scotland, UK, for her entire life, and she thinks American tourists often tip too much and underutilize trains.
BBC
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs fourth-fastest women's 100m ever
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m, 10.62 seconds, to win at the Diamond League in Monaco. The five-time world 100m champion, 35, bettered her own mark for the fastest 100m of the year, having clocked 10.66 seconds in Poland on Saturday. She has now run the third and...
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best castles in Scotland
These are the best castles in Scotland for fascinating history, beautiful architecture, rugged settings, royal heritage and gory stories © iStock / Getty Images. Scotland’s turbulent history of battles in the glens has bequeathed the country a magnificent selection of castles, with the added bonus of its rugged landscape.
BBC
Ed Slater: Former Gloucester rugby player completes cycle challenge
Former Gloucester lock forward Ed Slater said he "had a little cry" as he completed a 350-mile cycle ride. The 34-year-old retired from rugby in July after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). He completed the three-day ride, which started and finished at Gloucester's Kingsholm Stadium, alongside former team-mates.
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
BBC
Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed
A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
BBC
Hosepipe bans: What are water companies doing to tackle leaks?
Millions of households are facing the prospect of hosepipe bans, as parts of England experience the driest conditions since 1976. The water companies cannot be held accountable for the weather - but how are they performing when it comes to fixing leaks and building reservoirs to preserve water?. What is...
BBC
Glasgow City footballer Clare Shine on tackling addiction
Footballer Clare Shine has enjoyed a dream start to the season but, having survived an addiction "nightmare" and two attempts on her own life, the Glasgow City forward is just thankful to be alive. It was only two years ago that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon helped publicise a missing person's...
BBC
Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest
Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
BBC
Varane scores in Halifax friendly
Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
BBC
Trent Boult: New Zealand bowler to have 'significantly reduced' role with Black Caps
Trent Boult has been released from his New Zealand contract in order to spend more time with his family and play in domestic leagues around the world. As a result the bowler, 33, will have a "significantly reduced" role with his country, New Zealand Cricket said. Boult has taken 317...
Commonwealth Games: Birmingham 2022 chief reflects on triumphant event
Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid has reviewed this summer’s “incredible” Commonwealth Games after 12 days of sport and festivities in the Second City.“We’ve had an amazing 12 days here in Birmingham, the city has really embraced it. The athletes have put on incredible performances, the volunteers have been spectacular,” he said.“Everyone involved in this event, despite having had a challenging four years in the run-up, has really delivered.”The next Commonwealth Games will take place in Victoria, Australia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Commonwealth Games: Team Nigeria secures gold in 4x100m relayMan who couldn’t get NHS appointment travels to Bangladesh for dental treatmentCommonwealth Games: Ozzy Osbourne makes surprise appearance at closing ceremony
Eurovision: No UK city ‘has space to host 2023 contest’
There is no arena in the UK currently available to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year, it has been suggested.Venues would have to cancel or postpone other events to be able to host the singing contest, according to the BBC.Cities hoping to hold the event – which is being held in the UK after placing second last year, after winners Ukraine – will find out if they have been shortlisted on Friday, with the venue finalised in autumn.Liverpool, Leeds and Glasgow are all in the running to host despite their arenas having other shows booked in the lead up...
BBC
Aissatou Tounkara: WSL club Man Utd sign France defender from Atletico Madrid
Manchester United have signed France defender Aissatou Tounkara on a two-year contract. The 27-year-old joins the Women's Super League club after spending four years at Atletico Madrid. Tounkara has made 35 appearances for France, scoring three goals, and helped Les Bleues reach the semi-finals of Euro 2022. "I am very...
'I'm not going to help anyone by stewing at home!': Former Gloucester and Leicester rugby star Ed Slater completes brutal 350 mile charity bike ride after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease... raising £300,000 to combat the illness
To be at Kingsholm on Wednesday night was to be reminded that, for all its current flaws, rugby still has a significant capacity for good. Ed Slater, soaked in sweat and clutching a well-deserved lager, acknowledged as much. As the former Gloucester lock entered the stadium he used to call...
SB Nation
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit
If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
BBC
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
BBC
One-Day Cup: Stevie Eskinazi's 182 sets up Middlesex win over Surrey, plus round-up
Stevie Eskinazi made the highest score by a Middlesex player in a limited-overs game as they beat Surrey by 102 runs in the One-Day Cup. Eskinazi followed his 146 not out at Durham on Sunday with 182 off 136 balls in his side's 351-7. James Bracey's 104 not out for...
BBC
Dalot sees positives and hopes to earn fan backing
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot says there are “positives” to take from Sunday’s Premier League defeat to Brighton. The Seagulls won at Old Trafford for the first time, holding on to a 2-0 half-time lead to record a historic win in what was Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge of the Red Devils.
