Education

KFYR-TV

More North Dakota parents choosing to homeschool this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More North Dakota parents are turning to homeschooling. Throughout the pandemic, some families opted to keep their children home, which has continued this year. Joe Kolosky with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction says they’ve been getting an influx of phone calls on homeschooling compared...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — The operator of North Dakota’s only abortion clinic said Wednesday the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead, just weeks before it’s likely to be forced to close its Fargo location under a statewide abortion ban there. Red River Women’s Clinic...
MOORHEAD, MN
KFYR-TV

North Dakota celebrates National Farmer’s Market Week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fresh handpicked vegetables weren’t hard to come by on Wednesday. In celebration of National Farmer’s Market week, the North Dakota Department of Agriculture brought in crafters and producers from across the state for one giant market. “By doing this gives the public and the...
KFYR-TV

NDDOT Director Bill Panos resigns

BISMARCK, N.D. – Bill Panos resigned as director of the North Dakota Department of Transportation, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Doug Burgum’s office. Panos cited a family obligation in his home state of California. He was appointed director in August 2019. His resignation is effective Sept. 9....
KX News

Do we need water or not, North Dakota?

The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

Glen Ullin rancher earns ND Leopold Conservation Award, $10,000

(KXNET) — Glen Ullin rancher Lance Gartner has been named the recipient of the North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award. He operates Spring Valley Cattle in Morton County. Gartner will receive the award, along with a $10,000 cash prize, at the North Dakota Association of Soil Conservation Districts November annual convention. The Leopold Conservation Award recognizes […]
GLEN ULLIN, ND
KX News

Money Follows the Person when North Dakotans with Disabilities receive aid

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The stakeholders of the North Dakota Department of Human Services ‘Money Follows the Person’ program will be hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, August 9, to discuss updates to their programs and efforts to help provide in-home and community-based services to individuals with disabilities. At the time of this article’s publication, […]
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota Steakhouse Named One Of The Very Best In U.S.

Is there really anything better than a fine piece of steak grilled to perfection? I didn't think so. We love our beef in North Dakota (even though we can't afford it anymore). The website mashed recently had an article about the best steakhouse in every state in the United States.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota salt caverns study millions over budget

(Bismarck, ND) -- Organizers of a study of the viability of salt caverns to store gas and liquids are getting more funding, even though it is millions over budget. The three-member North Dakota Industrial Commission voted Thursday to reallocate two-and-a-half million dollars from a different project to complete an integral part of the salt cavern study.
KFYR-TV

ND Game and Fish schedules public talks on Chronic Wasting Disease

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will host three public meetings this month to discuss the chronic wasting disease. Since last year, an intradepartmental CWD Task Force has been conducting a situational analysis of the issue. CWD presents a serious concern for the long-term health...
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location

The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Dates set for 2023 North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s never too early to think about next summer, right?. The 2023 North Dakota State Fair is set for July 21-29 at the fairgrounds in Minot, according to the fair’s website. Entertainment for next year’s fair has yet to be announced. More...
MINOT, ND
wdayradionow.com

Governor Burgum joins other elected officials in breaking ground for new FM Area Diversion Project

(Fargo, ND) -- Ground breaking happened in Argusville Tuesday for what is expected to be the most ambitious infrastructure project ever in the region. "With the protection for the entire metro area it's going to save tens of millions of dollars annually because of all these family members are going to have like a giant insurance break," said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.
ARGUSVILLE, ND

