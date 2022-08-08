Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
More North Dakota parents choosing to homeschool this year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More North Dakota parents are turning to homeschooling. Throughout the pandemic, some families opted to keep their children home, which has continued this year. Joe Kolosky with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction says they’ve been getting an influx of phone calls on homeschooling compared...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — The operator of North Dakota’s only abortion clinic said Wednesday the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead, just weeks before it’s likely to be forced to close its Fargo location under a statewide abortion ban there. Red River Women’s Clinic...
This Is North Dakota’s Favorite School Subject??
Here's what North Dakotans are saying is their favorite subject.
KFYR-TV
Missouri River analysis helped local stakeholders discuss pursuing the waterway’s benefits
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 99 people met Wednesday in Mandan for the Missouri River Joint Water Board. The goal of this conference was to understand and pursue benefits of the Missouri River for the state of North Dakota. Attendees performed SWOT analyses, which stands for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota celebrates National Farmer’s Market Week
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fresh handpicked vegetables weren’t hard to come by on Wednesday. In celebration of National Farmer’s Market week, the North Dakota Department of Agriculture brought in crafters and producers from across the state for one giant market. “By doing this gives the public and the...
KFYR-TV
NDDOT Director Bill Panos resigns
BISMARCK, N.D. – Bill Panos resigned as director of the North Dakota Department of Transportation, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Doug Burgum’s office. Panos cited a family obligation in his home state of California. He was appointed director in August 2019. His resignation is effective Sept. 9....
KFYR-TV
30,000 acres of working ND land subject of conservation efforts meant to help wildlife, people
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Prairie Pothole Region spanning North Dakota is the core of what was once the largest expanse of grassland in the world. It supports the breeding of significant populations of waterfowl. The area is set to transform over the next three years with on-the-ground conservation projects...
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
Glen Ullin rancher earns ND Leopold Conservation Award, $10,000
(KXNET) — Glen Ullin rancher Lance Gartner has been named the recipient of the North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award. He operates Spring Valley Cattle in Morton County. Gartner will receive the award, along with a $10,000 cash prize, at the North Dakota Association of Soil Conservation Districts November annual convention. The Leopold Conservation Award recognizes […]
Money Follows the Person when North Dakotans with Disabilities receive aid
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The stakeholders of the North Dakota Department of Human Services ‘Money Follows the Person’ program will be hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, August 9, to discuss updates to their programs and efforts to help provide in-home and community-based services to individuals with disabilities. At the time of this article’s publication, […]
North Dakota Steakhouse Named One Of The Very Best In U.S.
Is there really anything better than a fine piece of steak grilled to perfection? I didn't think so. We love our beef in North Dakota (even though we can't afford it anymore). The website mashed recently had an article about the best steakhouse in every state in the United States.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Department of Transportation rewarded $19.5 million for its Tribal Safety Project
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Department of Transportation will give $19.5 million dollars to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. This will be used to build roundabouts, turn lanes and lighting on the Standing Rock and Fort Berthold Indian Reservations. A 2017 Roadway Safety Review found roads and highways need updating.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota salt caverns study millions over budget
(Bismarck, ND) -- Organizers of a study of the viability of salt caverns to store gas and liquids are getting more funding, even though it is millions over budget. The three-member North Dakota Industrial Commission voted Thursday to reallocate two-and-a-half million dollars from a different project to complete an integral part of the salt cavern study.
UPDATE- Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME VI
The one you've been waiting for...Mandan, New Salem, Timmer, Newtown, Sanish, Wanduska, Saint Anthony, Rock Haven, well that's learning alot!
KFYR-TV
ND Game and Fish schedules public talks on Chronic Wasting Disease
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will host three public meetings this month to discuss the chronic wasting disease. Since last year, an intradepartmental CWD Task Force has been conducting a situational analysis of the issue. CWD presents a serious concern for the long-term health...
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
Incarcerated individuals at greater risk for suicide; DOCR says staff works to intervene
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)— In the United States, the number of suicides in state prisons increased 85% between 2001 and 2019 as reported by the National Institute of Corrections. The numbers also show that rates of inmate suicides are higher than averages in the general population. North Dakota Department of...
KFYR-TV
Dates set for 2023 North Dakota State Fair
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s never too early to think about next summer, right?. The 2023 North Dakota State Fair is set for July 21-29 at the fairgrounds in Minot, according to the fair’s website. Entertainment for next year’s fair has yet to be announced. More...
wdayradionow.com
Governor Burgum joins other elected officials in breaking ground for new FM Area Diversion Project
(Fargo, ND) -- Ground breaking happened in Argusville Tuesday for what is expected to be the most ambitious infrastructure project ever in the region. "With the protection for the entire metro area it's going to save tens of millions of dollars annually because of all these family members are going to have like a giant insurance break," said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.
