Trumbull, CT

Connecticut Invests in Quality Child Care for Bridgeport

Bridgeport, CT - Three Little Bears Day Care just received its license from the CT Office of Early Childhood. It also received a huge grant from Women’s Business Development Council (WBDC) to ensure the quality that all children deserve. This unique program is intended to serve families who work at Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent’s Hospital, as well as the local neighborhood. From infancy through preschool, children will grow and learn with highly qualified teachers and beautiful environments.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Rocky Hill Educator to Head Connecticut’s Kid Governor® Program

Nichole Pitruzzello has been named Connecticut’s Kid Governor® State Coordinator, and former coordinator Brian Cofrancesco has become Director of Kid Governor®, the national award-winning civics program created by The Connecticut Democracy Center at Connecticut’s Old State House. This free program teaches 5th-grade students about state government, voting, and the importance of civic engagement through an authentic election for their state’s Kid Governor. The program has expanded to include national affiliates in Georgia, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Oregon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WCSU opens new Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation, a statewide service for public schools

In response to an ever-growing need for safety and mental health support programs in public schools, Western Connecticut State University has opened the Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation, housed in White Hall on its Midtown campus, 181 White St., Danbury, under the Education and Educational Psychology Department.
DANBURY, CT
Mercury Marketing Communications Promotes, Adds Staff

STAMFORD, CT/August 8, 2022 – Mercury Marketing Communications, Inc., a boutique marketing and public relations agency based in Stamford, is pleased to announce changes to its professional staff. On its public relations team, the agency promoted Thomas Renner to Senior Account Executive and added Katherine Bonamo as an Assistant...
STAMFORD, CT
Angelica Crespo from Danbury was named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at New York Institute of Technology

Danbury College Student Named to New York Tech Dean's List. Angelica Crespo from Danbury was named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at New York Institute of Technology. Crespo was one of nearly 400 students recognized. To qualify for this academic honor, a student must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 and complete 12 or more credit hours without any incomplete grades.
DANBURY, CT
This Thursday - Caraluzzi's is HIRING for their new Danbury location!

Join the Caraluzzi's team this Thursday, August 11th from 3 - 7PM at the Holiday Inn Express on Mill Plain Rd in Danbury. The grocery store is HIRING for its soon-to-open location on Mill Plain Road in Danbury. No appointment is needed, on-the-spot interviews. Positions include part-time cashiers and clerks...
DANBURY, CT
County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update

August 8: County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update. Watch full briefing here: https://youtu.be/nPFef7EBhnw. During his weekly Westchester briefing, Latimer discussed:. Guest: Croton-on-Hudson Mayor Brian Pugh. New Bee-Line Bus App. Monkeypox update. New Options for Accessing Bee-Line Bus System Real-Time Information. Westchester County is making it easier for Bee-Line...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Kathy Carroll

Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Darien Human Services Department Accepting Gift Card Donations for Back to School Program

The Darien Human Services Department is accepting donations of gift cards for their Back-to-School Program. This program provides $50 worth of gift cards for school supplies to students, grades K-12, whose families receive any of the following: Darien Human Services Programs; free or reduced lunch program; a Parks & Recreation or Town Youth Commission camp scholarship; SNAP; Husky Healthcare, or services from Person-to-Person. Gift cards from Target, Walmart, Kohl’s and Amazon are preferred so children can buy supplies (including basic clothing items).
DARIEN, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Fresh Start Laundry

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Fresh Start...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Arts
Foundations of Oil Painting on Aug. 29 at Arts Escape in Southbury

Patty Fogle - Foundations of Oil Painting, August 29th from 1pm - 2pm at Arts Escape. This one-hour session will be in preparation for Patty's more in-depth oil painting classes. Participants will gain knowledge of color, value and brushstrokes. This one-hour session is for artists who have never taken a class with Patty Fogle or need to "brush up" on her techniques.
SOUTHBURY, CT
New Dance Instructors Announced at Darien Arts Center

The Darien Arts Center has announced the addition of professional dancer Claire St. John and international freelance artist and co-director of East Coast Contemporary Ballet, Alejandro Ulloa as part of an expansion to their dance program, which will take place in the newly renovated DAC Weatherstone Studio this fall. Ulloa and St. John join the popular DAC dance program which offers ages 3 through adults, the opportunity to train in one of the finest dance spaces in Fairfield County and to participate in multiple performances throughout the year.
DARIEN, CT
Book Clubs at Kent Library

Readers Rendezvous meets in person at Kent Library. Members will be encouraged to share their interests and appreciation for historical, travel, biographical novels. They meet once a month on Tuesday mornings. Shelf Indulgence is a virtual book club designed for people who like to read about personal development. They meet...
KENT, CT

