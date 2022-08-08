ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mahomes, Hardman developing chemistry in training camp

By Jared Bush
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have continued to get ready for the upcoming season down in St. Joe at Missouri Western State University and Patrick Mahomes seems to be starting to click with his receivers.

But there’s one receiver in particular Mahomes said he’s noticeably made strides with.

Chiefs offensive line ranked as the best in the NFL

In an interview with NFL Network’s James Palmer and Steve Mariucci, Mahomes spoke on the development of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman in camp after practice on Monday.

“I think Mecole, I think he’s taken that step. He’s gonna have take over a lot of that spot that Tyreek [Hill] did of those deep routes. He’s accepted that challenge. We’ll have everybody kind of developing and doing that different type of stuff but he’s going to have to be a big part of it and I’m excited for him,” said Mahomes.

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman says he will take next step after Hill’s departure

Mahomes also credited some of his other receivers and noted their performance throughout camp.

“We’ve had a good camp, JuJu [Smith-Schuster] has done a great job, made a lot of big plays, Marquez [Valdes-Scantling] has made a lot of big plays.”

Hardman is in a contract year with the Chiefs and many have increased expectations for him with the departure of Tyreek Hill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

