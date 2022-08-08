Read full article on original website
Chaka Khan Says She Was 'Upset' with How Kanye West Sampled Her Hit Song for 'Through the Wire'
Chaka Khan still dislikes the way Kanye West chose to edit her voice on "Through the Wire." In a new interview with Good Day D.C., the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee opened up about feeling displeased after hearing the end result of how West sampled her 1984 hit "Through the Fire" for his 2003 debut single "Through the Wire."
PopSugar
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
hotnewhiphop.com
Danny Boy Denies Claim That Michael Jackson Turned Down 2Pac Collab Over Biggie Loyalty
Danny Boy says that Quincy “QD3” Jones III's recent claim that Michael Jackson once turned down a collaboration with 2Pac due to his loyalty to The Notorious B.I.G. is "lies." The former Death Row Records singer discussed the rumor during an interview with The Art of Dialogue, over the weekend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nelly Brings Out Ashanti During Concert, Seems To Reference Irv Gotti
They reunited on the Verzuz stage when Fat Joe and Ja Rule went toe to toe, but in recent days, Nelly and Ashanti have once again been seen together. Much has been said about this former couple following Irv Gotti and Ja's appearance on Drink Champs. The recent episode found Hip Hop reliving the purported love affair involving the Murder Inc boss and his hitmaking singer, but not everyone believed that Gotti should have been speaking about the decades-old romance on a public forum.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Patti LaBelle Spills The Tea On Aretha Franklin, Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion During ‘Drink Champs’
Music icon Patti LaBelle spilled the tea about several singers during her appearance on Drink Champs on July 30. LaBelle shared stories about her relationship with the late Aretha Franklin. She also gave her opinion about singers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. LaBelle was asked by the Drink Champs...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer
Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest
Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
PopSugar
See Photos From Beyoncé's Star-Studded Club "Renaissance" Party
Beyoncé's renaissance is just beginning, and fans and stars are all excited for what's in store for her new era. The icon released her highly-anticipated "Renaissance" album on July 29, already her seventh No. 1 solo album and the biggest debut from a woman artist this year, per Billboard. So how did Beyoncé celebrate her big release? With an extravagant, star-studded party aptly called Club Renaissance, of course.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Lori Harvey Rocks An All-Black Designer Outfit To Usher’s Residency In Vegas
On TikTok, the IMG model walked fans through the details of her complimenting outfit, which included Balenciaga boots, bracelets and tight leather pants courtesy of Saint Laurent.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Reacts To Fat Joe Calling Him A "Sucka" Over Ashanti: "He's Not My Friend"
If there is anyone who knows how to stir the pot and command attention, it's Irv Gotti. The music mogul recently sat down for a revealing interview with Drink Champs, and while he spoke about Murder Inc and its influence, the discussion's most viral takes came from Irv talking at end about Ashanti. The pair reportedly dated 20 years ago while Irv was separated from his wife, and it seems as if he was still a little salty about the end of the relationship.
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Roasts Donald Glover For Outfit At Beyoncé’s NYC Party
Chris Brown called out Donald Glover on Instagram, Sunday night, roasting his outfit choice for Beyoncé’s recent Renaissance party in New York City. The Atlanta creator appeared to be rocking a sheer leotard with his belly button exposed, an outfit that was shared by the IG page, Fit Ain't Nothing.
HipHopDX.com
Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'
Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
HipHopDX.com
The-Dream Recalls Kanye West Falling Asleep While Recording 'All Of The Lights'
The-Dream helped write Kanye West’s “All of the Lights” from 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and also contributed additional vocals. During a recent appearance on Nile Rodgers’ Deep Hidden Meaning Radio show for Apple Music, he recalled Yeezy falling asleep during a studio session for the song.
Lala Anthony Celebrates Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Album In A Sexy Body Suit
Lala Anthony stepped out for a 'Renaissance' themed party last night in a sexy body suit that we love!
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
BET
Wiz Khalifa Apologizes For ‘Emotional’ Onstage Explosion Toward His DJs
Wiz Khalifa caught heat recently for publicly snapping at two DJs during a performance in Los Angeles. Sitting down DJ Drama and DJ Envy for a special edition of The Breakfast Club, the Pittsburgh rapper offered his apologies for losing his cool at Poppy nightclub. “First of all, I want...
Young Money Reunion Concert with Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj Postponed After Drake Tests Positive for Covid
Click here to read the full article. The highly-anticipated Young Money reunion concert scheduled for Aug. 1 at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage as the grand finale to Drake’s three-day October World Weekend has been postponed after the rapper tested positive for Covid. “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.” The weekend of...
