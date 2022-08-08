ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

KTSM

El Paso County Commissioners adopt resolution supporting those seeking abortion

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Monday to support individuals seeking abortion services. The item was approved during Monday’s Commissioners Court. Commissioner David Stout, Pct. 2, introduced the item. This comes after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion earlier this summer, which will essentially […]
KFOX 14

Socorro ISD leader addresses issues with district's transportation employees

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Socorro Independent School District superintendent addressed recent issues involving the districts transportation staff possibly striking Wednesday. Dr. Nate Carman spoke to KFOX14 about some school bus drivers who had issues over a recent situation. Carman acknowledged some employees were upset over a recent...
KFOX 14

El Paso to reopen additional aquatic centers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will reopen additional aquatic centers for lap swimming and exercise time starting on Monday. Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m....
KFOX 14

UMC to hold public outreach meeting on bond initiative

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Hospital is looking for $345 million in taxpayer money to conduct several expansions. County officials have directed the University Medical Center to conduct public outreach before they move forward with the plan. The next meeting will be held Thursday at...
KTSM

County’s Emergency Services Department proposing new budget

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The County of El Paso’s Emergency Services Department proposed a budget of approximately $9.5 million, that would allow them to do a number of different things compared to last year. One of the main points that was proposed would be that the department would add paid firefighters to their fleet […]
KFOX 14

El Paso Fire urges hikers to plan ahead before heading up Franklin Mountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife reminded the public to practice safety when planning outdoor hiking/camping activities. Temperatures continue to warm up and hikers head outdoors. Plan before you go. Know rules and regulations. Get current maps of the area.
KTSM

Judge calls hearing in Walmart case following mysterious e-mails to media

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Judge Sam Medrano scheduled a status hearing in the case against the accused Walmart shooter following a series of mysterious emails to local media late last week. The Judge scheduled the status hearing for Thursday, August 18, at 10;30 a.m., just days after KTSM filed a report about a series […]
95.5 KLAQ

Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too

Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
KVIA

BBB of El Paso: Rental scams on the rise nationwide

EL PASO, Texas -- With the housing market booming and prices on places to live are soaring, scammers are taking notice. The Better Business Bureau of El Paso says rental scams are on the rise nationwide. While none have not been reported locally, that does not mean people are not being scammed.
KFOX 14

El Paso Harmony Public Schools attempt to retain staff with pay increase

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As the national teacher shortage continues, Harmony Public Schools plans to invest in their educators to combat this issue. The Harmony Public Schools executive board voted unanimously to give teachers a pay raise on their base salary this school year. This vote included a...
KFOX 14

Vinton announces first residential connections to new city water system

VINTON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The village of Vinton announced Wednesday that the first residential connections to the new city water system were made on Tuesday. Residences now have access to water from a centralized water system for the first time in history. “Over the years I have been able...
