ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ hyped reaction to Lakers’ new throwback jersey

The Los Angeles Lakers just released the first look at their epic new throwback jerseys for the upcoming season. It has generally been received with rave reviews, and the same can be said for superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. For starters, here’s a look at the new unis which commemorate the white MPLS jersey […] The post LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ hyped reaction to Lakers’ new throwback jersey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Lebron James
Yardbarker

Former New York Knicks Star Comments On Steph Curry's Instagram Post

View the original article to see embedded media. On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Curry wrote in the caption: "Legendary moments with the Doggfather himself!! Incredible day in the LBC w/ @snoopdogg and @currybrand… seeing...
Yardbarker

Lakers Show Off Special Throwback Uniforms For The Season

Believe it or not, the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to celebrate lately. It is true that the team just suffered one of its worst seasons ever but they are also joyous about the fact that they have been around for 75 years now. This upcoming season will be...
Yardbarker

Adidas Trae Young 2 Debuting in October

Fans of Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young will have to wait a little longer before they see his second signature shoe. Last night, Young gave sneakerheads a glimpse of his plans to debut the Adidas Trae Young 2. In a tweet, Young wrote, "Debuting the 2’s in Abu Dhabi...
Yardbarker

LeBron James Teases Summer Trip To Seattle & Pro-Am Appearance

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made waves when he decided to make an appearance at the famed Drew League to play in a game earlier this summer. LeBron would electrify the crowd, finishing with 42 points and 16 rebounds, as he and DeMar DeRozan led their team to a victory.
Yardbarker

On This Day In NBA History: August 9 - A Celtics Legend And Hall-Of-Famer Is Born

View the original article to see embedded media. When you look back through the archives of NBA history, some of the greatest players of all-time that you will pass by from generation-to-generation are Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain.
