Houston cuisine is so unique, it has a former NYC restaurant columnist singing its praises

‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Two more hot chicken places open in Houston as trend rises in city
The Cookshack adds locations in Katy and Spring amid a crowded Nashville hot chicken scene.
Houston Press
Houston Bucket List - The Honorable Mentions
For more than two months, we've meticulously counted down the top 100 things to do in Houston, 2022 edition. It's been a lot, but we hope you enjoyed the big list and get started on knocking some of those items off your to do list. We linked to all 10 parts of it below for your convenience.
Houston's oldest deli built its business on secret family recipes for 70 years
At sandwich spot Nielsen's Delicatessen on Richmond Avenue, the truth is in the homemade mayo.
cw39.com
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
Korean BBQ Concept to Make Houston Debut
KPot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot will open mulitple locations in coming months.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 12 to 14, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
After 20 years in business, Houston wine bar serves its last glass
The closing of Tasting Room's CityCentre location marks the end of a spirited era.
newyorkstreetfood.com
6 Foods You Must Try if You Live in Houston, TX
Houston cuisine is a perfect merger of different ethnic backgrounds. This is why it is renowned as one of the food heavens on Earth. Being a tourist, you cannot miss the aroma and flavors of different culinary wonders found in this city of Texas. The best part of dining in...
Click2Houston.com
Woman traveled from Arizona to Houston for hair appointment, says stylist canceled last minute
HOUSTON – An Arizona woman is upset after investing hundreds of dollars and traveling to Houston for a hair appointment only to have it rescheduled and then canceled. Kayla Love did an interview with KPRC 2 from a Houston airport Wednesday morning, right before boarding a flight back home to Phoenix, Arizona.
Bun B's Trill Burgers pop-up returns to Houston with two dates
After his 'Good Morning America' win, the Texas rapper comes home to serve more smashburgers.
hellowoodlands.com
Eat Local: Don Agave Mexican Grill
Don Agave Mexican Grill, a newly opened Tex Mex restaurant in Spring, Texas is family owned and operated by four cousins: Ricardo Miranda, Jesus Miranda , Salvador Miranda, Rene Zuniga and their nephew Elvin Martínez. From the outside, it looks like another strip center Mexican restaurant. Yes, Don Agave...
Houston Press
Los Lobos Came to Houston and Tore Up "The Neighborhood"
Beginning a concert review with the last song of the band’s set might seem counterintuitive but there’s no law that says a step-by-step chronology of any musical evening is required from this exercise. If you want play-by-play, go to an Astros game. So, we’ll start at the end of last night’s Los Lobos show at Heights Theater, with the indubitable highlight of three hours of stellar musicianship from the band and their invited guests, Nuevo. It was an extended jam of the song “The Neighborhood,” from Los Lobos’ 1990 album of the same name, a live version so thrilling it transformed the venue’s sold-out room into a block party. To sum it up, the musicians onstage made “The Neighborhood” filthy with their respective and considerable music skills.
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
realtynewsreport.com
Houston’s Hot Apartment Market
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) – Despite some negative factors impacting the Houston housing arena as a whole, the rental marketplace seems to be doing well in 2022, says Colliers’ newly issued report on leasing activity for the year’s first two quarters. “Demand...
cw39.com
SHEIN Houston Pop Up Store is coming soon!
HOUSTON (CW39) If you buy SHEIN online, you’ve want to check this out – in person! SHEIN, considered one of the largest global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, is coming to Houston for a three-day pop-up store from Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14!. SHEIN has a...
houstoncitybook.com
With These New Restaurants, Houston’s Dining Scene Is as Hot as the August Temps
SUMMER HEAT NEVER stopped pioneering restaurateurs from forging ahead to make Houston’s culinary landscape even more delicious. Read up on five new restaurants to try — and a (not-so-) little something sweet. Gatlin's Fins & Feathers. In the Independence Heights neighborhood, Gatlin’s barbecue pitmaster Greg Gatlin dishes out...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Elegant $9.5M River Oaks estate a floral-infused gem you have to see
HOUSTON – A 9,633-square-foot home in River Oaks is on the market for $9,500,000 -- that’s $983.13 per square foot. So -- what’s inside? Let’s take a look, shall we?. Designed by esteemed Houston architect Birdsall P. Briscoe and built in 1938, the stately home at 3820 Willowick Road sits on a manicured one-acre lot in River Oaks’ Tall Timbers subdivision. The estate was extensively updated in 2005.
texasstandard.org
Five years after Harvey, a solution to the flood threat from the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs remains a long way off
The Addicks and Barker Reservoirs protected Houston for more than 70 years, until Hurricane Harvey filled them and caused 25,000 homes and businesses on either side of their dams to flood. Since then, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its local partner, the Harris County Flood Control District, have been exploring ways to protect people on either side of the dams from major storms.
Mattress Mack invites Pearland Little League to Astros game as team basks in viral moment
The Williamsport-bound little leaguers have a celebration tour, of sorts, planned at the Astros game and their own backyard.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Aug. 9, 2022: 15 notable small-town shops across the state
Road trips are not just about where you’re going, of course, but also where you stop along the way: maybe an antique store, fruit stand or five and dime. In this month’s edition of Texas Highways magazine, you can find 15 of the best mom & pop shops across the state. Also: Immigration enforcement is a federal function, but Texas authorities have been transporting migrants for months. Now, the ACLU wants the federal government to look into it. And: The City of Houston recently collected more than 800 firearms as part of a gun buyback program – but will that make the city any safer?
