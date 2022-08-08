ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

FBI investigating antisemitic flyers in Springfield

By Lauren Barnas
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Vm5M_0h9btpVn00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Neighborhoods off East Sunshine in Springfield and Greene County woke up Sunday morning to antisemitic flyers placed on porches and driveways.

The flyers appear to be distributed by an online video platform known for streaming antisemitic content. Four versions of similar flyers blame Jewish people for abortion, child grooming at Disney, COVID-19, or the national news media.

MORE SPRINGFIELD NEWS: City council to rule on affordable housing, new businesses today

Doorbell security footage shows people throwing Ziploc bags containing folded fliers and rice onto homeowners’ properties from cars. Harvey Hank first noticed the flier when he went to water the flowers the next morning.

“I got a closer look at it the package with the rice in it and the statement and I was a little concerned about opening it because was there something in the package that would be harmful,” said Hank.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3L5U_0h9btpVn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZNA9_0h9btpVn00

Some papers show national news and Disney executives with the Star of David photoshopped onto their foreheads.

The flyers seem to be a new version of similar papers distributed to homes in December 2021, focusing exclusively on COVID at the time. The City of Springfield and Greene County issued a joint statement in December following that incident, saying in part, “We strongly encourage those behind the distribution and sentiment to consider the error of their way and reflect on finding the better path of inclusion and loving their neighbor as themselves.”

Local law enforcement explained that while the distribution isn’t nice, it’s not necessarily illegal if it doesn’t rise to the level of vandalism or a hate crime. The local FBI office confirmed it knows about the flyers and will look into it.

“Find a different message,” said Hank. “Find a message of love, not hate. That’s the problem, we’re too divisive.”

KOLR 10 reached out to Temple Israel. The Jewish synagogue has not responded to comments at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.5 KVKI

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, MO
Greene County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX2Now

Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Sheriff: Hoax post being shared in US “buy, sell or trade” groups

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – “If this was legitimate information, it would originate from an official source, such as our page,” states authorities about a Facebook hoax. A social media post with false information has been making its way across “buy, sell or trade” groups across the United States. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office today said the post was just brought to their attention. This particular post claims there’s a serial killer or abductor “hunting in Neosho..” The hoax continues by stating the man almost took a friend and goes into other details.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Springfield man hospitalized after he’s dragged by car during theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are searching for a car thief in a robbery that sent a man to the hospital. At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the car was stolen from the Dollar General parking lot at 3240 West Chestnut Expressway. Police say the male suspect was in a stolen vehicle and left that one to steal a vehicle that was running or had keys in it. Police say the owner of the vehicle saw the thief backing away in his car and jumped on top of the car. The owner rode on top until he was eventually dragged behind the car. The vehicle’s owner went to the hospital for a possible broken leg and other non-life threatening injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Affordable Housing#Vandalism#City Council#Hate Crime#Jewish#The Star Of David
KOLR10 News

SGF woman accused of arson, intentionally starting meth lab fire

CORRECTION: Previous story reported the meth lab was just south of Seminole Street. Should be Kearney Street. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman was arrested after Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire report. Jennifer Buttram, 35, of Springfield was arrested on Aug. 9 after a fire marshal interviewed six people who were residents […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Disney
KTTS

Two Laclede County Men Arrested For Burglary

(KTTS News) – Two men from Lebanon are being charged in connection with a barn burglary in Camden County. Camden County deputies say that five people total were arrested in connection to the burglary. 44-year-old Jeffrey Jones and 44-year-old Bobby Alford have been charged with felony burglary and felony...
LEBANON, MO
KTLO

Springfield company to pay $1M for federal embezzlement, bribery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield company will pay more than $1 million in forfeiture to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday, which acknowledges the criminal conduct of two former executives who are involved in a related criminal investigation. “Company owners and executives abused...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Where to celebrate National Record Day in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — National Record Day is here — not to be confused with Record Store Day, which is August 23. Though there’s a national day for seemingly every product, family member, and activity, National Record Day is a great chance for Springfieldians to get out and get some new-pressed or even vintage vinyl. Here […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

21:26 – An officer was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a disturbance in progress. A 25-year-old male was issued a citation for peace disturbance. 15:14 – Officers were dispatched to 1215 W. 14th St. for a past-tense burglary of a storage unit. Saturday, July 23. 18:47 –...
WEBB CITY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Clay Cooper and family save missing autistic man

Quick thinking by Clay Cooper, his son Colton, and the rest of his family helped save an autistic man who had been the subject of a missing person alert. Kevin Ray Duke, 19, had been the subject of a missing person alert by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 10. The alert stated Duke was last seen on Aug. 9, walking away from his home on Hampton Road in Taney County, was autistic, and required medication.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy