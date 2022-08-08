Read full article on original website
Related
El Paso County Commissioners adopt resolution supporting those seeking abortion
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Monday to support individuals seeking abortion services. The item was approved during Monday’s Commissioners Court. Commissioner David Stout, Pct. 2, introduced the item. This comes after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion earlier this summer, which will essentially […]
KFOX 14
Socorro ISD leader addresses issues with district's transportation employees
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Socorro Independent School District superintendent addressed recent issues involving the districts transportation staff possibly striking Wednesday. Dr. Nate Carman spoke to KFOX14 about some school bus drivers who had issues over a recent situation. Carman acknowledged some employees were upset over a recent...
KFOX 14
El Paso to reopen additional aquatic centers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will reopen additional aquatic centers for lap swimming and exercise time starting on Monday. Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m....
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
UMC to hold public outreach meeting on bond initiative
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Hospital is looking for $345 million in taxpayer money to conduct several expansions. County officials have directed the University Medical Center to conduct public outreach before they move forward with the plan. The next meeting will be held Thursday at...
Priest sheltering people during Illinois shooting visits El Paso for joint prayer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Hernan Cuevas from Highland Park, Illinois visited El Paso for joint prayer in front of the Grand Candela, remembering the 4th of July shooting that left seven people of his community dead and 31 injured. In organization with father Fabian Marquez of the El Paso Diocese, Father Cuevas wanted […]
County’s Emergency Services Department proposing new budget
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The County of El Paso’s Emergency Services Department proposed a budget of approximately $9.5 million, that would allow them to do a number of different things compared to last year. One of the main points that was proposed would be that the department would add paid firefighters to their fleet […]
KFOX 14
El Paso Fire urges hikers to plan ahead before heading up Franklin Mountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife reminded the public to practice safety when planning outdoor hiking/camping activities. Temperatures continue to warm up and hikers head outdoors. Plan before you go. Know rules and regulations. Get current maps of the area.
RELATED PEOPLE
KFOX 14
El Paso Border Patrol agents rescue dozens of migrants at 2 separate stash houses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol rescued dozens of migrants from two different stash houses. Officials discovered a human smuggling stash house near North Loop Drive and North Carolina Drive. Agents encountered 11 migrants, five from Guatemala, four from Mexico, and two from El Salvador. An...
Judge calls hearing in Walmart case following mysterious e-mails to media
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Judge Sam Medrano scheduled a status hearing in the case against the accused Walmart shooter following a series of mysterious emails to local media late last week. The Judge scheduled the status hearing for Thursday, August 18, at 10;30 a.m., just days after KTSM filed a report about a series […]
Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too
Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
El Paso ‘mansion party’ house connected to convicted drug trafficker
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso County property from where a “mansion party” and shooting death allegedly stemmed is owned by Raul “Sonny” Chavez, who in 2021 was convicted of supplying a major cocaine pipeline in Connecticut. Chavez is listed as the owner of property and home at 5081 Fort Defiance Dr., according […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
City cites lifeguard shortage, supply chain issues for reducing pool lanes for swim teams
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A lack of lifeguards at El Paso public pools appears to be creating an issue that could span beyond the summer months. Several parents, swim coaches, and swim athletes expressed their concern regarding reduced pool lanes during a city council meeting on July 19.
KFOX 14
El Paso Water: Sinkhole caused by water main break expected to be fixed in coming days
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Water officials said a water main break underground caused the sinkhole in central El Paso in which a vehicle submerged and a woman had to be rescued Tuesday evening. "The hole was created with a broke twenty-four-inch waterline. This waterline is under...
KVIA
County Commissioners approve proposed tax rate for the fiscal year of 2023
EL PASO, Texas – El Paso County Commissioners passed a new proposed tax rate on Monday. Although the motion passed, the tax rate has yet to be adopted. The proposed tax rate passed was the “Voter Approval Tax Rate” which is the highest rate the court could consider.
KVIA
BBB of El Paso: Rental scams on the rise nationwide
EL PASO, Texas -- With the housing market booming and prices on places to live are soaring, scammers are taking notice. The Better Business Bureau of El Paso says rental scams are on the rise nationwide. While none have not been reported locally, that does not mean people are not being scammed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dozens of SISD bus drivers boycott following departure of Transportation Director
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Approximately 80 to 150 bus drivers with Socorro ISD say they will not be completing their bus routes Wednesday following the departure of SISD Transportation Director Jackie Gutierrez. The drivers say they are standing in solidarity with Gutierrez after she was unexpectedly let go from her post in the department […]
KFOX 14
El Paso Harmony Public Schools attempt to retain staff with pay increase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As the national teacher shortage continues, Harmony Public Schools plans to invest in their educators to combat this issue. The Harmony Public Schools executive board voted unanimously to give teachers a pay raise on their base salary this school year. This vote included a...
KFOX 14
Vinton announces first residential connections to new city water system
VINTON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The village of Vinton announced Wednesday that the first residential connections to the new city water system were made on Tuesday. Residences now have access to water from a centralized water system for the first time in history. “Over the years I have been able...
KFOX 14
Department of Transportation awards $12 million in funding to improve Ysleta port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $12 million in funding to improve the Ysleta port of entry. The money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity program. These funds would be used for pedestrian improvements and to modernize the port’s infrastructure....
Comments / 0