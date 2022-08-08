ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Facebook Users Think They've Seen Newark Burglary Suspect Before — Perhaps On Silver Screen?

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49u1Rg_0h9bv05l00
Newark suspect Photo Credit: Newark PD

Newark police were hoping for some leads on a burglary, but so far all they've got are people cracking jokes.

Ring footage captured a burglar who removed the doorbell camera from a 700 block of South 11th Street just before midnight July 24, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

While police seek the suspect's identity, Facebook users aren't exactly taking it seriously.

"Cesar is a fictional character ya know....(cue The Planet of The Apes movie)," one person commented on the post.

"Look like E.T!!🤔...E.T phone home," another wrote.

A third person simply wrote "Not a good photo at all."

Fragé urges anyone with information about the suspect to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695- 8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at your App Store. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 6

Related
CBS New York

Caught on video: Laundromat worker attacked with hammer

NEW YORK -- Police say a robbery suspect attacked a 70-year-old laundromat worker with a hammer in Brooklyn.  It happened shortly before 5 a.m. last Thursday inside Aqua Wash Laundromat on East 98th Street in Brownsville.Surveillance video shows a man in a green t-shirt peering over the counter early on Aug. 4, eyeing the cleaning products for sale. He lets himself into the back and starts stealing the merchandise when a 70-year-old employee tries stopping him by throwing a hammer. Instead of being scared off, the suspect rushes the counter for the second time. "Disgusting, disgusting," one customer told CBS2's Christina Fan. "I...
Daily Voice

Route 95 Motorist Caught With Loaded Gun After Crossing Median: Leonia PD

A motorist who was stopped after driving his sedan over the median from the express to the local lanes on Route 95 had a loaded gun in the glove compartment, police said. Richard X. Santos, an unemployed 29-year-old resident of Washington Heights, was behind the wheel of a 2018 BMW sedan with a female passenger when he was stopped by Officer Debbie Maldonado on the northbound highway around noontime Tuesday, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.
LEONIA, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook#Smartphone App#Silver Screen#Third Person#Burglary#The Police Division#Daily Voice
theobserver.com

Lyndhurst PD enact several drug arrests

A Newark man who was police say was driving erratically was found to be in possession of drugs after Lyndhurst police pulled him over on Park Avenue on July 30, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said. Auteri says police were on patrol on the 200 block of...
LYNDHURST, NJ
GAMINGbible

Two Charged With Beating Man Over Sale Of PlayStation 5 On Social Media Site

Two teenagers have been arrested in Bayonne, New Jersey, after beating up a man and stealing his PlayStation 5, authorities announced. Local police arrested 19-year-old Nizere Mingo of Willingboro, and a 15-year-old unnamed juvenile from Jersey City. The duo were charged with robbery and obstructing a governmental function following the attack on the 24-year-old victim.
BAYONNE, NJ
PIX11

Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 2 Passengers Killed In NJ Turnpike Bus Accident

Authorities have identified the two people killed in the double-decker Megabus overturn on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said. Cheryl Johnson, 59, of Bronx, N.Y., was pronounced dead at the scene, while Cecilia Kiyanitza, 66, of Woodbury, N.J. was airlifted to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
WOODBURY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
335K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy