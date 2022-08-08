Read full article on original website
Connecticut Invests in Quality Child Care for Bridgeport
Bridgeport, CT - Three Little Bears Day Care just received its license from the CT Office of Early Childhood. It also received a huge grant from Women’s Business Development Council (WBDC) to ensure the quality that all children deserve. This unique program is intended to serve families who work at Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent’s Hospital, as well as the local neighborhood. From infancy through preschool, children will grow and learn with highly qualified teachers and beautiful environments.
Rocky Hill Educator to Head Connecticut’s Kid Governor® Program
Nichole Pitruzzello has been named Connecticut’s Kid Governor® State Coordinator, and former coordinator Brian Cofrancesco has become Director of Kid Governor®, the national award-winning civics program created by The Connecticut Democracy Center at Connecticut’s Old State House. This free program teaches 5th-grade students about state government, voting, and the importance of civic engagement through an authentic election for their state’s Kid Governor. The program has expanded to include national affiliates in Georgia, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Oregon.
WCSU opens new Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation, a statewide service for public schools
In response to an ever-growing need for safety and mental health support programs in public schools, Western Connecticut State University has opened the Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation, housed in White Hall on its Midtown campus, 181 White St., Danbury, under the Education and Educational Psychology Department.
Rotary Club of Ridgefield reports SOAR in Fly the Colors program, thanks community!
An idea that was right for the times - Fly the Colors. The Rotary Club of Ridgefield started Fly the Colors in 2013 with 121 subscribers ... today there are 583 families and businesses, nearly a five-fold increase!. Almost every US flag that you see flying along the streets of...
Mercury Marketing Communications Promotes, Adds Staff
STAMFORD, CT/August 8, 2022 – Mercury Marketing Communications, Inc., a boutique marketing and public relations agency based in Stamford, is pleased to announce changes to its professional staff. On its public relations team, the agency promoted Thomas Renner to Senior Account Executive and added Katherine Bonamo as an Assistant...
Angelica Crespo from Danbury was named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at New York Institute of Technology
Danbury College Student Named to New York Tech Dean's List. Angelica Crespo from Danbury was named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at New York Institute of Technology. Crespo was one of nearly 400 students recognized. To qualify for this academic honor, a student must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 and complete 12 or more credit hours without any incomplete grades.
This Thursday - Caraluzzi's is HIRING for their new Danbury location!
Join the Caraluzzi's team this Thursday, August 11th from 3 - 7PM at the Holiday Inn Express on Mill Plain Rd in Danbury. The grocery store is HIRING for its soon-to-open location on Mill Plain Road in Danbury. No appointment is needed, on-the-spot interviews. Positions include part-time cashiers and clerks...
County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update
August 8: County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update. Watch full briefing here: https://youtu.be/nPFef7EBhnw. During his weekly Westchester briefing, Latimer discussed:. Guest: Croton-on-Hudson Mayor Brian Pugh. New Bee-Line Bus App. Monkeypox update. New Options for Accessing Bee-Line Bus System Real-Time Information. Westchester County is making it easier for Bee-Line...
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Kathy Carroll
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
Town of Ridgefield Seeks Local Businesses to Join its Senior Savings Program
The Senior Positive Initiative Forum (SPIF) is looking for more businesses to join the Senior Gold Card program!. SPIF is a Town of Ridgefield, CT task force working to meet the needs of Ridgefield’s senior population. The chairman is Tony Phillips, LCSW Director of the Social Services Department. The...
Darien Human Services Department Accepting Gift Card Donations for Back to School Program
The Darien Human Services Department is accepting donations of gift cards for their Back-to-School Program. This program provides $50 worth of gift cards for school supplies to students, grades K-12, whose families receive any of the following: Darien Human Services Programs; free or reduced lunch program; a Parks & Recreation or Town Youth Commission camp scholarship; SNAP; Husky Healthcare, or services from Person-to-Person. Gift cards from Target, Walmart, Kohl’s and Amazon are preferred so children can buy supplies (including basic clothing items).
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Fresh Start Laundry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Fresh Start...
Greenwich Superintendent Appoints Matthew Cerruto Assistant Principal at Parkway School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mr. Matthew Cerruto as assistant principal at Parkway School, effective immediately. Mr. Cerruto replaces Mrs. Cindy Boucard, who departed GPS at the end of this past school year for an administrative role in a district closer to her new home.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: MBPC Team of Sotheby's International Realty
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT MBPC Team...
RPS Superintendent Mid-summer Letter to Community: Calendar, School Start times, Parent Portal, and More
In her Mid-summer Letter to the school community, Ridgefield Public School Superintendent Dr. Susie DaSilva shared some summer news as well as the 2022-2023 School Calendar and school hours. * Parent Portal opens for class assignments and bus transportation information on Monday, August 22. * The first day of school...
Ridgefield Bicycle Donation Drive Labor Day Weekend Benefits NorthEast Community Cycles
Ridgefield Bicycle Donation Drive for NorthEast Community Cycles (NEC) will take place on September 3rd and 4th, 2022 from 11AM-3PM at Ridgefield Bicycle Company (88 Danbury Rd) All sizes and conditions accepted!. All bikes are donated to Northeast Community Cycles for repair and distribution to local charities. Your bike will...
Danbury Resident Gabrielle D'ostilio Earns Dean's List Honors for Spring 2022 Semester at Emerson College
Gabrielle D'ostilio of Danbury earned Dean's List honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Emerson College. The requirement to make Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. D'ostilio is majoring in Business Creative Enterprises and is a member of the Class of 2023.
Foundations of Oil Painting on Aug. 29 at Arts Escape in Southbury
Patty Fogle - Foundations of Oil Painting, August 29th from 1pm - 2pm at Arts Escape. This one-hour session will be in preparation for Patty's more in-depth oil painting classes. Participants will gain knowledge of color, value and brushstrokes. This one-hour session is for artists who have never taken a class with Patty Fogle or need to "brush up" on her techniques.
New Dance Instructors Announced at Darien Arts Center
The Darien Arts Center has announced the addition of professional dancer Claire St. John and international freelance artist and co-director of East Coast Contemporary Ballet, Alejandro Ulloa as part of an expansion to their dance program, which will take place in the newly renovated DAC Weatherstone Studio this fall. Ulloa and St. John join the popular DAC dance program which offers ages 3 through adults, the opportunity to train in one of the finest dance spaces in Fairfield County and to participate in multiple performances throughout the year.
Book Clubs at Kent Library
Readers Rendezvous meets in person at Kent Library. Members will be encouraged to share their interests and appreciation for historical, travel, biographical novels. They meet once a month on Tuesday mornings. Shelf Indulgence is a virtual book club designed for people who like to read about personal development. They meet...
