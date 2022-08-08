ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Fact check: Militia law in 1792 included minimum weapon requirements, but no maximums

By Ana Faguy, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The claim: The Second Amendment reference to a 'well-regulated militia' was limited in 1791 to one musket and 24 bullets

After mass shootings this year in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, many turned to social media to advocate for gun control. Some users argued for weapons limitations to be implemented.

A June 4 Facebook post claimed a "well-regulated militia" – the term used in the Second Amendment's reference to the right to bear arms – included a limitation on the number of weapons militiamen could have in 1791. The post accrued more than 100 shares in a month.

“Did you know in 1791 when the Founders ratified the 2A, a well regulated militia was restricted to 1 musket, 2 spare flints and 24 bullets?" reads the post.

Commenters seized on the claim to assert that the Second Amendment is outdated.

But the limitations described in the post are not accurate. The figures cited were minimum requirements for militia members – not maximums, according to an expert. The post also gets the timeline wrong: The Second Amendment was ratified in 1791, but the federal law on militia armaments didn't pass until a year later.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

The user who shared the post provided no evidence it was true in a response to USA TODAY.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cwBJ_0h9bv5VO00
AR-15-style rifles are on display at Burbank Ammo & Guns in Burbank, Calif., June 23, 2022. Jae C. Hong, AP

Reference appears to originate from Militia Act of 1792

Around the time the Second Amendment was ratified, there was not a law that set a maximum amount of arms or ammunition that an individual could possess, as the Facebook post claims, said David Kopel , a firearms policy and constitutional law expert who works as research director of the Independence Institute.

But there were laws that established a minimum level of equipment required for militiamen, Kopel said. There were also minimum requirements for men who were too old to serve in the militia or female heads of households, he said.

Fact check: Supreme Court did not, cannot rule to impeach Nancy Pelosi

The mention of specific weapons requirements in the Facebook post was presumably referring to the Uniform Militia Act , legislation enacted by Congress in 1792 that set these minimum requirements.

It states in part:

Every citizen, so enrolled and notified, shall, within six months thereafter, provide himself with a good musket or firelock, a sufficient bayonet and belt, two spare flints, and a knapsack, a pouch, with a box therein, to contain not less than twenty four cartridges, suited to the bore of his musket or firelock, each cartridge to contain a proper quantity of powder and ball; or with a good rifle, knapsack, shot-pouch, and powder-horn, twenty balls suited to the bore of his rifle, and a quarter of a pound of powder.

According to Kopel, the Uniform Milia Act was the first federal law to have minimum requirements. Before 1792 states and colonies had their own laws, but even those were minimums, not maximums as the Facebook post claims.

Check Your Fact also debunked the claim .

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that the Second Amendment reference to a “well-regulated militia” was limited in 1791 to one musket and 24 bullets. That number of muskets and bullets matches the Uniform Militia Act of 1972, which passed a year after the claim asserts. But more significantly, this legislation established nationwide minimums, not maximums, for militia weaponry.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Militia law in 1792 included minimum weapon requirements, but no maximums

Comments / 546

Jim Glenn
2d ago

"Well regulated" has already been defined... "in good working order" and ready to use when called upon to defend our country against foes, foreign and domestic ! No minimum or maximum was ever required ! Ready to defend was expected !

Reply(124)
261
Jeffery Fox
2d ago

are today's people not smart enough to understand that all the government had in 1792 was muskets also, as your government progresses with weapons you better progress with weapons

Reply(37)
157
guest
2d ago

are you safer. better off than 1791? Can you trust the government more? Is crime alot less. better police stricter judges? well with that. I think upgrades might be in order

Reply(23)
86
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

A Billion Reasons Why the Senate Won’t Ban Assault Weapons

The House of Representatives voted along party lines last week to revive long-expired restrictions on certain types of semi-automatic firearms, including the AR-15, with Democrats targeting America’s most polarizing style of gun following a horrific spate of mass shootings. But don’t expect a new assault weapons ban in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

House passes bill banning certain semi-automatic guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on certain semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide. Once banned in the U.S., the high-powered firearms are now widely blamed as the weapon of choice among young men responsible for many of the most devastating mass shootings. But Congress allowed the restrictions first put in place in 1994 on the manufacture and sales of the weapons to expire a decade later, unable to muster the political support to counter the powerful gun lobby and reinstate the weapons ban. Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed the vote toward passage in the Democratic-run House, saying the earlier ban “saved lives.” President Joe Biden hailed the House vote, saying, “The majority of the American people agree with this common sense action.” He urged the Senate to “move quickly to get this bill to my desk.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Mount Vernon, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Reason.com

This Lawsuit Says a Recent SCOTUS Decision Makes It Clear That 'Assault Weapon' Bans Are Unconstitutional

A federal lawsuit filed this week argues that the Supreme Court's recent ruling against New York's restrictions on public possession of firearms implies that the state's ban on "assault weapons" is likewise unconstitutional. The Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) notes that the Court unambiguously rejected the "two-step analytical framework" that a federal appeals court applied when it upheld that law in 2015.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Akron Beacon Journal

Sorry, legal gun owners are part of America's problem

As is often the case with conservatives, the writer of the July 3 letter “Legal, reasonable gun owners not the problem” is short on facts and long on unenlightened ideology. First, he is grieved that “legal gun owners” like himself are being held responsible for the crisis of...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Militia#Politics Federal#Burbank Ammo Guns
Maya Devi

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Guns are Traced by the Federal Government

Crimes committed with firearms – particularly homicide – are a growing problem in the United States. Over 19,000 people were murdered with a gun nationwide in 2020, up 35% from the previous year. These murders were on top of the more than 100,000 cases of aggravated assault and 43,000 cases of robbery involving guns.  Many […]
POLITICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

566K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy