Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
Missourians will get to vote on recreational marijuana in November
Missouri voters will get to decide if they want to make recreational marijuana legal next November. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft certified the initiative petition on Tuesday. “I encourage Missourians to study and educate themselves on any ballot initiative,” Ashcroft said in a press release. “Initiative 2022-059 that voters will see on the November ballot is particularly lengthy and should be given careful consideration.”
khqa.com
Marijuana amendment would bring in "hundreds of millions of dollars," campaign says
JEFFERSON CITY — Following Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's announcement that an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana will be on Missouri's November election ballot, the campaign behind the initiative petition praised the decision to allow voters to approve the measure. "It's certainly not over 'til it's over," John Payne,...
khqa.com
Free COVID-19 tests available for Illinois public schools
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — K-12 public schools in Illinois now have the opportunity to get free over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Wednesday it has a one-time bulk shipment of 1 million tests. They will be made available to all K-12...
khqa.com
Illinois State Fair unveils Butter Cow
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One of the most anticipated highlights of the Illinois State Fair was unveiled on Wednesday: the Butter Cow. This year's Butter Cow features the theme "Grow With Us." This year's buttery creation shows bovine holding a sunflower in his mouth that he stole from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khqa.com
Bailey gets Fraternal Order of Police endorsement
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Fraternal Order of Police had endorsed Senator Bailey for Governor of Illinois. According to the president of the Illinois chapter, they picked Bailey because he promises to repeal the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act states all defendants shall be presumed eligible for pretrial release unless...
khqa.com
Longer wait times for appointments at Illinois abortion clinics
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The reversal of Roe v. Wade caused a surge in the number of out-of-state patients traveling to Illinois for abortions. Planned Parenthood of Illinois expects there will be an additional 14,000 out-of-state patients in southern Illinois alone, over a year-long period. Right now, there are only two clinics in that region, so people have to wait longer for an appointment.
khqa.com
Veterans and Gold Star Families Day at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Veterans and their family members get to enjoy a free day at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 14. Veterans can show any form of military ID for free admissions. This annual event offers exciting events, programs, and music. It concludes with a parade...
khqa.com
How Indiana's abortion ban will affect Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Indiana has passed a near-total ban on abortions, with limited exceptions in the case of rape, incest or to preserve the mother's life. Indiana's governor signed the measure into law over the weekend. Abortion providers in Illinois believe this will bring more people into the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
khqa.com
IDOT releases new aviation system plan
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has released its aviation system plan. The plan will identify the short- and long-term needs and goals of the state’s airports. It marks the first comprehensive study of its kind in more than 25 years. The plan will also...
khqa.com
'There was no real plan,' defense attorneys say in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Federal prosecutors said the two men on trial in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer connected with each other over their desire to kidnap government leaders and start a second American revolution. Adam Fox, a Grand Rapids man living in a vacuum...
khqa.com
New York changes law, will no longer call prisoners 'inmates' to promote 'fairness'
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — On Monday, Gov.Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., signed a legislative package geared to promote what she calls greater fairness for those in the prison system. One bill would allow those on parole to attend required treatment and other programs to include nights and weekends. This allows those...
Comments / 0