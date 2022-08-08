Bridgeport, CT - Three Little Bears Day Care just received its license from the CT Office of Early Childhood. It also received a huge grant from Women’s Business Development Council (WBDC) to ensure the quality that all children deserve. This unique program is intended to serve families who work at Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent’s Hospital, as well as the local neighborhood. From infancy through preschool, children will grow and learn with highly qualified teachers and beautiful environments.

