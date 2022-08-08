Read full article on original website
SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.39 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Recap: Energous Q2 Earnings
Energous WATT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Energous beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $48 thousand from the same period last...
Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Insights
Marqeta MQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marqeta beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $64.41 million from the same period last...
Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights
Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
Recap: SailPoint Technologies Q2 Earnings
SailPoint Technologies SAIL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SailPoint Technologies beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $31.80 million from the same...
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.42. This compares to loss of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Recap: KVH Industries Q2 Earnings
KVH Industries KVHI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KVH Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $1.53 million from the same...
Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings
Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $62.92 million from the same...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bridge Investment Group
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bridge Investment Group BRDG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $21.75 versus the current price of Bridge Investment Group at $17.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Pan American Silver (PAAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Pan American Silver (PAAS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -121.43%. A quarter...
HireQuest: Q2 Earnings Insights
HireQuest HQI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HireQuest beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $3.58 million from the same period last...
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would...
Wrap Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
Wrap Technologies WRAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wrap Technologies beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $769 thousand from the same...
etfdailynews.com
Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:PKI)
Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
tipranks.com
Workhorse Stock Plummets 22% on Weaker-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings
Despite dismal Q2 numbers, Workhorse reached a key financial milestone. Moreover, the government’s new Inflation Reduction Act might give the company a much-needed boost. EV and aviation infrastructure and technology company Workhorse (WKHS) reported its second-quarter 2022 earnings results, which did not meet the expectations of Wall Street, causing the stock to be 22% lower currently. However, the company hit one major milestone during the quarter and announced a key delivery update.
SmileDirectClub (SDC) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Guidance Cut
SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC reported a loss of 17 cents for second-quarter 2022, wider than the year-ago loss as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents. Revenues in the second quarter totaled $116.8 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.4%. The top line also declined 28.2% from the year-ago number. The company shipped roughly 62,705 unique aligner orders, down 17.8% sequentially. The quarter’s average aligner gross sales price (ASP) came in at $1,917, up 1.4% on a sequential basis.
Cronos Group (CRON) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Cronos Group (CRON) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this cannabis company would post...
Recap: Alpha & Omega Q4 Earnings
Alpha & Omega AOSL reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alpha & Omega beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $16.65 million from...
ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A quarter ago,...
