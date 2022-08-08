ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish

Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nelly Brings Out Ashanti During Concert, Seems To Reference Irv Gotti

They reunited on the Verzuz stage when Fat Joe and Ja Rule went toe to toe, but in recent days, Nelly and Ashanti have once again been seen together. Much has been said about this former couple following Irv Gotti and Ja's appearance on Drink Champs. The recent episode found Hip Hop reliving the purported love affair involving the Murder Inc boss and his hitmaking singer, but not everyone believed that Gotti should have been speaking about the decades-old romance on a public forum.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer

Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest

Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
PopSugar

See Photos From Beyoncé's Star-Studded Club "Renaissance" Party

Beyoncé's renaissance is just beginning, and fans and stars are all excited for what's in store for her new era. The icon released her highly-anticipated "Renaissance" album on July 29, already her seventh No. 1 solo album and the biggest debut from a woman artist this year, per Billboard. So how did Beyoncé celebrate her big release? With an extravagant, star-studded party aptly called Club Renaissance, of course.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Irv Gotti Reacts To Fat Joe Calling Him A "Sucka" Over Ashanti: "He's Not My Friend"

If there is anyone who knows how to stir the pot and command attention, it's Irv Gotti. The music mogul recently sat down for a revealing interview with Drink Champs, and while he spoke about Murder Inc and its influence, the discussion's most viral takes came from Irv talking at end about Ashanti. The pair reportedly dated 20 years ago while Irv was separated from his wife, and it seems as if he was still a little salty about the end of the relationship.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Roasts Donald Glover For Outfit At Beyoncé’s NYC Party

Chris Brown called out Donald Glover on Instagram, Sunday night, roasting his outfit choice for Beyoncé’s recent Renaissance party in New York City. The Atlanta creator appeared to be rocking a sheer leotard with his belly button exposed, an outfit that was shared by the IG page, Fit Ain't Nothing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'

Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
HipHopDX.com

The-Dream Recalls Kanye West Falling Asleep While Recording 'All Of The Lights'

The-Dream helped write Kanye West’s “All of the Lights” from 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and also contributed additional vocals. During a recent appearance on Nile Rodgers’ Deep Hidden Meaning Radio show for Apple Music, he recalled Yeezy falling asleep during a studio session for the song.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"

Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
Rolling Stone

Young Money Reunion Concert with Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj Postponed After Drake Tests Positive for Covid

Click here to read the full article. The highly-anticipated Young Money reunion concert scheduled for Aug. 1 at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage as the grand finale to Drake’s three-day October World Weekend has been postponed after the rapper tested positive for Covid. “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.” The weekend of...
