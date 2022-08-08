ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Save on Back-to-School Expenses Amid High Inflation

As parents get ready to send their kids back to the classroom, three-quarters of them are moderately or very worried about being to afford back-to-school expenses. That's according to a recent survey by U.S. News and World Report focusing on parents with kids in kindergarten through high school. Beverly Harzog, credit cards expert at U.S. News and World Report, joined Cheddar's News Wrap to discuss ways parents can save on back-to-school expenses this year.

