The Falcons Signed A Veteran Tight End On Monday

The Atlanta Falcons added to their tight end room on Monday, signing veteran MyCole Pruitt. Pruitt, 30, spent the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, save for a brief stint on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He began his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015-16 as a...
Jaguars to play starters 'a couple series' against Browns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson will play his starters a little in Jacksonville’s preseason game against Cleveland on Friday night. The first-year Jaguars coach made the announcement Wednesday, saying quarterback Trevor Lawrence needs live repetitions with new receivers (Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram) and a rookie center (Luke Fortner).
Three takeaways from the Eagles’ first depth chart of 2022

It’s pretty clear that Quez Watkins will be starting in the slot after an impressive second season with the club in 2021. While Philadelphia does use several combinations and no receiver will play in only one spot, his backup is a bit of a surprise. Zach Pascal was brought...
Report: Saints Release DB Bryce Thompson

According to Saints News Network reporter John Hendrix, the New Orleans Saints waived second-year defensive back Bryce Thompson on Wednesday with an injury designation. Thompson, 22, was entering his second year with New Orleans. The Saints signed him as an undrafted rookie from Tennessee after he wasn't selected during the 2021 NFL Draft. In three collegiate seasons with the Volunteers, Thompson had 8 interceptions, broke up 8 passes, and recorded 8 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.
Backups will continue QB battle in Lions preseason opener

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is expected to play briefly in the preseason opener before Tim Boyle and David Blough get a chance to compete to be the team’s backup and perhaps seal a spot on the roster. This offseason, the Lions made...
Get to Know the Rookies: Jake Ferguson

The Cowboys got a surprising big season from their tight end, Dalton Schultz after Blake Jarwin missed the 2021 season. Dallas placed the franchise tag on Schultz this offseason and failed to extend his contract. With shallow depth at tight end, the team added Jake Ferguson in the offseason. Dallas...
Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Destined For A Pro Bowl Season Says PFF

Nate Hobbs, a Las Vegas Raiders cornerback, was recently in the news thanks to a viral post by former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson. In it, we see Davante Adams dominate Hobbs, as the second-year defensive back freezes and gets beat. However, people seem to be overlooking that metal sharpens metal. Last season, Hobbs was one of the best nickel corners in the league. Defending Adams every day is only going to help him. In other words, Hobbs could be getting primed for a special year. Perhaps even a Pro Bowl nod, says Pro Football Focus.
