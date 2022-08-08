Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Related
LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ hyped reaction to Lakers’ new throwback jersey
The Los Angeles Lakers just released the first look at their epic new throwback jerseys for the upcoming season. It has generally been received with rave reviews, and the same can be said for superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. For starters, here’s a look at the new unis which commemorate the white MPLS jersey […] The post LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ hyped reaction to Lakers’ new throwback jersey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Son of former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway joining Bronny James for senior season at Sierra Canyon
Bronny James is getting an Anthony Davis of his own for next season. Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported this week that four-star power forward Ashton Hardaway is set to transfer to Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Hardaway is the son of former NBA All-Star and current University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway.
Lakers News: Franchise Unveils New Uniforms To Celebrate 75th Season
The Lakers released a new uniform to commemorate their 75th year.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Want Kyrie Irving More Than Kyrie Wants To Join Them, According To NBA Insider
The Los Angeles Lakers need a hail-mary to change the outlook of their roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. After a strategy of bringing in rotational veterans every season around the core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis failed the last 2 seasons, the Lakers have found themselves without future assets to keep improving the team.
Yardbarker
Robert Horry Jokes That Clippers Should Hire Him If They Want To Win Championship
Many Los Angeles Lakers fans do not believe there is a rivalry with the L.A. Clippers. While the battle of L.A. debate may go on for years to come, the Lakers faithful can all agree to have a good laugh at the Clippers’ lack of championships. Joking about the...
Lakers News: Fans React to LA's New Classic Edition Jersey Drop
Lakers fans provide their thoughts on the team's new Classic Edition jerseys that celebrate the organization's 75th year.
Phoenix Suns linked to point guard Kemba Walker as potential free agent signing
The Phoenix Suns could use some help at the point guard position. Would a 4-time NBA All-Star be the perfect fit to back up Chris Paul? One NBA Eastern Conference...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Former New York Knicks Star Comments On Steph Curry's Instagram Post
View the original article to see embedded media. On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Curry wrote in the caption: "Legendary moments with the Doggfather himself!! Incredible day in the LBC w/ @snoopdogg and @currybrand… seeing...
NBA・
Lakers Unveil 2022-23 ‘Classic’ Jerseys Paying Homage To Minneapolis Era
While the standard jerseys for NBA teams tend to stay the same for years and years, the last few years have seen more special edition jerseys make their appearance. Each season now teams introduce new jerseys often inspired or designed by legends of the past and the Los Angeles Lakers have had some outstanding ones.
Yardbarker
Lakers Show Off Special Throwback Uniforms For The Season
Believe it or not, the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to celebrate lately. It is true that the team just suffered one of its worst seasons ever but they are also joyous about the fact that they have been around for 75 years now. This upcoming season will be...
Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki to Have National Team Jersey Retired at EuroBasket 2022
Dirk Nowitzki has been retired from basketball for three years now, but the recognition for his legendary career will continue in international play this summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Adidas Trae Young 2 Debuting in October
Fans of Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young will have to wait a little longer before they see his second signature shoe. Last night, Young gave sneakerheads a glimpse of his plans to debut the Adidas Trae Young 2. In a tweet, Young wrote, "Debuting the 2’s in Abu Dhabi...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Teases Summer Trip To Seattle & Pro-Am Appearance
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made waves when he decided to make an appearance at the famed Drew League to play in a game earlier this summer. LeBron would electrify the crowd, finishing with 42 points and 16 rebounds, as he and DeMar DeRozan led their team to a victory.
NBA Power Rankings: Clippers Trail Warriors and Suns
Can the LA Clippers overtake the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns?
Yardbarker
On This Day In NBA History: August 9 - A Celtics Legend And Hall-Of-Famer Is Born
View the original article to see embedded media. When you look back through the archives of NBA history, some of the greatest players of all-time that you will pass by from generation-to-generation are Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warriors use franchise legend to perfectly introduce throwback jerseys
The Golden State Warriors team up with Bay Area legend Chris Mullin to bring back some magic from basketball’s golden age for the current Warriors dynasty. It’s hard not to get a little nostalgic about basketball in the ’80s and ’90s, especially as a Warriors fan.
Comments / 0